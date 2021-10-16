TEWKSBURY/BILLERICA – For those who knew Shawsheen Wrestling coach Mark Donovan best, Sunday’s news of his passing after his courageous battle with bile duct cancer came with a sense of inevitability. Despite the legendary coach’s heroic battle against the disease since his diagnosis back in June of 2020, and despite his history of always seeming to be able to overcome any opponent, this was one opponent that proved to be too tough even for the toughest man that they ever knew.
Shawsheen Tennis coach Jay Tildsley, who graduated from Shawsheen in 1999 and has been a part of the Shawsheen community as a teacher and a coach of many sports almost since his graduation, knows that Donovan represented the very best of Shawsheen. And while he may have known that Donovan would ultimately lose his battle, it didn’t make it any easier for him to hear the news.
“It just shook me to the core completely,” Tildsley said. “Mark has had such a major impact on myself and on my brothers, and on my whole family for over thirty years. But, one thing I know is that Mark would not want us to be sad. He would want us to put one foot in front of the other and move on. It will be a challenge for all of us to follow in his footsteps.”
Tildsley is definitely right in that Donovan left some pretty huge footsteps behind. The accomplishments over his 36 years as the head wrestling coach at Shawsheen are staggering. After graduating from Tewksbury High in 1985 as a brilliant wrestler in his own right, Donovan took over as head coach at Shawsheen at 19 years old, barely older than many of the young men he was coaching.
But it hardly mattered. Over the next three-plus decades, he put together a legendary coaching career that has almost no equal, earning close to 600 career wins to go along with 25 Commonwealth Athletic Conference titles and 19 state vocational titles. Donovan coached 12 Division 1 State Champions and three New England champions, and was elected to both the Massachusetts Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Volumes could be written about Donovan and his team’s accomplishments on the mat, as a vocational school wrestling in Division 1, taking on and often beating the biggest powerhouses in the state year after year. But for those who knew Donovan best, it is clear that as much as each and every one of those wins meant to him, they paled in comparison to what mattered most to him, which was having a positive impact on the hundreds of young men who came through his program throughout his 36 years at the Tech.
“If I ever needed anything, Mark would always be the one to pick up the phone to help,” Tildsley said. “Mark would do anything for anyone, especially his wrestlers. He would literally give you the shirt off his back.
“He coached me in football (Donovan was an assistant coach for over 20 years with the Rams football team), and then when I began coaching at age 18, he took me under his wing. I learned almost all of my coaching from him as well as learning from all of the life experience he had.”
Very few people knew Donovan better than Shawsheen head Football coach and Athletic Director Al Costabile. Not only did Costabile reap the rewards of having Donovan on his football coaching staff, but he also made a lifelong friend almost from the instant he and Donovan met.
“I met Mark 22 years when I first got to Shawsheen, and immediately there was a connection,” Costabile told the Crier back in June of 2020 when Donovan was first diagnosed with cancer. “We were similar in our personalities and similar as coaches. We hit it off right away, to the point where I just said ‘I have to have this guy on my football staff’. We have shared so many memories and so many athletes over the years. There have been times when half of the wrestling team or more were on the football team, and that is because of Mark. The kids just love to play for him.”
Much like Tildsley, as great a coach as Donovan was, it was the man, friend and mentor that he was that will be remembered most.
“When Mark passed away on Sunday and word started to spread, the feeling was that we lost a legend,” Costabile said. “People like Mark Donovan are not everywhere. I don’t know anybody who did so much for his athletes Mark did. I could tell you so many stories of all the things that Mark has done for so many people. His caring, his generosity and his sincerity were off the charts.”
Shawsheen assistant wrestling coach Doug Pratt has had the privilege of coaching alongside Donovan for 32 of Donovan’s 36 years at Shawsheen and it is an experience he will never forget. Pratt never stopped marveling at how Donovan would get the most out of every wrestler who came into the Shawsheen room.
“Mark’s biggest attribute is that he cares so much about each kid. And that meant every kid,” Pratt said. “He could coach the exceptional kids who we knew were going to get a lot out of, but he could also get the most out of kids who you didn’t think would do anything. I can’t tell you how many kids like that over the years who would win a key match for us and help us win a meet. The kids knew how much he cared, and that’s why he got so much out of them.”
Pratt gave an example of just how caring Donovan was towards his wrestlers.
“Every Christmas he would write out a personal Christmas card for every kid and coach on the team. I have 32 of them,” Donovan said with a laugh. “I would tell him, ‘stop giving me cards’, but he said no, that is what I do. And he would put a penny in each one. I can’t tell you how many kids have been texting me and telling me that they still have all four pennies from Mark. That was the kind of impact he had on these kids.”
If you have spent any time around Shawsheen Tech athletics over the past 20-plus years, you will notice that almost without exception, the players are led by a group of coaches that are always pushing a positive message supporting their players in good times and bad as they try to being out the best in each of them.
Now, that may simply be the job of a high school coach. And certain media members may be biased towards a group of men and women who have treated him and his family so well over the years. But it does seem like an exceptional group. Costabile and Tildsley will tell you that there is very good reason why so many Shawsheen coaches are so exceptional.
“Mark is the heartbeat of the coaching fraternity. He is the coach that other coaches try to emulate,” Costabile said. “When that happens, it is the greatest sign of respect you can ever have as a coach. There are no words to describe that.”
Tildsley knows that very well, having seen Donovan as both his coach and his colleague during his long career at Shawsheen. In Tildsley opinion it is no accident that Donovan’s teams routinely took home league titles every year, nor it is a mistake that he led so many wrestlers to individual glory.
“His presence, his aura, kind of rubs off on everybody who is around him,” Tildsley said. “He is the ultimate motivator. Even if one of his guys had wrestled a kid ten times and lost all ten times, he could make his guy believe he could win, just by the faith he had in them.”
For Costabile, saying goodbye to his dear friend and colleague was one of the hardest things he has ever had to do. But he also takes solace that his friend is no longer suffering.
“It is a sad, sad, time. But at the same time, he was suffering so badly and you never want to see someone you love go through that,” Costabile said. “The finality of it was crushing, but when you step back you realize that he is no longer suffering.
“He will be truly missed. He lived a life of what it is like to be a true coach. He will leave an indelible imprint that will never go away, and I mean for generations. That is what a true legend he was.”
