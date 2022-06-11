Prior to their big first round win over Easthampton in the Division 4 MIAA statewide tournament, the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team had already gotten some valuable tournament experience, with the State Vocational Tournament the week before. And they got the best experience of all last Wednesday when they knocked off Diman Vocational by a score of 7-2 to win their first vocational title since 2017.
While the final score turned out to be rather lopsided, the game was actually close throughout, until Shawsheen broke things open with a five run sixth inning. Shawsheen opened up the scoring with one run in the second inning to take the early lead, but Diman came back to tie it at 1-1 with a run in the top of the fourth
The teams would exchange runs again, when Shawsheen got one in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead before Diman scored in the top of the sixth to tie it again at 2-2. But that was where Shawsheen took control, responding with a huge five run sixth inning to take the 7-2 lead.
“Diman was a solid team. They had their number one pitcher going, a kid who has been throwing well for them all year,” McCarthy said. “We never gave up the lead, but it was a back and forth game until we were finally able to break it open in the sixth.”
The big sixth inning was highlighted by back to back to back RBI singles from sophomore Evan Galanis of Tewksbury, senior Ryan Santini of Wilmington and junior Mavrick Bourdeau. Bourdeau had two hits in the game to go along with a run scored and two RBI, while Santini had two hits a run scored and an RBI and Galanis had two hits a run scored and two RBI
Sophomore catcher Brendan Lee also had a big day for the Rams and was on base all day with two walks and a hit, while junior Blake Parrot, Lee’s courtesy runner since he is the Rams catcher, had a great day on the base paths, scoring three runs.
The winning pitcher for Shawsheen was senior right hander Jack Glennon, who tossed six innings of two run ball, with only one of the runs being earned, scattering four hits in the outing. Lee called a great game behind the dish and the defense was stellar all day in the field behind Glennon.
“It was a great win and it was nice to be able to pull away like that. Our bats, when they are mashing, they are mashing,” McCarthy said. “Hits are contagious, we say that all the time, but our kids really have that kind of ability and the Diman game was a fun game to be a part of. The kids were psyched to win the championship, add some ink to the banner and then also get a nice tune-up heading into the state tournament.”
The Vocational Title win was especially gratifying for Shawsheen for a couple of reasons. First of all, it completed another preseason goal for the Rams to go along with their goal of winning the CAC title. Secondly, it helped to make up for missing out on a possible vocational title last season when the tournament was canceled.
“We are a very goal-oriented team, so we love to set our sights on things like that. We take it one game at a time, but having those goals and aiming for results at the end of the season is important,” McCarthy said. “So, winning the league for the second straight year was big, and then winning the Voke title was something we really wanted for this year.
“We didn’t have the vocational tournament last year and we would have been the number one seed, so that ate at us a little it. We wanted to add some ink to the banner, and win a vocational title, so the kids were proud to be able to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.