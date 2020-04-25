BILLERICA – Like every school in the state on Tuesday afternoon, Shawsheen Tech students, faculty and staff were hit with the much expected, but still shocking news, that Governor Charlie Baker had made the decision to close all Massachusetts schools for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While remote learning will continue throughout the state, students will not be allowed to attend classes on campus for the remainder of the school year. One of the consequences of the decision of course, is the cancellation of the spring sports season throughout the state, causing thousands of students to miss out on their season, including seniors who will miss out on what was to be the final season of their high school careers.
The loss of the season is also of course a loss for the coaches who year after year dedicate countless hours to helping student athletes perform at their highest level.
With the season now being canceled, the Town Crier asked the Shawsheen coaches for some of their thoughts on the cancellation of the spring season.
Athletic Director Al Costabile is normally a very busy man this time of year, making sure that all of the spring season teams are running smoothly and have everything they need. While things may be a little quieter for Costabile this time around, he would much prefer the busy days of past seasons.
While he understands why the decision to cancel school, and therefore the spring season, was made, he can’t help but feel the disappointment that all of the coaches and players at Shawsheen are feeling as well.
“As you can imagine all the athletes and coaches wish things had turned out differently. We were all hoping that any type of season however shortened would take place,” Costabile said. “The seniors are particularly affected by the decision. There are many senior events that athletes and non-athletes look forward to experiencing and remember for the rest of their life. We are in an unprecedented situation and we are powerless as to the course that has been chosen.
“I am sure that the decision was made with a great deal of thought and input from the people entrusted with the responsibility to do what is best for everyone. It is tough for many to grasp at this time. However, I cannot help but feel greatly disappointed for our seniors in particular.”
BASEBALL
Shawsheen Baseball coach Brian McCarthy, who was preparing for what would have been his seventh season as head coach of the Rams had led his team to the post season every year of his career up until last season, when the Rams finished 8-12 with a young roster that gained some great experience throughout the season.
“My heart goes out to all Spring student-athletes during this time, but especially the seniors. That is a tough way to end a senior year, and in most cases, an entire career,” McCarthy said. “For other members of the team, the coaching staff, and myself, we realize this pandemic is an unprecedented event and can’t blame our government officials for making the decisions they are making. It is in the best interest of everyone. But, I’m sure for all the seniors in our school and across the country, it is a tough pill to swallow.”
After losing 11 seniors from the 2018 season prior to the 2019 campaign, the Rams were prepared to bring back six returning players from last season as they tried to return to the post season.
“I was very excited to be coaching this group in the spring. They were working hard for the entire off-season, and were looking ahead to a good season. They were a fantastic group of fine young men,” McCarthy said.
More than anything, McCarthy was disappointed that his players will not get a chance to experience one more season of being part of a team.
“When a season comes to a close, it is always difficult. But usually you are on the field with the guys, after the last game of a season. You meet in the outfield or dugout, you talk, you share stories, and then you can look these young men in the eye and give them a handshake or hug,” McCarthy said. “There is a finality to it. But when you get the news via a press conference on TV, it makes it a little bit harder. You just want to be there with the team, because by the end of a season, you have become a family.”
The Rams were to have six seniors on this year’s squad, including Tewksbury residents Kyle Imbody, Rhen Trinidade, Nate Silva and DJ Williams, along with Billerica’s John Wermecke and Connor Rich.
“We are going to miss those six seniors,” McCarthy said. “They would have loved to lace up the cleats for one more season and go out and represent Shawsheen with pride.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
Shawsheen Girls Lacrosse coach Alex O’Reilly and the Rams were looking forward to another great season in 2020. Although they fell just short of winning their fourth consecutive CAC title last season, the Rams did capture their third straight Massachusetts State Vocational title, defeating Essex Tech in the championship game.
O’Reilly, who in her four years as head coach of the Rams, has led her team to three CAC titles and three vocational titles, was heartbroken for her players who did not have a chance to compete this season. And more than that, she is hoping her players realize how much their coaches continue to support them.
“This is a situation in high school sports unlike any other. To no fault of their own, our athletes across all sports and age groups have lost something that is incredibly important to them,” O’Reilly said. “I hope each and every one of our players know that their coaches and teammates are still here ready to support them, talk to them, and look out for them in any way possible.”
The toughest part for O’Reilly, like many coaches, was seeing her seniors miss out on the final season of their high school careers. Shawsheen had only two seniors this season, Celina Barczak of Wilmington and Jade Sweeney of Burlington, and O’Reilly lamented having them both miss out on their special year.
“Cancelling the season stirs up a lot of different feelings for our team. I think the immediate reaction from both players and the coaching staff is profound sadness for our two seniors, Jade and Celina,” O’Reilly said. “These are two athletes who have devoted so much of themselves to bettering this team over the years, shaping our program’s culture, and making our time spent together as a team so enjoyable. They deserved to be out on the field with their lax family for a final season, soaking up the last few bits of high school and making memories with their team.”
BOYS LACROSSE
While the coaches were obviously hurt by the news that the spring season was canceled, nobody felt the pain of the lost season more than the players themselves. Shawsheen senior lacrosse player Conor Rooney of Wilmington, who will continue his career at Franklin Pierce University next season, was crushed to hear the news of the season being canceled.
