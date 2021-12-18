TEWKSBURY – Over the past year or so, the Town Crier has been running a "legendary coaches" series here in Tewksbury. There were 14 previous coaches chosen for this series, which concludes this week with the final two, Bob Aylward (see story in this section) and below Charlie Hazel.
Hazel was the football coach from 1941-1958 and then when he was serving as an athletic director, he filled in head coach during the 1966 winless season. Counting that '66 season, he had a career record of 64-70-10, but really was 64-61-10, which included four league championships.
In 1944, he guided the Redmen to a 5-2-0 record, which included winning the Lowell Suburban League title. Several big wins that year included over Chelmsford (13-7) and St. John's Prep (7-6).
Two years later the team won the title again, finishing with a 6-2-0 record. Then in 1950, he coached the team to program history, becoming the first undefeated team, finishing at 8-0, which crowned them LSL champions once again. That season the team defeated Ipswich (19-7), Westford (12-0), Ayer (31-22), Chelmsford (34-13), Burlington (25-0), Billerica (27-19), Dracut (18-0) and Wilmington (31-0).
His last title came in 1956 when the team captured the Lowell Suburban Conference title after finishing with a 6-1-0 record.
Below is more about Hazel's coaching career, his professional career at Tewksbury, as well as his personal life.
This was taken from Rick Cooke's column in the December 11, 2019 Town Crier edition:
Charlie Hazel passed away at the Tewksbury Hospital on January 31, 2002. He was married to his wife Helen for 63 years and raised a family of sons and daughters that are well respected and remembered in Tewksbury with good reason. They came from Hall of Fame blood lines.
Charlie played semi-pro football with the Lowell Butlers in 1927-28 and was named to the all-star team. He went on to work at the Tewksbury Hospital as a chauffeur before coaching at Keith Academy in Lowell, and even got some coaching experience with the Tewksbury Hospital baseball team. It’s at this point where the legend of Charlie Hazel really took flight. Charlie coached virtually all the men and women sports teams at Tewksbury High School beginning in 1935 until he retired 40 years later.He was inducted into the Massachusetts’ Coaches Hall of Fame in 1967 and was among the first inductees into the TMHS Athletic Hall of Fame. There is in field named for Hazel at the Livingston Street Recreation Complex.
The following was part of Rick Cooke's column on Hazel back in the April 11, 2007 edition of the Town Crier: “The Man That Mattered the Most - Charles E. Hazel. He was known back when I walked into the high school in the early 1970’s simply as ‘Coach,’ or ‘Coach Hazel’ if he liked you. Charlie was ‘old school’ before there was even a definition of ‘old school.’
He walked the high school with a collection of what seemed like 200 keys on this big chain that he either carried in one hand or latched on to his belt. If you were caught in those hallways when you were not supposed to be there, you felt those keys and pain in a place where even your Dear Old Dad would fear to tread. Don’t get caught not doing what you were supposed to do when ‘Coach’ was around. You got a good whack with those keys. And you never did what you weren’t supposed to be doing again.
Charlie Hazel was a true character. You remembered that smelly cigar. You remembered that he often didn’t remember your name - especially if we were some scared sophomore who was getting the daily crap beaten out of him by Charlie Roux and Joe Hanley. And boys, you would be wise to remember those keys.
I think he was teaching at least a couple of gym classes my sophomore or junior years at the high school. His TMHS’ teaching running mate at the time was fellow gym teacher and later hockey coach, Robert McCabe (TMHS Hall of Fame Class of 2002). ‘Coach’ and McCabe were hilariously funny. This was when the cloud of perpetual political correctness had yet to shred what was left of locker-room humor. You could joke around and laugh with Hazel and McCabe up to a point. Just don’t dump on their teaching or coaching philosophies - or don’t ever just saunter to your next class whenever you felt like it. They were funny and tough at the same time. They were memorable. Kinda like Abbott and Costello on steroids. Was there even a thought of steroids back then? I don’t think Hazel or McCabe knew - or cared too much - what steroids were. I was just sure that ‘Coach’ Hazel and McCabe cared about Tewksbury kids. It took McCabe far too long to crack the hall. Perhaps, because he was different and was not always politically correct - just like his running mate Charlie Hazel, who would make it on merit alone - even if he had whacked one of the Hall of Fame voters with those keys many years ago.
Charlie’s bio in that first Hall of Fame Program said simply, that he served as coach and/or athletic director from 1935 until 1976. After he retired, his friends and former students built Charlie and his beloved wife Helen a new home so that they could enjoy life after Tewksbury High School.
Coach Hazel is known and loved by all who came in contact with him over the years. What else can be said about Coach Hazel?" concluded the brief biography that made up the back page of that first-ever Hall of Fame program.”
