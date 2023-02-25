At last weekend's Div. 1 state championships, the Shawsheen Tech wrestling team had another memorable performance.
The Rams crowned three champions and had five of their seven competitors advance to this weekend's all-state tournament in Reading. Shawsheen finished third in the team standings.
Three Billerica residents, Brayton Carbone, James Tildsley and Sid Tildsley, all won their respective weight classes.
Junior Austin Malandain of Billerica took fourth at 220 pounds and junior Caleb Caceres of Billerica was fifth at 145 pounds, also sending both grapplers to the all-state event.
Senior Ben Gooltz of Billerica placed eighth at 152 pounds and freshman Logan Holmes of Tewksbury represented the Rams at 126 pounds and won a match.
“Not a bad weekend for the boys,” said Ram coach Doug Pratt. “I think this is the first time in school history that we’ve had three state champions in one year, so that’s another milestone that we’ve hit this year which is good.”
James Tildsley continued his torrid season with four more victories and another championship at 132 pounds.
James, the No. 1 seed, edged second-seeded Shaun McLaughlin of Natick by a 3-2 score in double overtime in the championship match. Tildsley used an escape to score the winning point in overtime.
“(McLaughlin) is one tough kid,” said Pratt.
On his way to the finals, James pinned Arlington's Andreas Sandoval in 60 seconds for a first-period victory and pinned Xaverian Brothers' George McAteer while leading 10-3 in the second round of their quarterfinal battle. In the semifinals, James led Eric Kantorovich by a 7-5 score when he pinned Kantorovich in the second period.
Tildsley has lost only one match all year long.
Carbone, the top seed, went 4-0 and won the crown at 120 pounds, just sneaking past second-seeded Brandon Winn of Brockton in the championship match by a 4-3 decision.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Pratt said of the championship match. “We knew he had to beat (Winn) on his feet. Bray has been on fire on his feet and that’s what he did. He had two takedowns and (Winn) couldn’t take Bray down. It was a really tough match.”
Carbone was his usual, dominant self on his way to the finals.
In the first round, he led Newton's Freya Munshi by a 12-2 score before recording a victory by fall in the second period.
In the quarterfinals, Carbone earned a technical fall win against Nate Garozzo of Sudbury, leading 22-5 when the match was halted.
The semifinals saw Carbone pin Lawrence's Jaclyn Dehney in the third period while leading by a 17-2 score.
“He’s been wrestling really well and with a lot of confidence,” added Pratt. “He’s probably the most improved even though he was a state champ last year. Hopefully he can continue it this weekend.”
At 138 pounds, Sid Tildsley lived up to his top seed and took home the championship with a 5-3 decision over Jayden D'Ambrosio of St. John’s Prep in the finals.
Sid won three straight matches by second-period fall on his way to the finals.
Sid was up 9-2 before beating Ben Hankinson of Braintree in Round 1, led Sawyer Ayotte of Charlton by an 8-1 score before pinning him in the quarterfinals and had a 9-2 lead against Omid Sabr of Worcester Tech before winning that match by fall.
Sid has just one loss in two years of high school wrestling.
Malandain went 4-1 at 220 pounds, defeating Angel Heredia of St. John's Prep by second-period fall in the battle for fourth place.
“Football is really his sport,” Pratt said of Malandain. “For him to come on this year and place in the state is incredible to how he has improved this season. He wrestled really well.”
Malandain started the tournament by pinning Jesse Thompson of Brookline in the second round of their match before falling to Mickey Doyle of Catholic Memorial in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation tournament, Malandain went 3-0, also topping Boston Latin's Henry Stratman and Chicopee's Parisse Williams by fall in the first period before facing Heredia in his final contest of the weekend.
Caceres' fifth place finish saw him win four of six matches
Caceres won three of his matches by fall before capturing an exciting contest for fifth place by a 5-2 decision over Eliel Sanches of Chicopee.
“He battled and battled,” Pratt said of Caceres. “He punched his ticket to the all-state (tournament) and hopefully we can move on and see if we can get him to New Englands like he did last year.”
Gooltz went 2-2 at 152 with a pair of first-period victories and Holmes went 1-2 with a victory by fall.
“Ben wrestled tough,” Pratt said. “For a kid that never really wrestled until he stepped on the mat with us at Shawsheen, he has come a long way.”
Holmes lost in the first round to Nathan Sayers of Xaverian, who went on to win the tournament.
“He had a heck of a freshman year,” Pratt said. “I’m very proud of him and all of the guys that went to the state tournament and represented us very well.”
St. John's Prep of Danvers won the team title and Natick was second, just 1.5 points ahead of Shawsheen.
