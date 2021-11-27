TEWKSBURY-LAS VEGAS-KUWAIT — Jimmy Brooks left behind a legacy before he succumbed to brain cancer on April 21, 1986. In the Fall of 1987 Tewksbury dedicated a fieldhouse in Brooks’ name at the old Doucette Field. The Brooks’ name has travelled to the spanking new football stadium/fieldhouse that is home to the Tewksbury High School football team. That fieldhouse named for Brooks is an important part of what makes TMHS football tick. It’s basically where the team gets to work and bonds long before the pads begin popping.
When a town decides to put your name on a building, a gymnasium or a fieldhouse it means that you have made a lasting contribution to a community.
Jimmy Brooks contributed in ways that go way beyond his 40 years spent on this earth. The co-founder of Tewksbury Pop Warner and the President and co-founder of the Redmen Football Club was the original mover-and-shaker behind the rejuvenation of what was then a moribund varsity football program. Bob Aylward had just come to Tewksbury to coach the Redmen in the Fall of 1974, and he knew right away that he needed an experienced business executive who cared a whole lot about Tewksbury High School football. He found one in Brooks.
Brooks was a 1963 TMHS graduate and an All-Suburban defensive end who played for and loved Tewksbury legendary coaches Charlie Hazel and Frank Flanagan. Not only did Brooks play for some great coaches, he got a master’s course in just what it took to build a winning football program. Jimmy also had the right attitude that would help spark a varsity football rebuild. He was a worker and a planner. He also knew how to lighten the mood when times got tough. Jimmy was both a fun guy and a tough guy. He basically was driven to succeed. And he raised his family in exactly the same way. They all would live and breathe Tewksbury sports. Especially Tewksbury football.
Brooks also was all about family. He helped raise a daughter and a son with his wife Pauline. That daughter Maryellen (Brooks) Hirtle has helped to continue the Brooks’ football legacy with her three sons James, Alec and Sean all playing TMHS football. Their mom played volleyball, basketball and softball at TMHS. Sean is a junior and was starting at linebacker and fullback for Coach Brian Aylward’s varsity team until he was sidelined by an injury. Maryellen has raised her sons in the same home where her dad passed away all those years ago.
Perhaps the most poignant story is the one between Jimmy and his son Brian. Brooks only son played on a TMHS Hall of Fame football team back in 1990. That team fell to Peabody in the Division One Super Bowl, 20-14 in a wind-chilled game played in Foxboro. Jimmy Brooks never got to see Brian play in that game. Fortunately, he lived long enough to see his beloved Redmen defeat Bridgewater-Raynham in a 1985 Super Bowl also played in Foxboro. Jimmy sat in a wheelchair and watched that game from the Tewksbury sideline. Brian would begin playing freshman football in 1987. His dad never got to see him roam sideline to sideline making tackles from his linebacker position. He never got to see Brian rally behind substitute quarterback Sean Mackey with able support from his spot at right guard in that Super Bowl defeat. By that time, Jimmy’s name was on the fieldhouse that Brian would soon walk in and out of every day of his varsity football life.
Brian would go on to serve in the United States Air Force (1993-2000) before moving in and out of the private sector with a career in cyber security. Currently he is in Kuwait working for the United States Army Central Command as a Theater Project Manager covering Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait and Qatar. Brian was essentially bombed out of his employment location when the Taliban attacked in 2010. When that attack happened Brian thought of his co-workers first and himself second. Like father, like son. Jimmy Brooks always sought to support others, no matter how tough the task at hand was. His dad would be busting his buttons proud of the 48-year-man that Brian Brooks is today. Despite working in a land far away, Brian still calls Tewksbury home.
DEEP ROOTS IN TEWKSBURY
“My mom is still alive and living in Chelmsford, and my sister is living in the house in Tewksbury that we grew up in and that my dad died in,” says Brooks in an early morning phone call from Kuwait. “I met my wife Mayalee in the Philippines on my R&R when I was stationed in Korea. We dated for two years prior to getting married in February of 2007. We have two boys, Miller Brogan Brooks (14) and James Edward Brooks (12). Both my kids are keeping up the football tradition by playing on the eighth and seventh grade travel teams in Tewksbury. My sister’s kids have all played high school football.
