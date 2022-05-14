TEWKSBURY – It’s a small and elite group, but certainly Kati Polimeno's name belongs in it.
Last week, the senior scored nine goals to help the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' lacrosse team defeat Stoneham, and the second one of the day gave her No. 100 in her career.
It's believed that Polimeno becomes the sixth player to do it in program history joining the likes of Kaitlyn Goffman, Melissa Peters, Taylor Lirakis, Amanda Aylward and Kelly Golini. There may have been others, but nothing was official with statistics.
Polimeno said that she took a pass from her good pal Maeve Cahill, before lighting the lamp to make program history.
“Maeve passed me the ball, which is awesome because we have been playing together all growing up,” said Kati. “It's a good feeling knowing she is a part of it with me. She was the reason why I started playing lacrosse. She's just been such a great teammate all of these years.”
Heading into the contest, Polimeno said that she knew she was close, and certainly hitting the milestone is a great accomplishment, but to her, the end result was the better storyline.
“Honestly, I was just happy that we got the win. It's always good to win. It's just bittersweet because I have been playing for the past five years with (Coach Erin) Murphy, so it was a good feeling to end off my high school sports (career) with something like this,” she said.
What's really impressive with this feat is Polimeno accomplished in 2.5 years – losing her sophomore year to COVID-19. All of the aforementioned players, did it in four years.
“The one hundred goals is a great accomplishment, especially doing it in just 2.5 years, and we're only about eight or so games into this season,” said head coach Erin Murphy. “So she is only track to score one-hundred this season alone potentially depending on how the season continues. She never lets up, even in the (lopsided) games where she plays every minute.
“Katie is having a great season and I think she has scored in the 50-range at this point of the season. She's aggressive in all ends of the field. She isn't afraid to go after it whether it's challenging a player on defense, or making that risky move and all of that usually pays off in her favor. She's just a great person to have all around on the field.”
According to MaxPreps, through the ten games this season, Polimeno has scored 39 goals which ranks her sixth in the state (for those teams that have sent statistics to the website).
Polimeno — a three-sport captain along with soccer and basketball, who also is a member of the National Honor Society, multiple clubs at the school and volunteers in many town organizations — started with the program as an eighth grader on the JV team. She's been with Coach Murphy all five years, and has seen the program suffer more losses than achieve wins, solely due to the fact that the rest of the league is just loaded with lacrosse players, as opposed to athletes, which Tewksbury always has.
“We play in the MVC which is so hard because we play the Central Catholics, the Chelmsfords and all of these really good teams so we're hoping that against the MVC D2 teams that we can get a few wins,” she said. “We beat Dracut which was good. The Methuen game was a close one and I think we can get them next time because we were just not playing our best, so hopefully we can get some more wins.
“I also was looking at the state tournament rankings and we're only like five spots away from qualifying, so that's not unachievable.”
On the field Polimeno does it all – she runs the offense, she takes most of the face-off draws, she'll get back on defense to break up a play, and she's hustling to get the groundball.
“Kati's good on the draw and she can make good passes, close to the net and some can be a bit risky, but she hits her targets, she's good at catching balls where she has two or three (opposing) players on her,” said Murphy. “She'll try to penetrate with the ball going to the net, so if it's not there, she'll try again so eventually the defense will breakdown and then she can score some goals.”
Kati scored her share of goals in this victory, all while having a good fan base on hand to celebrate with her.
“I didn't know my sister (Lexi) and her friends were coming from BU and they made a big poster and surprised me which was really nice,” said Kati, who will be attending BU in the fall. “My friends, my grandparents, my parents were all there. Then afterwards, my mom got me a cake and balloons, so that was all nice.”
And it's also nice to become one of the all-time greats in program history.
“It's a really cool club to be a part of. Those girls were really good athletes, especially in lacrosse. It's awesome,” said Polimeno.
