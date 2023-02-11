MIDDLETON - The Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team might not win the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title this season, but the Rams certainly did their part on Saturday to make a big statement against the team that will likely be crowned champion.
Freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington scored two first-period goals and the defense of the Rams came up big for the second straight game as the Rams defeated previously-undefeated Essex Tech in Middleton, 3-1.
Two days earlier, Shawsheen skated to a scoreless tie against Lowell Catholic playing as the road team at Billerica's Hallenborg Rink.
The tie hurt Shawsheen's chances to win the league, but the Essex game might have been the best effort of the year for the Rams, who improved to 12-2-1 with the victory.
“It’s huge,” said Ram coach Chuck Baker after the win. “I think it’s big right now at this time of the season. We threw in a wrinkle with the forecheck yesterday which I was nervous about, but they bought into it and we slowed (Essex) down. I think we found a new way we’re going to start playing.”
Up 2-1 after one period, Shawsheen pushed its lead to two when sophomore Dylan Higson of Bedford scored on the rebound of his own shot at 4:08 of the second.
"He has a great motor," Baker said of Higson. "He'll just go and go and go."
The Rams made the lead stand up behind junior goalie Mike Cedrone of Billerica, who made a terrific save on Essex junior Logan Casey of Beverly during a power play, sliding to his left to make a pad save to foil Casey’s bid from the post, late in the second period.
In the third, Shawsheen (11-2-1 overall) killed two penalties including one with 1:33 remaining with the Panther net empty. The foursome of Higson, junior Brody Amenkowicz of Billerica, senior Nick Calouro of Tewksbury and Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington stayed on the ice for the entire 93 seconds of the penalty kill.
"I'm really happy for the kids," added Baker. "They did a great job."
Since a 4-0 loss to Essex on Jan. 16, the Rams are 4-0-1 with only five goals allowed during that stretch.
“We did a good job today,” Baker said of his defense. “We took care of the puck, that’s the biggest thing. We were blocking shots and we weren't just depending on the goalie.”
Shawsheen opened the scoring at 3:19 of the first period when Thibert rifled a wrist shot into the top corner.
"He's one of those special kids," Baker said. "Justin is a solid player. He's got some skill."
After Cedrone stopped a clean breakaway by Essex sophomore Brady Leonard of Peabody, Thibert scored for the Rams only 28 seconds later when he finished a pass from junior Roland Spengler of Tewksbury at 5:58.
Essex cut the lead in half at 9:39 when sophomore Jaydan Vargas of Peabody made a steal with his team shorthanded and finished a breakaway.
At 11:02, Shawsheen was whistled for two penalties on the same play, leaving the Rams down two men for two minutes, but a unit of Calouro, Ackerley and Amenkowicz along with the trio Higson, sophomore Larry Cullity of Billerica and senior Evan Curtis of Burlington successfully killed the penalties.
In the Lowell Catholic game, Cedrone was once again between the pipes, chalking up a shutout.
"He's doing a good job," Baker said of Cedrone.
Shawsheen finishes its Commonwealth Athletic Conference league schedule against Northeast Regional on Thursday and will need some help if it is to catch Essex for the conference championship. Essex plays Lowell Catholic on Feb. 19 at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell to finish the CAC campaign and will win the league title with a victory.
"You never know," Baker said. "Lowell Catholic went to overtime with (Essex) last week."
Shawsheen finishes the year with four non-league games against Marblehead, Haverhill, Fitchburg/Monty Tech and Methuen.
WRESTLING
The Shawsheen Tech wrestling team put the finishing touches on both a memorable and historic regular season Tuesday, defeating Tyngsborough/Dracut to end up with a 24-3 overall record.
Along with the eye-popping win total, the Ram season included an undefeated Commonwealth Athletic Conference season, a first-place finish at the prestigious Lowell Holiday Tournament and a championship at the state’s vocational tournament where five Shawsheen grapplers brought home individual titles and nine made the finals of their respective weight classes.
In a busy final week of the season, Shawsheen also defeated Ashland on Feb. 1 and then earned three victories at a dual meet tournament at Whittier Tech in Haverhill, topping Boston College High School (54-30), Gloucester (63-16) and Bristol County/Dighton-Rehoboth (54-19).
In a 47-24 win against Ashland, the Rams won eight of the 13 contested matches.
Three Shawsheen competitors won by fall in the first period.
Dante Graziano of Tewksbury won in 42 seconds at 106 pounds, Bray Carbone of Billerica won in 1:27 at 120 and Sid Tildsley of Billerica won in 1:34 at 145 pounds.