“I graduated from Tewksbury High School in 1991 and played football for four years, making Second Team All-Conference for two of those years. I was defensive captain my senior year. My football highlights included a 20 tackle game against St. John’s Prep and the following week a 16 tackle game against Andover my junior year. I also played baseball and was on the winter and spring track teams, sprinting and throwing the discus and shot put.”
Brian prepared for his career with a solid education that included time at Westfield State, Western New England, Community College of the Air Force and the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in Information Assurance.
“I was in the United States Air Force from 1993 until 2000, stationed at Hanscom AFB and Osan Airbase, South Korea. After the military I went to work at Symantec as a Principal Cyber Engineer three years. Then I went back to Korea for four years as a civilian and started the US Forces Korea Information Assurance Directorate. I worked in Iraq for five years with Raytheon and General Dynamics as a Principal IA Engineer
“I also worked in Afghanistan (Kabul) as Country Manager and Vice President of Afghan Operations for Tribalco until the Taliban attacked and I had to leave after less than a year. My next jobs included Project Manager for Lockheed Martin, working in Afghanistan (Kabul) in Cyber SME with RACE Systems for three years; then as a contractor at the MITRE Center and Air Force Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks Directorate for five years as Program Task Manager/Principal Cyber Engineer before going back in the private sector for Mayflower Communications Company as Director of Cyber Security. I’m currently in Kuwait working for US Army Central Command as Theater Projects Manager for mostly Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Kuwait and Qatar.”
MEMORABLE FOOTBALL MOMENTS
“I started playing baseball and football when I was five or six years old,” remembers Brian Brooks. “My father was there for everything that me and my sister did. He never missed a practice or a game unless he was traveling for work. He taught me how to play both baseball and football. I know that he was one of the original Redmen Club members. He was a founding member of the Redmen Football Club. He was always there planning fundraisers like a pancake breakfast and the 50/50 raffle. He also volunteered to hold the chains, film and do anything for the team. He taught me to care about what you do. He brought me everywhere with him as it pertained to football. I would spend hours on a Sunday kicking field goals while he and the coaches would review the previous game’s film.
“In 1980 Tewksbury just beat Wilmington on Thanksgiving and then we sat in the car for another 30 minutes listening to the radio waiting for a team to lose to see if Tewksbury would go to the Super Bowl against Winthrop. In 1985 my father was in a wheelchair and I was on the sideline watching the team win the Super Bowl. My father was very happy with the win.
“I have so many stories about my father I don't really know where to begin. He was the best-ask anyone like Lefty Aylward, Connie Barry, Ernie Lightfoot, Jim Sullivan, Jack Lightfoot and my uncle Bob Brooks. You could even talk to players like Rob Aylward, Brian Aylward and Bud MacAllister. Everyone has a story about my father. People still talk about him when I am around.
“I was fortunate enough to never lose to Wilmington. I remember shoveling the field off to play, and my senior year we were on the road in Wilmington. We win, we were in. That was the motto. The first play of the game I made a tackle for a loss and it was loud and exciting. My junior year I had an interception during the game as well.
“Playing with the guys on that 1990 team was special, especially the guys on the line like Mark "Big Daddy" Whynot, John Harvey, Robert Barrasso, Paul Mottolo, Andy DeFelice and Danny Sprague. We were a really tight group of guys that weren't afraid of anyone. I only weighed 160 pounds and Barrasso was about the same. We didn't care and we just literally kicked the crap out of everyone, including a very big Andover team who were 220-300 pounds up front as well as St. John's Prep and Central Catholic. We had special running backs like (Timmy) Lightfoot and (Sean) Conley who were flanked by Sean Mackey. We were a very talented offense. Defense was even more fun. I had Billy Sharkey on the inside with me in a 5-2 defense and I was on the outside with either Sean Rogers or (Jon) Harvey at the ends in a 5-3. We really liked the contact and that's what made us special.
“Unlike a lot of teams in the MVC, Tewksbury is always smaller than everyone, yet we know what it takes to win. We never came off the field. I was also the long snapper for punts and extra points and was on the punt return and kickoff and return teams. Needless to say, almost our entire team played both ways and was spent after the games.
“Most of our games we came from behind, and it was special watching Timmy Lightfoot run a kickoff back against Dracut to get us a win. Also I remember Dana Boudreau going down in the Super Bowl and it kind of knocked the wind out of us. However, we kept playing hard with Mack at quarterback. It was a great memory even in defeat.”
