FITCHBURG – In what's believed to be just the sixth time in program history, Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Jayani Santos was crowned No. 1 in the entire state for the 200-meter dash during the Meet of Champions over two days at Fitchburg State College.
Santos entered the meet as the fifth seed, finished third after the preliminary race, and then in the finals finished with a blistering time of 24.62 seconds, her personal best of her brief career, which is only of two years.
Santos follows TMHS Hall of Famers Bev Luken (1983 and 1984 in the 100), Mary Brady (1993 in the 400) and Kristen Judge (2008 in the high jump), as well as future Hall of Famers Rachel Sessa (2016 in the mile) and Makayla Paige (2019 and 2021 in the 800) as the lone individual All-State Champions in outdoor track history.
Santos — who will be running at D1 UMass-Lowell on a scholarship starting this fall — joined the track team a year ago and quickly became the state's best 200-meter runner, while she was also seventh in the state in the 400 and part of the sixth place 4x100 relay team.
"I was just so nervous so I think it was my nerves that really fueled me," she said. "I know that the competition at All-States was just going to be that much better (than divisionals) and it was just going to be a great event to run. It's the end of the season so there's really nothing to lose here. I just had to put everything that I had left out there."
She certainly did.
And the title came despite starting out slower than she had hoped/wanted.
"My starts (tend to be) very bad, so (Coach Fran) Cusick just said as long as I get out hard, the outcome will be good because I always end up catching them at the end regardless. He said my start looked much better than what it looked like before. Coming off the curve, I just kept going with everything that I had and made it to the finish (in first place)," she said.
Cusick joked about her slow start, but said in the end, everything did work out for the best.
“I think every coach has been telling her repeatedly that she needs to start out faster,” said Cusick. “She likes to run the 200 like she's running an 800 or mile and she likes to sit and kick (at the end) which is pretty tough to do in the 200, a race that only lasts for 24 or 25 seconds. She's still new to the sport, but she finally executed nearly the perfect race.
"Jayani beat a really talented runner in Kylee Bernard from Cambridge. She won the 400 (on Saturday) in dominating fashion and she's one of the best runners in the state. Jayani also beat out a lot of good other athletes. She came into the meet seeded fifth, so for her to win in a personal best time of 24.62 was tremendous. She took over a half-second off her previous best time which is pretty unheard of. She just ran fantastic."
Before the race started, Santos admitted that there were a lot more butterflies than ever before.
"I was very, very nervous going into the race. Cusick just told me to run it hard and you can win and I said 'I don't really know about that'. My only intention was to beat my personal record from before and that was really it," she said. "I had no intention of actually winning it. I would have been satisfied if I finished in the top five or top three. I just didn't expect that outcome. I did not expect that first place, nor did I expect that time."
Her previous best time was 25.2 seconds, so when she ever picked her head up and saw the scoreboard read 24.62, she was completely beside herself.
"I knew that I had (the win), but I just didn't know that was the time. When we saw the time, Cusick and I were just very shocked. I thought my time would be in the low 25's, so I did not think that time of 24.62 was possible," she said.
While Santos said that she had no intentions of winning this race, she also said that prior to receiving the scholarship offer from UML, that she has no intentions of attending college, never mind competing on the track, because she wanted to stay home and take care of her younger siblings. Now, she's a state champion and one of the all-time greatest performers in program history. In such a short amount of time, she has come so, so far in the track world.
"That was one of the first things my parents said to me when they found out that I had won," she said. "They said 'wow, look how far you have come in such a short amount of time. Your accolades, your accomplishments not everyone can say that. There's people who have been doing this double and triple the time that I have'. I am very blessed and it is really crazy to think that I have come this far.
"People have been congratulating me (on Friday) and have asked me if I ever thought that I could run that fast and I tell each one of them, not in a million years — maybe my college days. I'm telling you, that time came out of nowhere."
