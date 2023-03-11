A 1968 graduate of Malden Catholic High School, stand out athlete Stephen Harris has gotten his fair share of recognition over the course of his playing days.
Last Thursday night, the Tewksbury resident will receive yet another honor when his name is enshrined forever into the Malden Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame.
“When you say what does it mean to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, it’s a nice cherry on top,” said Harris. “It’s just a nice gesture to me.
“I loved my time at Malden Catholic, it was a great four years. I grew up in Malden and I’m from Malden, so my father went to MC, my older brother went to MC, and my older brother is also a member of the Malden Catholic Hall of Fame.”
Harris, a four-sport athlete, excelled in hockey, football, baseball, and track while a Lancer at Malden Catholic. On the ice, Harris was a key contributor to the state championship finalist squad his junior season.
“The greatest event for me personally was my junior year we went all the way to the state championship in hockey,” he recalled. “We played three games in the (Boston) Garden and we ended up losing to Arlington in the championship. Everyone wanted to get to the Garden.”
Despite missing roughly 12 games to injury, the four-year varsity star still managed to earn all-conference honors as a top three scorer in the competitive Catholic Conference.
On the gridiron, Harris was a member of the last Malden Catholic team to win a state championship in 1966. As a senior, the Lancers were the top rated offense in the Catholic Conference.
“We were undefeated, we won the Catholic Conference championship, and we were also state champions,” he said. “That was a big event. Malden Catholic hasn’t had a state champion football (team) since then.”
While his skills may have been on highest display on the ice, his football career will always have a special place in his heart.
“If you ask people who knew me, they’d probably say my best sport was hockey,” said Harris. “But the irony is my brother was an all-world quarterback and I played with him on the same team. So hockey was number one, but football was one B.”
Red Harris, also a member of the Malden Catholic Hall of Fame, was a football phenom for the Lancers who went on to continue his career at Boston College and was later drafted into the NFL by the Detroit Lions.
Two years younger than Red, Harris followed in his footsteps all throughout youth athletics. Whether it be Little League, hockey, basketball, or Pop Warner football, sports was an instrumental part of growing up.
“That’s all we did was sports,” said Harris. “Where I first grew up was three blocks up from the biggest park in Malden and the school was only a couple hundred yards away. So we’d go to school every day and plan what we were going to do that afternoon at the park. We were at the park seven days a week fifty two weeks out of the year. That’s all we did, is play sports non stop.”
After Harris graduated Malden Catholic, he decided to take a post-graduate year at the prestigious Phillips Academy in Andover, where he got the attention of Harvard’s hockey program and also received an opportunity to play on the USA Jr. Olympic hockey team.
“After MC, I was in no rush to go to college,” recalled Harris. “I was accepted to the University of Pennsylvania and recruited to play football, but I decided there’s no rush to go to college so I took a (post-graduate) year at Philips in Andover. When I played against the Harvard team, we beat the Harvard freshman and they recruited me for hockey.”
After a year of hockey, football, and baseball at Phillips, Harris went on to play Division 1 hockey at Harvard University, including being on the 1970-71 team which finished 18-8-1 under Ralph Weiland.
Harris graduated from Harvard in 1973.
