The Town Crier's reigning Female Athlete of the Decade Rachel Sessa is back causing havoc again.
This past weekend, she helped the Georgetown University women's track-and-field team finish fifth as a team during the Big East Championship Meet.
Individually, she placed sixth in the 800-meters at 2:10.15 and then she was a part of the first place 4x800 relay team along with Kiera Bothwell, Sierra Dinneem and Melissa Riggins, who had a combined time of 8:41.60.
Former two-time Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year Mikayla Paige helped the University of North Carolina's Women's Track-and-Field team finish in sixth place at Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Meet held at the Rector Field House in Blacksburg Virginia.
On Friday, Paige competed in the preliminary heat of the 800-meters and finished fifth with a time of 2:06.10. The next day in the finals, she was eighth at 2:09.70. That same meet, she was also a part of the fifth place 4x400 relay team along with teammates Alyssa Hernandez, Lauryn Hall and Brianna White.
At the Atlantic-10 Championship Meet, Lily Robinson placed fourth in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 17:00.34.
For the second time in four years, the UMass Lowell men's track and field program claimed the title at the 2022 America East Indoor Track and Field Championship hosted by Boston University. Collecting 215 points across two days of competition at the BU Track and Tennis Center, the River Hawks defeated reigning champions the University of Albany by an impressive 43-point margin.
"Both teams really did a great job. We scored from throws, hurdles, jumps, distance; all the kids did a great job from all the facets of the team. It was a team win," commented Head Coach Gardner. "All the coaches and all the support team are a big part of that when you have a win like that."
Freshman Zach LaLonde finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.47.
On the women's side, Tatum Pecci finished 19th in the 200 at 26.30 and 20th in the 60-meters at 8.23 seconds to help the River Hawks finish second place.
At the New England Division 3 Championship Meet, Bridgewater's Thomas Barinelli finished sixth in the long jump at 21-10.75 and 13th in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.74 seconds.
In the same meet, Colby Wilson of Springfield College, finished seventh in the long jump at 21-10.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
The New England Women's Hockey Alliance announced its major end-of-season awards on Tuesday and also unveiled its All-NEWHA teams. Nominated and voted on by the league's coaches, student-athletes from the six member institutions were honored for their accomplishments on the ice during the 2021-22 campaign.
Making the 8-person second team included Tewksbury's Kelly Golini, a forward on the St. Anselm team. Golini has netted 12 goals and assisted on 15 others for 27 points this season, which ties her for the team lead in points and fourth in the league.
The senior alternate captain has posted career bests in assists and points during her senior year. Golini has registered at least one point in 13 consecutive games, entering the NEWHA postseason. She has gone for three points on four occasions including the season opening win over Maine (2 G, 1 A), and wins over NEWHA foes Post on Nov. 12 and Feb. 4 and Saint Michael's on Feb. 25.
Golini has the team's high plus/minus at plus-19 and has the second most shots on goal with 101. Golini is a two-time NEWHA Player of the Week this season.
This past weekend, St. Anselm swept a pair of games over St. Michael's to end the regular season. In Friday's 3-1 win, Golini had a goal and two assists. On Saturday, it was Senior Day as Golini was one of four players honored. She responded with two goals, giving her give tallies in the last six games.
On Tuesday, the No. 3 seed Saint Anselm College women's ice hockey team netted two second period goals in 50 seconds to down the No. 6 seed Saint Michael's College by a 2-1 score in the First Round of the New England Women's Hockey Alliance Championship.
The Hawks improve to 15-12-3 on the season while the Purple Knights see their season come to a close at 3-23-1.
Saint Anselm will advance to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season and will meet the No. 2 seed and reigning league champions, Long Island University, on Friday, Mar. 4 at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena in Winchendon, Mass. The opening puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Golini contributed with a goal as she remains red-hot with her offense.
The Anna Maria women's hockey team's program-best season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Worcester State in the ECHA Finals.
Senior forward Riley Cote led the team in scoring with 13 points including 7 goals and 6 assists and her sister Niamh Cote finished with two goals.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The Emmanuel College Saints improved to 25-1 on the season with a 78-70 victory over St. Joseph's College of Maine, to capture the GNAC Women's Basketball Tournament Championship Title.
Tewksbury's Alli Wild played 17 minutes and finished with four points and two rebounds. On the season, she has played in 24 games, is averaging 5.8 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Emmanuel advances to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Basketball tournament for the third consecutive playing season and 21st time overall.
Fourth seeded Worcester State saw their 2021-22 season come to a close on Thursday evening, as the Lancers fell to top-seeded Framingham State 81-63 in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) women's basketball semifinals at the Athletic Center.
The Lancers end the year with a 12-14 mark, while Framingham State improves to 21-3 after posting their second consecutive undefeated conference season.
The Lancers trailed 63-47 heading to the fourth quarter and cut it down to 11 several times, once on a pair of free throws by Tewksbury's Erin Gallella with just under two to play, but the Rams tallied the final seven points of the game to secure the victory and advance to the tournament finals.
Erin finished the game with 11 points, four assists and two rebounds. Her twin sister Liz Gallella scored nine points and dished out a game-high five assists. She also had five rebounds and two steals.
On the season, Liz averaged 9.7 points per game and Erin finished with 8.9 points per game.
Another local member on the team is former Shawsheen Tech star Shelby Bourdeau. She got into nine games and scored a total of 11 points.
The ninth-seeded Lasell University women's basketball team during was defeated by eighth-seed Norwich, 58-48, in the first round of the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Tournament last Tuesday.
Tewksbury resident Sarah Milne, a sophomore guard/forward, saw limited action and finished the season scoring 12 points. She previously played at Innovation Academy.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Tewksbury resident Alexis Raymond, a freshman at Fitchburg State. Scored her first goal in a 17-6 loss to Smith College.
Also a part of the team is Samira El-Hakim, a junior defender.
MEN’S HOCKEY
The Saint Anselm College men's ice hockey team fell to Stonehill College in overtime by a 5-4 score in the Northeast-10 Conference First Round on Saturday.
The Hawks see their season come to a close at 13-12-2 overall and 10-6-2 in NE10 play. Stonehill advances to the NE10 semifinals with the win, improving to 7-18-2 on the season and 3-12-2 in conference contests.
Sophomore Will Christensen (Ridgefield, Conn.) led the Hawks offense with two goals while sophomore Tommy Schwartz (Ridgefield, Conn.) and senior co-captain Trevor Hott (Idaho Falls, Idaho) netted the other two Saint Anselm goals in the tilt. Senior co-captain Kilian Hammersmith (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) posted two assists.
Tewksbury resident Richie Colarusso played in 17 games and recorded one assist.