Also winning by fall for the Rams was James Tildsley in the second period at 132 pounds and Ben Gooltz, who beat his opponent in the third period at 160.
Shawsheen won two majority decisions.
At 126 pounds, Logan Holmes of Tewksbury topped his opponent by a 14-3 score.
Caleb Caceres won by a 12-1 score at 138 pounds.
The other Ram victory was a tight 7-4 decision by Jake Metcalf of Billerica at 170 pounds.
While not winning, junior Austin Malandain of Billerica had an excellent match at heavyweight, falling by an 8-6 score against Ashland’s Nate Cavanaugh.
In Haverhill on Saturday, the Rams won 10 of 13 matches against Gloucester.
Holmes won the only decision victory for Shawsheen in a slugfest at 126 pounds by a 15-10 score.
Winning by fall for the Rams was Paul Kilfoyle at heavyweight and Anthony Canadas at 160 along with Metcalf, Gooltz, Caceres, Carbone, Graziano, Sid Tildsley and James Tildsley.
Shawsheen won eight of 13 matches against BC High.
Ryan Murphy of Wilmington was a winner at 182 pounds for the Rams while other Shawsheen victories went to Sid and James Tildsley, Graziano, Carbone, Caceres, Gooltz and Metcalf.
In ten contested matches against Bristol County/Dighton-Rehoboth, Shawsheen won six matches, all by fall.
Victories went to Murphy, Gooltz, Carbone, Graziano, Caceres and James Tildsley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
With two wins in its last four games, the Shawsheen Tech girls basketball team is one step away from clinching a return to postseason play.
After winning only three games last year, the Rams are 9-7 overall with four games remaining on the schedule.
Recent victories for the Rams came against Lynn Tech and Mystic Valley while Shawsheen fell to Greater Lowell and Lowell Catholic.
A 68-53 win against Lynn Tech on Monday was one of the best victories of the year for the Rams, who led only 48-44 after three quarters before outscoring their opponents 20-9 in the final eight minutes.
Kerry Brown of Billerica had 25 points and Lindsay McCarthy of Billerica added 23 points to lead the way for Shawsheen as each scored six points in the fourth quarter. Three other plays totaled six points apiece for Shawsheen including Lilly Dulong of Billerica, Maddie Robitaille of Burlington and sophomore Krissi MacDonald of Tewksbury.
The game was tied at 13 after one quarter and the Rams led 32-29 at halftime.
Shawsheen cruised to an easy win against Mystic Valley, 55-20.
The Rams led 24-14 at halftime and then blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Mystic by an 18-6 margin. In the final eight minutes, Shawsheen didn’t allow a single point.
Ten different players scored for the Rams. Brown led the team with 14 points, sophomore Izzy Ferguson of Burlington scored nine points and McCarthy contributed eight. Senior Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury and senior Emma Skelton of Billerica each added five points.
Shawsheen lost by a 58-35 score against Greater Lowell.
The Rams fell into an early hole and never recovered, trailing 14-1 after the first quarter and 34-12 at halftime. Shawsheen didn’t quit, outscoring the Gryphons by a 14-11 margin in the fourth quarter.
Brown’s ten points led Shawsheen and McCarthy added nine. Ferguson chipped in with five.
On Tuesday, the girls lost on the road against Lowell Catholic, 64-41.
Brown had 13 points to lead the Rams and Ferguson added 10.
McCarthy added seven points and Dulong chipped in with six.
The final stretch of games for the Rams starts on Thursday on the road against Somerville at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Shawsheen hosts Northeast Regional before Greater Lowell comes to Shawsheen next Friday at 5:30 p.m. The girls conclude the regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 23 with a visit to Greater Lawrence at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Shawsheen Tech/Bedford girls hockey team sure has come a long way.
After winning only one game all of last season, the Rams enter the final six games of the season with a legitimate chance to qualify for the state tournament.
Despite a 4-1 loss to Peabody on Saturday, Shawsheen/Bedford is 6-8 overall with six games remaining on the schedule.
The Rams have already played five of those six final opponents and have a 3-2 record in those games.
On Feb. 8, Shawsheen faces a Newburyport team that edged the Rams 5-3 earlier in the year before back-to-back contests against Marblehead and Medford, two one-goal victories for Shawsheen. On Feb. 18, Shawsheen/Bedford faces Masconomet Regional, a team that the Rams defeated by a 4-1 score earlier in the year.
The season closes with games on Feb. 20 and Feb. 22 against Beverly and Gloucester, respectively. The Rams have not faced Beverly yet this year, but did lose a close game against Gloucester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.