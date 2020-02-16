ROXBURY – On Friday afternoon, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' indoor track-and-field team finished seventh overall at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Redmen had several place finishes and highlights, but none bigger than freshman Alex Arbogast, who owns the top ninth grade time now in the state in the 55-meter dash as he placed sixth at the meet with a time of 6.68 seconds. He was also a part of the sixth place 4x200 relay team along with Zach LaLonde, Neftali Mercedes and Alex Lacerda with a combined time of 1:35.21.
"Alex Arbogast had a huge day," said head coach Jacob Cofer. "He's only a freshman and he started the day with a tenth of a second personal record in the 55-meter dash during the preliminary heat and then he had another personal record at 6.68 in the finals, which is just crazy for a freshman."
In addition to the relay, LaLonde was third in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.75 seconds.
"It was a decent day for Zach – and just better than the last few meets," said Cofer. "He finished at 7.75 which is good but wasn't his personal record, just a little bit off. It's good because it's kind of been a tough season for him."
A big shot in the arm came from senior Gustavo Tizzotti, who was fourth in the two-mile at 10:08.94.
"I'm very proud of Gustavo, he ran a 10:09 two-mile time," said Cofer. "That's really big for him and he got fourth place overall."
Thomas Barinelli kept up his strong season in the jumps as he was third in the long jump at 21-07.50 and fourth in the high clearing 6-0.
Nick Polimeno was the last individual to place as he was fifth in the 600 at 1:27.47.
“It was also a big personal record for Nick Polimeno in the 600. He ran perfectly, just how we drew it out before the race,” said Cofer.
The 4x400 relay team of Riley Auth, Polimeno, Joe Branchaud and Tyler Paulding finished seventh at 3:50.98 and the 4x800 relay team of Will Andella, Bricen Boudreault, Josh Linnehan and Tizzotti finished seventh at 9:16.26.
Andella was also 12th in the mile at 4:56.34, Lacerda was 15th in the 55-meter dash at 6.92 seconds, Mercedes was 18th in the dash at 6.94 and Linnehan was 19th in the 1,000 at 2:58.92.
Also competing included Zach Connolly with a 12th place in the two-mile at 10:47.09, Derek Munroe was 14th in the 55-meter hurdles at 8.74, Bricen Boudreault was 22nd in the mile at 5:09.20, Patrick Killion was also 22nd but in the 1,000 at 3:06.37, Jake Pelletier was 27th in the 300 at 40.66 and Zach Daigle was 28th in the 300 at 40.73.
In the non-running events, Alex Boudreau was seventh in the shot put throwing 42-11.50 and Liam Cafferty was 24th at 37-01.50 and Munroe was 9th in the long jump at 19-09.25.
"This was a very good day for us overall, more so with times but not as much with place finishes. We had some place finishes, but overall the times were much better," said Cofer.
This Friday, Tewksbury will return to the RLC and compete in the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet. LaLonde is seeded third in the 55-meter hurdles (7.72) and fifth in the 300 (36.61), Barinelli is seeded fourth in the long jump (21-07.50) and seventh in the high jump (6-0) and Arbogast is seeded sixth in the 55-meter dash at 6.68 seconds.