A LIFE-LESSON BEGAN IN TEWKSBURY
“The most stressful time in my life was when the Taliban attacked the Safi Landmark Hotel in Kabul on February 26, 2010. Twenty people were killed and it lasted about four hours. Trying to manage and account for my people during the attack, I had to remain calm while calling for my quick reaction force (QRF) to attempt an extraction. I just remember calling my wife, mother and CEO of my company trying to provide updates while it was being aired on TV in the States. Playing sports teaches you to remain calm and focused at all costs. Sports also teach you not to be selfish, and in that moment I could have thought just about me and my safety, but I needed to make sure that my guys were safe and coordinate an extraction.
“I grew up around some very influential people like Lefty, Steve Levine, Ernie Lightfoot and Rick Harris. The list can go on forever, but Harris started it off by being a very strict coach. He always preached discipline and was hard-nosed for a Pop Warner coach. Ernie was my freshman coach and he didn't let me get away with anything. He was a great friend of my father and he kept me in line. Steve Levine was not only a coach, but a mentor as a teacher and coach. He took the time to explain things and could be tough when it was needed. He and Bill Piscione made me run every event my senior year in track that included the two mile and the mile. I was one tired person that day. Lefty Aylward was one of my dad’s best friends, my godfather and a great coach. He was there when my dad died and continued to be there throughout the rest of my high school years. Lastly, Connie Barry, my stepdad. He had the challenge of being my coach and also trying to be a stepdad and friend. He was tough, but looking back I probably needed most of those rules. We’ve become a lot closer over the past 15 years than we were when I was growing up.”
BROOKS BACKS UP FOR A FRIEND
Sean Mackey wanted to talk about his friend when he sent a message from his home in Las Vegas. Mackey was the solid athlete who stepped in to fill that quarterback void in that Super Bowl loss to Peabody back in 1990. Briggs was playing right guard on offense and roaming the Foxboro field hitting anything that moved from his position at linebacker. Sean always knew that he could count on his friend to be there when it mattered most.
“I have known Brooksie going on 38 years since I moved back to Tewksbury in the fifth grade. From that point until graduation we were pretty inseparable. We spent countless hours in our backyards playing any type of sport we had equipment for. Wiffleball, football, basketball, throwing the baseball around. You name it, we were probably doing it. Brooksie and I played on the same youth basketball teams growing up, played on the same team every year in football and played together on the varsity baseball team.
“Brian was a really good athlete and an exceptionally intelligent football player. He was an undersized lineman and linebacker who used that intelligence and athleticism to constantly beat the opponent that was lined up against him. He was the type of player who really could have played any position on the field because he knew what everyone was supposed to do on any given play. He was our defensive signal caller and would call out the offensive blocking schemes at the line of scrimmage. On top of being a great player, he was an even better friend. Whether it was just being there for me when I was down or having my back when things got out of hand.
“One particular moment comes to mind when it came to having my back. We were playing a tight game against Reading in the baseball State Tournament when we had runners on first and third. I was on third. The runner from first attempted to steal and the catcher threw straight back to the pitcher, at which point I was caught in a run down. The pitcher threw to the catcher a little wild as I was retreating back to third base. Once I saw the ball got a little bit away from the catcher I bolted home. The 6'2 200 pound catcher and I arrived at the same time. I lowered my shoulder to try to dislodge the ball and his elbow caught me square in the temple at full speed and I was knocked out cold (and was called out). The catcher then dropped the ball on my chest as I laid there not moving. Brooksie, who was in the on deck circle, came charging out on to the field to, let's say, give him a piece of his mind as both benches cleared. In hindsight, probably not the best way to handle it, but that was Brooksie. He’s got your back all day.”
REDMEN CLUB THUMBS A RIDE
Jim Sullivan (senior) the father of Tewksbury High School varsity golf coach James Sullivan, has a great Jimmy Brooks story to tell that let’s you know just how much Brooks cared about helping Coach Aylward jump start a floundering Tewksbury Redmen football team. The crew that Brooks surrounded himself with on that first Redmen Football Club cared to the point where they were willing to walk-and even hitchhike — over a mountain — to help the team get better with a football camp away from home that would help the players to bond and focus on the task at hand. If things went wrong these guys would have a few laughs and then make the best of a bad situation.
