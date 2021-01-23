BILLERICA — The circumstances are different, but the goal remains the same for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team this season, as they aim to win their fourth straight Commonwealth Athletic Conference title.
It is early yet, and much tougher games are still on the horizon for Shawsheen, but the Rams are off to a fast start this season, with a 2-0-1 record thus far after sweeping a pair of games with CAC rival Northeast Metro Tech this past weekend.
The Rams outscored the Knights 11-0 over the two games, downing them by a score of 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at Allied Veteran's Memorial Rink in Malden on Saturday, and then drubbing them 7-0 in the rematch on Monday at the Hallenborg in Billerica.
While some teams have struggled out of the gate this season for a variety of reasons, that has certainly not been the case for the Rams, who have not missed a beat despite the season starting later than usual, as well as many other changes due to the pandemic.
Baker has been happy, but not necessarily surprised to see his team's hard work in the preseason paying off early on.
"I am very happy to date with the team's play. We are in good shape and are playing at a good pace. We have had a lot of practice time with postponements so maybe that has helped us," Baker said. "The kids work hard at practice and I feel that the timing is there. We have a great mixture of upperclassmen and lower classmen seeing time. Myself and the coaches are very happy to date with where the team is and headed."
In the 7-0 win on Monday, the Rams got two goals each from junior defenseman Tom Sampson and sophomore forward Brady Darcey as well as individual tallies from sophomore Nick Calouro of Tewksbury, sophomore Kevin Ackerly of Wilmington and senior assistant captain DJ Ducharme.
After an even played first seven minutes, the Rams got on the board first on Darcey's first goal of the game, picking up a pass from senior assistant captain Anthony Papa at the red line and racing in 1-on-2 to beat the Northeast goalie with 7:25 left in the period.
Calouro would extend the Rams lead less than a minute later, making a steal at the left faceoff circle and then beating the goalie with some great persistence. Calouro's first shot, a backhand attempt, was denied, but he picked up his own rebound and put it in for a 2-0 lead with 6:46 left, and that is how the first period would end.
"Nick has had opportunities and he finally cashed in," Baker said. "He has been working hard, and proved it on that play to stay with his initial shot and bury it."
Sampson made it 3-0 just 45 seconds into the second period, moving up to the faceoff circle to take a pass from behind the net from Sean Murphy of Tewksbury and bury a wrist shot.
Sampson scored the next Rams goal as well, with assists from Papa and Murphy, making the score 4-0 with 7:05 left in the period. Sampson now has three goals on the season from he defenseman position
"Tommy looks great. He works hard every time he touches the ice," Baker said. "He plays solid defense, but brings offense to the table as well. He kills penalties for us and is great on the power play."
The Rams would score twice more before the end of the period, with Ducharme making it 5-0 with 3:27 left and Ackerly making it 6-0 with 34.6 seconds left. Ackerly's goal came on a great rush up the left side of the ice after he picked up the puck behind his own net and hustled up ice into the Northeast zone, firing a shot from just inside the blue line to cap off a dominant period by the Rams.
"Kevin is doing a great job on the blue line and he also likes to rush the puck," Baker said. "He did a great job taking advantage of the open ice and took advantage and released a nice hard shot off the screen to beat the goalie just inside the far post. I was happy for both him and Matt Calouro to tally their first varsity goals."
Senior goalie Jared Palmer of Tewksbury was solid in net for the Rams, making six saves through the first two periods, before junior Tom Dalton of Wilmington came on in relief in the third period to preserve the shutout. Palmer also made nine saves to earn the shutout on Saturday.
In the 4-0 win on Saturday, the Rams got a pair of goals from Darcey, while Murphy and Sampson each added individual tallies. Murphy also added an assist, as did Ducharme and senior captain Jonah Varallo.
