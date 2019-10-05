ANDOVER — After consecutive losses to two of the top teams around and opening the season with three losses in the first four meets against three of the top teams in the state, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op/Co-Ed Swim & Dive team got back into the win column with a 91-72 victory over Notre Dame Academy of Tyngsboro held last Friday at the Greater Lawrence Tech Pool.
The win now puts the Red Rangers at 2-3 on the season. The team faced Haverhill on Wednesday with results not known as of press time and then have a non-league meet with Stoneham on Monday.
In the win, the Red Rangers won every single event which ultimately was the difference in the meet.
Starting with the individual events, the 200-Freestyle, Ava Facella was first at 2:21.30, followed by a second place by Caitlyn Nims (2:33.66) and a fifth place from Jonnie Charest (2:45.94).
In the 200-IM, Katie Lefebvre was first at 2:41.06 and was followed by a third place from Nori Coplin at 2:47.49 and a fourth place from Paulina Encarncion at 3:02.09.
In the 50-Free, taking spots 1-3 included Samantha DeNaro (29.19), Jacquelyn Gaigals (30.63) and Kristen LeBlanc (31.00).
In the 1-Meter Diving competition, Lexander Flores was first at 215.75 points, followed by a second place from Anna Bolduc (185.65) and a fourth from Emily Loan (148.20).
In the 100-meter butterfly, Tewksbury's Caitlin Legvold was first at 1:12.57, while Jenny Nguyen was third at 1:19.90 and LeBlanc was fourth at 1:24.19. In the 100-freestyle, Callie DeLano was first at 1:02.46, and was followed by Kaitlyn Montgomery, who was second at 1:06.44 and Marissa Connolly was fourth at 1:16.54.
Turning to the 500-freestyle, DeNaro was tops at 6:24.81, while Lily Forsyth was fourth at 7:02.25 and Charest was fifth at 7:35.97.
In the 100-backstroke, Galuska was first at 1:11.50, while Montgomery was second at 1:14.52 and Gaigals was third at 1:16.04. And finally in the 100-breaststroke, DeLano beat out the rest of the field with a time of 1:18.06, while Philip Nguyen was second at 1:34.60 and Hana Youssef was third at 1:45.91.
Rounding out the scoring came in three relays. In the 400-meter relay, the Red Rangers took first, second and third. The team of DeNaro, Encarncion, Montgomery and Facella were first at 4:22.49. The team of Lefebvre, Jenny Nguyen, LeBlanc and Galuska were second at 4:24.53 and finally Coplin, Forsyth, Gaigals and Connolly were third at 4:44.19.
In the 200-freestyle, once again it was a sweep of the first three spots. Taking first was DeLano, Montgomery, Lefebvre and Facella at 1:59.57. Second place comprised of Joseph Lehman, Rachael Knipe, Corey Boisselle and Samuel Camacho, who came in with a combined time of 2:05.19.
Then the third place team was Nims, Brady Lyons, Philip Nguyen and Connolly, who finished at 2:09.50.
Finally, in the 200-medley relay, the Red Rangers took first, second and fourth. The first group finished at 2:11.14 behind the efforts of Galuska, DeLano, Legvold and DeNaro. The second group finished at 2:19.40 with Forsyth, Coplin, Encarncion and LeBlanc, and then the fourth place team consisted of Gaigals, Philip Nguyen, Jenny Nguyen and Camacho and they had a time of 2:24.10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.