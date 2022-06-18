TEWKSBURY – Tewksbury Memorial High School's Becca Harris was nervously quiet when pressed about the team's 7-2 win over Somerset-Berkley in the third round of the Division 2 tournament played last Saturday night at Hazel Field.
But that's OK because throughout the entire state tournament, she has let her bat do all of the talking for her.
The sophomore went 4-for-4 which included a RBI double, while scoring three runs and stealing a base. She also played flawless defensively at shortstop.
“During our pre-game warm-up, (Harris) was so laser focused and I don't think I have ever seen her that focused (before a game),” said Redmen head coach Brittney Souza. “She was just a game changer for us. She really kept us in the game both defensively and offensively. The last few weeks, she has been locked in.”
In the team's first three tournament wins, Harris has combined to go 6-for-11, with two doubles, five RBI, while she has scored six runs, walked once and stolen a base. More importantly, besides her .545 average, she is starting or in the middle of every rally, and has delivered her share of clutch hits.
In last Wednesday's 8-5 win over Dracut, Tewksbury was trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth before Harris hit a shot off the bottom of the left field fence for a two-run double which really turned the entire game around.
In Saturday's win, in her second at-bat, she singled and later scored as part of a two-run inning which helped Tewksbury expand its lead to 3-0. With a runner on and two outs in the fourth, she kept the rally going with a bloop single to right. Then in the sixth, she struck a double to score Sam Ryan to help the Redmen pad its lead. She then scored two batters later to all but knockout the Raiders.
“She sees the ball really well. She has such a gorgeous swing so when she makes contact, it's good contact. She is just seeing the ball really well between the warm-ups in the batting cage (to the field tonight). She had a great game,” said Souza.
In Tuesday night’s 8-7, 9-inning come from behind win over North Attleboro in the state semi-final game, all she did was go 2-for-4 with two RBI, while adding a stolen base and a huge sacrifice bunt, which eventually led to the walk-off two-run double by Alyssa Adams.
Harris was also phenomenal in the field, combining for seven assists/put outs, including four in the final four innings and two huge ones in the fourth, forcing out a runner at home and another at third.
In the four tournament games, Harris is now 8-for-15 at the plate with two doubles, seven RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases.
Harris – whose entire family has a history of strong athletics, including her Aunt Leanne Harris, who is a Hall of Famer at Wilmington High and Salem State excelling in softball among other sports – was asked if she has changed anything at the plate with her approach or her mechanics and she said that she hasn't.
“I've just been jumping on first pitches and I like being aggressive,” she said.
That aggressive style and hot hitting has helped Tewksbury win four state tournament games now, and reach the state championship game for the second time in program history.
“It feels amazing but we're not done yet,” she said before later adding, “We just have to keep playing our game and we'll (keep winning).”
