BOSTON – Despite having an extremely young and inexperienced team, while having its third coach in four years (and fourth in six years), the mission for the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys indoor track-and-field team this season was to get better from the start of the season to the end.
Last Thursday in the last of the three Merrimack Valley Conference Dual Meets held at Boston University, that continued to happen. The Redmen came away with a convincing 59.25-40.75 win over Chelmsford, which completed the regular season schedule with a solid 5-4 record against MVC Division 2 teams but a 6-15 overall record, going 1-11 against D1 foes.
In the first two league meets, every team runs against every other team. After that, in the third meet, depending on records, the top two teams in each division are matched up for the league titles and then that follows with the next two teams and so on.
"I thought we had a very good day," said Redmen first-year head coach Jacob Cofer. "We had solid performances across the board. No disappointments really, no slower times and everybody ran pretty much what they were seeded at, if not faster. Just a real solid day."
Tewksbury won eight of the events including both Zach LaLonde and Thomas Barinelli winning two each. LaLonde had an off day in the 55-meter hurdles but still won with a time of 8.93, but then he came back and looked sensational in the 300-meters, taking first with a time of 36.61.
"Zach thought he had a tough race in the hurdles, but he really made up for that in the 300," said Cofer. "It was his first 300 of the season and it was the first time I've seen him run a 300 indoors, and he was amazing."
Barinelli continues to emerge as one of the better athletes in the conference. He was first in both the high jump (5-10) and long jump (20-06).
Other first places came from Neftali Mercedes in the 55-meter dash (6.95), Will Andella in the 1,000 (2:56.03), Alex Boudreau in the shot put (41-08.50) and then the 4x200 relay team of Elijah Acholono, Mercedes, Derek Munroe and Alex Lacerda with a time of 1:39.14.
"This was his first varsity meet for Elijah and he ran amazing. He did the 55-meter dash and the 4x200 relay. He hadn't ran before. He is brand new to track. We saw him on Tuesday run his first race, really so we wanted to throw him in today and he did nothing but wow us," said Cofer.
Lacerda, Alex Arbogast and Lovens Lamousnery also placed in two individual events each. Lacerda was third in both the 55-meter dash (7.04) and high jump (5-0), Arbogast was second in the dash at 6.98 and third in the 300 at 38.33, and then Lamousnery was second in the high jump clearing 5-4 and was third in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.18.
Rounding out the scoring included second places from Nick Polimeno in the 600 (1:30.59), Gustavo Tizzotti in the mile (4:42.60) and Liam Cafferty in the shot put (39-02.50) and a third place from Zach Connolly in the two-mile at 10:45.13.
Over the weekend, a handful of athletes took part in the MSTCA Northeast Invitational Meet which was held at the Reggie Lewis Center. LaLonde came back very strong to take second place in the seeded heat of the 55-meter hurdles with a much better time of 7.72 seconds. He was also 42nd in the 200 at 24.23 seconds.
Barinelli again had a strong day as he was tied for third in the high jump at 5-10 and then he was fifth in the seeded section of the long jump with a leap of 20-07.00. LaCerda was 10th in the unseeded section of the 55-meter dash and finished at 6.92 seconds. Lamousnery was 19th in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.07, Munroe was 25th in the same event at 9.42, Polimeno was 31st in the 200 at 24.07 and Nick Johnston was 41st in the hurdles at 10.42 seconds.
This Sunday, Tewksbury will compete in the Division 3 state relays to be held back at the RLC starting at 3:00 pm.
