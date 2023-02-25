TEWKSBURY – For the second time in a week, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team defeated a strong Division 1 team in Winchester, 3-0, in a non-league game played at Breakaway Arena on Saturday night.
Six days earlier the two teams met with Tewksbury coming away with a 6-1 win to capture the Brinn Division of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament.
Although the Redmen scored half of the amount from the first contest, this one was pretty similar as Tewksbury held a 52-16 shot advantage, including giving up just two shots in the first period and one in the third.
“Once the third period came (things opened up). That's been our strength lately because we're deep and we're able to play three lines and go after teams hard. The kids have been working really hard. We have goals that we want to reach and hopefully we can achieve them,” said head coach Derek Doherty.
Tewksbury held a 23-3 shot advantage in the first period, and as the game wore on, the Redmen's three forward lines, who can skate and play physical, just were too much for the Sachems once again.
“It was a good win and we're playing pretty well right now. We have things going right now. All three lines are playing and we just wear teams down. That's what is happening right now and hopefully we can bring that into the Wilmington game and then into the state tournament. Hopefully we can keep rolling,” said Doherty.
Jeremy Insogna and Tyler Barnes both figured in all three goals as the first line has been fire-hot lately. Insogna scored the first and third goals and assisted on the middle one off the stick of Barnes. He picked up assists on the two Insogna goals, while, Cooper Robillard, Matt Cooke and Connor Cremin had one each.
Goalie Ben O'Keefe made all 16 saves to record his eighth shut out of the season. He currently has a .949 save percentage and a .920 save percentage.
The win made it 13 in a row for the Redmen, who are now 10-1 against Division 1 teams (4-1 against those going to the playoffs) and 5-0-1 against Division 2 teams. The Redmen had the loss at Fenway Park which didn't count in the standings, then an overtime loss to Lincoln-Sudbury three days later. Besides a hiccup against Newton South, the team has drastically improved from those early games in December to now.
“(The overall team improvement has been) huge for sure. The kids just work hard at practice, they want to get better and they are getting better. We'll see what happens,” said Doherty.
Back on February 11th, the team officially clinched the MVC/DCL Division 2 league championship title with the win over Boston Latin.
“It was nice. We definitely have grown into a rivalry with Lincoln-Sudbury and to beat them in that (second game at their home rink),” said Doherty. “I think that was the game that really started to kick us off mentally, heading in the right direction. You always want to win your league title first, and then move on to your next set of goals, but winning the league title is great, so I'm very happy for the kids.”
After facing Wilmington on Wednesday night (results not known as of presstime), the Redmen will await the state tournament pairings to be released on Saturday morning. It looks like they'll get the winner of two teams from a preliminary round game and most likely will host the first round game later in the week, possibly Thursday or Friday.
