TEWKSBURY – Last Friday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Lacrosse team was defeated by Methuen, 15-5, at the new Doucette Field.
Head Coach Anthony Pontes said that his team got behind early in the first quarter and it was difficult to play catch-up.
“This was a tough loss for us. We didn't come ready to play and struggled to win face-offs and maintain possession,” he said. “When we did maintain possession, we got some good shots off, but they're goalie made some quality saves and a few times we just missed the net.
“Our biggest struggles were on the face-offs and our fast break defense. We won three face-offs the whole game which made it hard to control the ball. When Methuen was able to quickly win the face-off, they were able to push the fast break and produce goals.”
While the face-offs were an issue, he said when the Redmen did get possession, he liked what he saw.
“We were able to keep possession for most of the first quarter of the game and got a few good shots,” he said. “When we we're able to set-up our offense, we were getting good looks. It's just a matter of hitting the net and changing planes on our shots.
“There were some highs and there were some lows that came with this game but we definitely some things to work on in practice. Another positive note is how disciplined we've been playing. We have been playing hard-nosed lacrosse while not getting chippy or dirty.”
Offensively, Jason Cooke led the way with two goals and two assists, while Braydon Aylward had two goals and Caden Connors had a goal and an assist. Sean Lane also added an assist. Goalie Skyler Schieding made eight saves in the net.
On Tuesday night, Tewksbury was shut out by Central Catholic, 12-0, putting the Redmen’s record to 2-7.
“We started off slow and let in some fast break goals to start and throughout the game,” said Pontes. “We had a really strong second quarter, with neither team scoring until Central got one in the last few seconds.”
Tewksbury trailed 6-0 at the break, and Pontes said the offense had some chances to get on the board.
“We had several good shots and opportunities to score. We either missed the net or shot it right at the goalie. It felt like the score should have really been 6-3 at halftime but their goalie also played phenomenal. He had a few key saves for them but we also struggled to hit the net,” he said.
While Tewksbury struggled on face-offs against Methuen, Pontes said he saw an improvement in that area in this game, despite the score.
“Both Sean Hirtle and Drew Rennell did great at the faceoff-x. We had a lot better ball movement than our previous few games that resulted in good opportunities for us to score. Caden Connors had several good feeds throughout the game. Jaden Mercer had a strong defensive performance, both on ball, and off-ball.”
Schieding made nine saves in the net, giving him 99 for the season.
“Skyler also did a great job chasing shots that missed the net and got us a few extra possessions. There were spurts in the game where it seemed like we were hanging around and were going to climb back into it,” said Pontes. “Overall the score didn't necessarily reflect how we played but hats off to their goalie for getting a shutout.”
Tewksbury will be back in action with a trip to Haverhill on Friday night (7 pm) before coming home to face North Andover on Tuesday beginning at 5 pm. Earlier in the season, the Redmen defeated Haverhill and will be looking to make it a sweep.
CORRECTION
Back in the April 20th issue of the Town Crier, in the story on the Boys Lacrosse team, it was mentioned that goalie Skyler Schieding was ejected from the game against Dracut. That was inaccurate. He received a penalty and after the penalty expired, Coach Pontes elected not to put him back in the net because there wasn't much time left in the game.
The Town Crier apologizes for the error.
