TEWKSBURY – For the third time this season, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Gymnastics team lost a dual meet by a point or less. Last Wednesday, the Redmen were barely edged out by North Andover, 132.65-132.3, ending Tewksbury's regular season with a 3-5 overall record (although it could easily be 6-2).
Junior Amanda Ogden once again had the magical day, combining for an all-around score of 36.15, which included three scores of over 9.0 in the individual events. She ended up with incredible 9.45 and 9.35 scores on the floor and vault, and then added in a stunning 9.1 performance on the bars and then a very solid 8.25 on the beam.
Three other gymnasts competed in three events each. The team's lone senior Bella Schille ended with scores of 8.9 on the floor, 8.2 on the beam and a 7.7 on the bars, while, Julianna Cappiello earned an 8.3 on the vault, an 8.2 on the floor and a 7.0 on the bars. Finally, Kayla Saunders finished with an 8.4 on the vault, an 8.0 on the floor and a 7.8 on the bars.
Competing in two events each included Alexis Devlin, Maddie Carroll and Keira Gaffney. Devlin ended with a 7.8 on the vault and a 7.3 on the beam. Carroll received scores of 7.75 on the floor and 6.7 on the beam and then Gaffney took a 7.2 on the beam and a 5.8 on the bars.
Rounding out the scores included both Jocelyn Delorey and Alexis Rooney getting 8.0 scores on the vault, Jaden Kasule earning a 7.75 on the bars. Abby McCarthy soared to a 7.6 on the beam and Julia Carlson finished with a 7.2 on the floor exercise.
Tewksbury ends its season with the MVC Championship Meet on Thursday, at the A2 Gymnastics in Salem, New Hampshire starting at 6 pm.