“Well back when Lefty Aylward had just started coaching in Tewksbury, he wanted to find a football camp that the kids could go to for the start of the football season. So on the weekend of Jimmy's wedding anniversary, Jimmy, myself, Ernie Lightfoot and Lefty decided to leave Friday morning and head off to New Hampshire in one of Lefty's famous Volkswagen vans to check out a camp for the high school football team.
“After a few hours on the road we found ourselves on the Kancamagus Highway broken down for about the third time that day. About this time Brooksie is getting a bit nervous about getting home for his anniversary. Hell, we were all worried about just getting to the other side of the mountain. So after a few attempts to get the van started and almost going over the side of the road, we decided to hitchhike our way across the mountain and hook up with Lefty's brother, who was working in Lincoln, New Hampshire. That's right, four of the biggest guys you have ever seen, thumbing across the Kancamagus Highway.
“At this point Jimmy has come to grips with the fact that any plans he had for his and Pauline's anniversary are out the window. Well, to the surprise of all of us, about the third car to come along the highway stops and picks us up and brings us to Lincoln, where we finally hook up with Jack, Lefty's brother. Jimmy now has to call Pauline and let her know that we were all safe, but the anniversary would have to wait another week since we have no way of getting home until my wife can come and get us. And while Jimmy did feel terrible about missing his anniversary, as you can imagine, we made the best of a bad situation and enjoyed Jimmy's anniversary with him. But he still had a ton of explaining to do to Pauline when we finally made our way home Sunday afternoon. Jimmy was just such a great guy and lived being able to laugh at himself.”
THE BROOKS’ SPIRIT LIVES ON
In the Fall of 1987 Tewksbury decided to dedicate the refurbished (for the first time) fieldhouse to Jimmy Brooks. At halftime of a home game against Andover High School there was a brief ceremony. Brian Brooks was getting ready to play freshman football in Tewksbury. Just three years later Brian and the Redmen would be leading the Redmen — now coached by Joe DelGrosso — back to another Super Bowl.
The Redmen would lose on that frigid, wind-blown day to undefeated Peabody. The Tanners were bigger, stronger, faster and ultimately better. Redmen starting quarterback Dana Boudreau was sent to the sidelines early in the game with a severely sprained ankle. Multi-talented Sean Mackey stepped in and played well at quarterback. Halfback Tim Lightfoot scored two touchdowns and ran for 119 yards on 19 carries. The defense, led by Brian Brooks and a tiny relentless defender in Dan Gillette, kept the Redmen in the game. Gillette would die tragically and heroically years later while trying to save his passenger after a highway car accident.
Brian Brooks would live to tell the story of just how he felt before, during and after that game. Brian felt like his team “spilled their guts” in typical Tewksbury football fashion. It had become a way of life to these kids. The spirit of Jimmy Brooks could be felt everywhere. These Redmen wouldn’t be pushed around. They may have been undersized and the underdog, but it could be argued that if Boudreau doesn’t get injured the Redmen score a major upset that day back in 1990.
Bob Aylward left Tewksbury briefly to coach varsity football at Nashua High School, but like the Brooks family, Aylward’s heart was always in Tewksbury. When Aylward came back to coach Redmen football it hit home what he had been missing. There was a spirit that was felt everywhere you turned. Spirit from people like Jimmy Brooks. It was as if Brooks had never left.
“Jimmy was an amazing man,” remembers Aylward. “He was the only Redmen Football Club President for 13 years until he passed on. He was a self-made guy, a great business executive who worked his way up in his company. He loved Coach Hazel and all that Tewksbury had to offer. We lived in the same neighborhood. We played softball together. He was a tough guy. A giving guy. He was solid as steel. Just a great guy.
“He was also a very bright guy. He was a guy you could talk to and tell him your deepest secrets and concerns. I could always trust Brooksie. I miss him all the time. He was very loyal to Tewksbury. He believed in the system.”
And the system was a perfect fit for Jimmy Brooks. When this journey began it was a challenge. The man liked a good challenge. He was willing to get after it and make things championship better. Brooks had the heart and persona of a champion. That spirit is infused today in the Brooks family and in son Brian, who is willing to work unselfishly separated from his family to keep people safer and more secure.
The next time you walk past that fieldhouse in Tewksbury stop and give thanks to a person you probably never met. Thanksgiving is a day for giving thanks. So thank you Jimmy Brooks. Thank you Brian Brooks. Thank you Brooks family. Thank you for a spirit that lives on forever in Tewksbury.
