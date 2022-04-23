WINCHESTER – It's been a very frustrating start to the season for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Baseball team, and Monday's loss to this point of the young season, took the cake.
The Redmen traveled to Winchester for a non-league game, and came out on the short end, losing 6-5. Tewksbury had a 3-0 lead going to the bottom of the fourth, were up 4-2 going to the bottom of the sixth before the Sachems scored four in the home half on a series of hits and defensive miscues.
On the other end, the Redmen had the bases loaded with no outs in the fourth and couldn't score, left the bases loaded in the sixth, and then in the seventh, had two on with one out, and second and third with two outs, and couldn't squeeze any other runs home in any of those situations.
This loss, coupled with earlier ones against Westford Academy, Lawrence and Central Catholic, has put the Redmen in a tough 0-4 hole. Looking ahead, the Redmen will now have four games in the next eight days, starting with Andover on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, followed by a trip to Dracut on Thursday, home against Billerica on Monday and then at Haverhill next Wednesday.
“Right now it's one game at a time. Every team we play, we think with the guys that we have, we can compete,” said head coach Kirk Monbleau. “But the post-game speech to the guys as of late has been frustrating as a coach because I know what we have in this clubhouse and we're not playing to our ability. Until we can clean things up defensively and have some more timely hitting, it's going to be harder for us to compete in the Merrimack Valley Conference. We have that ability, but we're waiting for guys to step up and for them to play to the best of their ability.”
Tewksbury was able to get the bats going early, well junior first baseman Dylan Paulding was able to. After Aidan Crogan singled with two outs in the top of the first, Paulding crushed a two-run home run over the left field fence. Then in the third, he was back up at the plate, and delivered a RBI double to make it 3-0.
“(Dylan's home run) was a pretty good poke over the left field wall, well it was a temporary fence,” said Monbleau. ”Aidan Crogan had a nice base hit prior to Dylan's home run. Dylan got a nice pitch to hit and he turned on it and hit it over the fence. He also had a RBI double later on and he came close of having his second home run. His hit went to the left-center gap and it landed at the base of the fence. Another couple of feet and he would have had two home runs.
“Dylan's a guy, in addition to some of the guys we have like Kodie (LeGrand) and Aiden and some other guys who have really put in a lot of time and effort in the cage and live at the facility in the off-season. I think (in the three earlier games) they were pressing to see that hard work come to fruition. Dylan had his first hit in the Lawrence game and I think that took some of the weight off of his shoulders and now he's able to play a little bit more free and easy.”
Tewksbury had a big opportunity to blow the game completely open in the fourth loading the bases with no outs on a walk, hitsbatsmen and a bunt single, but all three runners were stranded.
Meanwhile Winchester started to chip away with single runs in the bottom of the fourth and bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 3-2. After the completion of the fifth, Monbleau decided to take starting pitcher LeGrand out, who tossed another solid game of five strong innings.
“We don't have a hard pitch limit, but I am very cognizant perhaps a little more conservative than some other coaches to try to keep the guys safe and healthy. Kodie was in the 80s (for his pitch count) and he was losing a bit of zip on his pitches, and it was starting to be that third time around in the line-up (for Winchester). I didn't want to abuse him. It's still early enough in the season and he's going to be one of our main guys (on the mound), so we want to keep him healthy.
'At that time, I thought he did his job and we thought we could rely on some other guys on the staff to pick up the slack and they just didn't have their best stuff and guys (on Winchester) started to hit them around a little bit. We also had a couple of miscues defensively. It was tied 4-4 and with two outs, (Winchester) hit a foul ball between first base and home plate and it fell between our first baseman, pitcher and catcher, and then on the next pitch, the kid hit a two-run double in the gap, so a couple of defensive miscues came back to bite us as well.”
In LeGrand's first start of the season, he went five innings, giving up one earned run. At this point, he's gone 10 innings, giving up three runs and has nothing to show for it, except two hard luck losses.
“Kodie's been a guy who at this point, we know what we're getting out of him,” said Monbleau. “He's got a fastball, curveball and change-up and he's been throwing each of those pitches for strikes at any point of a game. He's been able to keep guys off balance. We just have to get him a little bit of run support.”
In the top of the sixth, Tewksbury scored a run as LeGrand walked with the bases loaded to make it 4-2, but again all three runners were stranded. Then in the bottom of the sixth, Winchester scored four runs, including that big two-run double.
Again Tewksbury had a chance in the seventh. They loaded the bases, and were able to get one run home on a fielder's choice, but then left runners at second and third on a fly out to left.
“Yeah (it was frustrating). We went in (to the Winchester game) and were playing well (early on). We had some good swings early in the game, obviously with Dylan early in the game with his two-run home run,” said Monbleau. “We had base runners on all day, but the things that have been hampering us, not just this year but in years past, we had bases loaded a handful of times, plenty of guys in scoring position, but we're still one or two swings shy of scoring a handful of runs. We put the nail in our coffin so to speak and let other teams stick around and that's what happened (on Monday). We let them stick around too long and they scored a bunch of runs late and we weren't able to answer.”
In the team's two earlier games this week, Lawrence came away with a 4-1 win last Wednesday. Zach Russo went 4.1 innings, striking out seven in his first varsity start. Offensively, junior Ben O'Keefe had three hits. The following day, Central Catholic blanked Tewksbury, 11-0, as the Redmen made five defensive errors, which led to seven unearned runs.