“This is not how I wanted my last season of lacrosse to end. I was looking forward to finishing off my season with my friends and teammates that I have been playing lacrosse with these past four years,” Rooney said. “I never thought my last game of lacrosse would have been played as a junior. I am frustrated and upset by the decision made today however I understand the reasons given the current circumstances.”
Along with Rooney, other local seniors for the Rams this season would have been Nick Farrell, Dave Fraser and JJ Thibert of Wilmington, along with Brady McFadden and Kam Neault of Tewksbury.
TRACK-AND-FIELD
Having had one of the best seasons in school history on both the Boys and Girls side, the Shawsheen Tech Spring Track team was looking forward to what they hoped would be a repeat. The Boys team was coming off a perfect 10-0 dual meet season, capturing their fourth consecutive CAC dual meet title, while the Girls were ready to enter the season coming off a 10-1 campaign, setting a record for the best winning percentage in the history of the girls program (.909).
Shawsheen coach Jeff McGrath, who would have been in his seventh year at the helm of the Rams, was disappointed for his entire team to be missing out on the seniors, but particularly for his large group of seniors on both the Boys and Girls team.
“I don’t really know that there’s any good way to put this all into perspective.” McGrath said. “But I will say, that as someone who didn’t play collegiate sports, this is heartbreaking for those seniors who will have their last competitive organized sporting events cancelled. It’s one thing to compete in your final meet/game when you know it’s the last one, and something completely different when all you have is the previous season.”
The projected seniors for this season’s Girls Track team were Brooke Bicknell, Alanna DeSalvatore, Deanna Goguen, Ally Haley, Jenna Hensley, Jenna Interrante, Shayla Lee, Olivia Pangraze, Stephanie Pombo, Jennifer Tucci and Akaila Vokey.
On the Boys side, the projected seniors were Dan Archibald, Mike Bankowski, Andre Comeau, Liam Connors, Ronald Esposito, Zach Langlois, Vincent Lopez, Eliot Lyle, Josiah Martinez, Chris Melo, Eli Michaud, Morris, Jordan Nott, Pat O’Leary, Michael Powderly, Cole Privetera, Michel Pustizzi, and Hunter Verduga.
”These seniors could never have imagined that their last competition a season ago would be their last one in high school. To me, that’s the most devastating part. They didn’t get to appreciate the moment for what it was, as no one could have predicted this ending,” McGrath said. “To their credit, they’ve spent an enormous amount of time preparing for this season, including countless hours in the weight room. I know that I, like them, had high hopes that we would be able to complete a condensed season late in May or in early June. The news that school will not be reconvening, was sobering even if the writing was on the wall.
“I will be forever thankful for their contribution to the program and I hope they recognize the impact they have had on myself, the underclassmen, and the Shawsheen community as a whole. I’m sorry it had to end this way.”
CO-ED TENNIS
Things could not have gone much better for the Shawsheen Tech Co-ed Tennis team in their first season under the direction of coach Jay Tildsley, as the Rams captured their first CAC title since 2013, going 13-2 on the season and breaking the streak of five consecutive titles for arch rival Greater Lowell in the process.
It was a season filled with memories that nobody who has a part of it will ever forget. Unfortunately, the Rams will not get a chance to defend that title this season, a fact which Tildsley pretty much knew was coming but was still devastating when he heard the news.
“It was the words I didn’t want to hear “schools closed”. No start, no middle and no conclusion, to the season,” Tildsley said. “We were looking forward to defending our league title. Your heart goes out to every athlete, but for the seniors, most will never play or compete again.”
The Rams three seniors this season were to include Kevin Merino-Rivas of Billerica, Rybekah Marsh of Wilmington and Riley Flipse of Burlington. While Tildsley’s heart was broken for his seniors, he like many of us, is looking forward to better days ahead.
“Historically we would be gearing up towards the bulk of the schedule and preparing for the home stretch in May, with big match ups. Now, we are worrying about our loved ones, first responders, and grandparents about an invisible opponent,” Tildsley said. “It is an opponent none of us spring coaches could ever prepare for. This too shall end and hopefully we can learn from these times but we need to be hope that fall sports will start on time and student athletes can return.”
SOFTBALL
Shawsheen Softball coach Scott Ialuna, who guided his team to a 6-12 season last year, was looking forward to seeing the Rams rebound this season behind the leadership of senior captains Ashlyn Bisso of Tewksbury, Jess Stevens of Wilmington and Grace Clark of Billerica, along with fellow senior Taylor Sacco.
While the Rams had lost seven seniors from last year’s team, they Ialuna was looking forward to the team getting contributions from young players like sophomores Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury and Sandra White of Wilmington.
“This is such a disappointment on so many levels. We were going to be young this year and I was looking forward to our seniors showing the underclassmen the way,” Ialuna said. “This group were hard workers and all of them are class acts. It is a shame the rug had to be pulled from underneath them. All were at least two-year starters, so we have spent a lot of time together. I am going to miss them all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.