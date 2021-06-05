WENHAM – On Sunday night, despite the rain and cold temperatures, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls outdoor track-and-field team participated in the Division 3 Eastern Mass Relay Championship Meet. When the team left Gordon College, they sat in sixth place with one event left, the pole vault, which was pushed to Tuesday afternoon.
Overall it was a mixed bag of results for the Redmen, but certainly the athletes deserve a lot of credit for performing in terrible conditions.
“I don’t want to belabor the point, as I’m sure it will be mentioned repeatedly by anyone involved in this meet, but the weather was extremely challenging, so it certainly impacted the performances to some extent,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “Despite that, we were able to come away with some good results.”
Tewksbury competed in six of the events (one team was disqualified for a lane violation) and came away with two first places, two fourths, and a fifth.
Both the sprint medley and 4x200 relay teams won. The sprint medley team consisted of Maria Da Silva and Cassidy Paige, who both ran the 200-meters, Izzie Carleton, who ran the 400 and McKayla Paige, who ran the 800 and they combined for a time of 4:26.80.
“Over the years we have really dominated the sprint medley relay,” said Cusick. “I haven’t looked this up, but I imagine we’ve won the SMR at relays at least 5-6 times in the last seven years I’ve been coaching. It’s a great event and this year they changed the format to the way they do it at nationals, which is putting the 800 last — it used to be first.
“Overall, this year ran about how I expected them to run. Maria and Cassidy and Izzie kept us in the middle of the pack and Makayla was able to bring it home in a very smooth 2:14 time.”
Carleton said that obviously the conditions weren’t ideal, but the foursome made the best of it.
“Obviously the weather conditions weren’t the greatest, but I think we all came together and ran our best races. I’ve never been on a winning state relay team so that was definitely a cool experience.,” she said.
The 4x200 team consisted of Amanda Ogden, Noelia Cura, Emma Giordano and Paige and they came in at 1:51.75, to also win that event.
“This was a surprise victory considering that up until about five minutes before the race, we weren’t sure if Makayla was going to run,” said Cusick. “She was not feeling well at all after her 800, and at one point I told her she wasn’t running. For some reason, she was struck by inspiration and decided to jump in, so we had to rush her out there without any real warmup or pre-race strides.
“All four of the kids ran well, we didn’t get splits because they started the meet early and everyone was rushing around making sure the kids were in the right position after their splits. But just from the eyeball test, they all looked great. Amanda Ogden was running in her first 200 ever, in a state relay meet, in the rain, so her coming through in the clutch that way is impressive.”
Paige was up to the task of competing in a third event as she joined Maddie Forgione, Emma Ryan and Iris Diaz to finish fourth in the 4x200 relay with a combined time of 4:26.08.
Closing out the running events was the distance medley team, which finished fifth with a combined time of 14:21.90. Maci Chapman started things off by running a 4:02 split in the 1,200-meters, followed by Izzie Carleton with a 69 second split in the 400, Olivia Millspaugh with a 2:53 in the 800 and Erin Sands with a 6:14 time in the 1,600-meters.
“This was a surprise point scorer at the meet. Not that I didn’t think this team would do well, but generally speaking the DMR is a hard event to score in as finding a good 1,200 leg and a good 1,600 leg is tough. Maci Chapman led us off in an outstanding leg of 4:02 for the 1,200, which I know means nothing to 98 percent of the people reading this as it’s such an odd distance. But for context, that’s about 5:24 mile pace.
“In those conditions, with the rain/wind/coldness Maci crushed that. I had said to her before the race that a time in the 4:15-4:20 range would be great on a day like this, and she knocked it out of the park, handing off in second place overall.
“Izzie Carleton was doubling back from the sprint medley relay 400 and ran solid and Olivia Millspaugh kept us in the fifth to sixth range before handing it off to Erin Sands who closed things out well in a great mile time.”
The last team to place came in the field events with the shot put trio of Abby Demos, Ava Piccolo and Victoria Allen, who combined to take fourth overall. Demos was second out of all of the individuals, throwing 28-11, Piccolo was 12th at 22-7 and Allen was 16th at 21-4.
“As bad as the running events were, the field evens were even more of a debacle given the technical nature of the events,” said Cusick. “Nevertheless, this group had a great day in the circle. No one had a personal record, but all threw solid and gave themselves a chance to be in it. Abby Demos finishing second overall is certainly a highlight and bodes well for her at the state meet going forward.
“Also, I want to give a shout out to Victoria Allen, who has been a jack of all trades for us this spring. She only just started throwing shot put a week or so ago, and was suddenly thrust into state relays and performed well.”
The same three girls competed in the javelin but did not place with throws of 59-06 for Demos, 54-09 for Allen and 51-02 for Piccolo.
