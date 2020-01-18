METHUEN – After starting the season out with an 0-1-2 record, it seemed like the defending Division 1 state champion Tewksbury/Methuen girls hockey team just wasn't clicking right away.
Oh, how times have changed!
Since the loss to Longmeadow back on December 28th, the Red Rangers have gone 4-0-1, which included a big stretch this past week, which started last Monday night with a win over Needham and carried over with a 3-0 win over Masconomet and then a 2-2 tie against HPNA (Haverhill/Pentucket Regional/North Andover).
Head Coach Sarah Oteri pointed out that those three teams had a combined record of 16-2-1, and the Red Rangers took five out of six points, which is truly remarkable. The Red Rangers are now 4-1-3 and need just nine points in their last 12 games to qualify for the state tournament.
Last Wednesday was the 3-0 win over Masconomet. The Red Rangers took a 1-0 lead with just under three minutes to play in the first period as Jessica Driscoll found the back of the net. The score stayed the same until defenseman Brenna Greene made it 2-0 in the second period with assists going to Tori Schille and Lydia Pendleton.
Shortly after that goal, goalie Kaia Hollingsworth (19 saves) came up big stopping a breakaway to keep the two-goal lead intact.
The Red Rangers continued to play well in their own end throughout the third period keeping the Chieftains off the board, and then were able to seal the victory on the power play with about two minutes to go with Pendleton scoring on a set-up from Driscoll.
“We played a complete game against Masco,” said Oteri. “We controlled majority of the play and I thought our breakout was really strong and allowed us to gain momentum entering their zone. We buried scoring opportunities and play tight defense.”
Then on Saturday night, the Red Rangers took on a much improved and dangerous HPNA team. Tewksbury/Methuen had a 2-0 lead going into the third period before allowing two goals to end regulation with the tie. Driscoll scored the goal in the OT period, but the game still goes down as a tie.
“We knew this would be a big game and we prepared very well,” said Oteri. “HPNA has strong, physical, talented players and we constantly pressured them. We limited their scoring opportunities and made sure to play them aggressively. Our defense played very well and was able to keep their top players outside for the most part.
“Our forwards blocked a lot of shots and also backchecked hard. Although we let up two goals in the third I was pleased with our overall performance as they a top undefeated team.”
Ryan Quinn got the first goal for the Red Rangers with assists going to Nikole Gosse and Greene. Then in the second period, Driscoll scored with assists going to Quinn and Schille. The score was 2-0 before HPNA scored twice, a power play goal by Hannah Keating at 42 seconds into the period and then at 8:59, Eliana Kane scored an unassisted goal to tie it up.
Hollingsworth made 24 saves.
Tewksbury/Methuen faced Billerica/Chelmsford on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will be back at it two days later with another road trip to face Westford Academy on Friday night.
OTERI HONORED
On Monday morning, it was announced that Coach Sarah Oteri, who has been the Town Crier's two-time Coach of the Year (shared it with Derek Doherty this past December) has been named the National Federation of High School Coaches Girls Ice Hockey Coach of the Year for 2019.
In a letter sent to Athletic Director Matt Curran, the NFHS said that “Sarah was specifically nominated by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association as the most deserving recipient for this honor. This year's honorees were selected based upon their coaching performance in the 2018-'19 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching.
“The NFHS relies on its member state associations to recognize those who are leading their sport, shaping their athletes and contributing to their community.”
