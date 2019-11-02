WILMINGTON — Riding a seven-game winless streak, decimated with injuries and having their backs against the wall, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer team played three gritty games against three outstanding programs this week and came away with three ties, 1-1 against both Central Catholic and Newburyport, and then a scoreless one against Wilmington.
The last one against the Wildcats gave Tewksbury a final regular season record of 6-6-6, which qualified them for the state tournament. The team would have qualified anyway because of the Sullivan Rule but getting in the regular way is of course a lot more satisfying.
The other satisfying things for the program was Monday marked the first time that the team played with a full roster, welcoming back Iris Diaz, who only played minimal minutes in the previous few games, and Abigail MacAllister, who had been out with an ankle injury all season, while sisters Kati and Lexi Polimeno had missed a short amount of time, and about two weeks ago, Alyssa Marchelletta came back after missing the first half of the season.
"We needed this tie to get into the tournament and I thought we played well," said head coach Samantha Tavantzis. "We finally have everyone back healthy, so hopefully we can move forward in the tournament and play like we can. We have been struggling to score lately and that's been a concern, but with everyone back, hopefully we can start to gel again."
The state tournament pairings don't come out until Friday and the guess is Tewksbury will play either Sunday or Monday. The thought is either 13 or 14 teams have qualified. It appears as if Danvers, Beverly, Winchester, Arlington, Billerica, Wilmington, Masconomet and Concord-Carlisle will most likely be the top half of the bracket and then Belmont, Woburn and Tewksbury. Gr. Lowell and Salem could also qualify.
Depending on a number of different scenarios for tiebreakers, Tewksbury could be the last seed and would get one of the top teams such as Danvers, Beverly or Winchester.
Last year Tewksbury was defeated by Danvers, 3-0 in the first round. The Falcons advanced to the sectional final and were defeated by the eventual state champion Winchester Sachems, who have the majority of last year's team back.
The Redmen have gone to the tournament each of the past four years, last winning in 2015 under then head coach Mike Dobbs with a 2-0 win over Whittier Tech before losing 6-2 to Swampscott while competing in Division 3. The next year, also still in D3, under Tavantzis, Tewksbury was defeated by North Reading 2-0, which was followed by a 4-0 loss to Arlington.
"We have had a tough competitive season against a lot of really strong teams. I think because of that, we should be set for the playoffs because we have faced so many competitive teams," said Tavantzis. "We'll see. Every game that we have played this season has been tough."
In the tie with Central, Brenna Cassidy scored the lone goal and in the tie with Newburyport, it was Dani Almeida. Also in the final seconds of that game, Ashlyn Nawn made a terrific defensive play to save an apparent goal.
"We played well in those two games but really well against Central," said Tavantzis. "We missed a lot of scoring opportunities and I feel like we have been doing that a lot lately. We have been playing well, just not finishing. Like tonight (against Wilmington) we missed a number of chances, but they are also a real good team."
