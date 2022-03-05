BEDFORD/TEWKSBURY – Last Thursday, Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Jason Cooke had a big game, finishing with a goal and three assists to help the Redmen easily skate past Concord-Carlisle, 6-1 in the team's regular season finale.
The third assist, the fourth point of the night, is one he'll remember for the rest of his life. While on the power play, he took a shot that was saved and the rebound was put home by teammate Sean Lane. Then the Tewksbury players on the ice and from the bench erupted.
"They all went crazy. We were up pretty big at the time so (Concord-Carlisle) was probably confused why we were going so crazy," said Cooke with a laugh.
They went crazy because the assist gave Cooke his 100th career point in really 3.5 seasons, counting last year's abbreviated schedule. Cooke now has 58 goals and 42 assists in his four-year career. He becomes the seventh player to reach 100-points during Derek Doherty's tenure as coach, following Derek and Ryan Petti, Ryan Doherty, Colin Quinn, Campbell Pierce and Will O'Keefe.
Before that, we know of at least three others who have done it, Derek Doherty, Joe Centrella and Nick Solis.
"It means a lot. I (previously) played with Will (O'Keefe) and Campbell (Pierce) and obviously they both (surpassed the 100 point plateau)," said Cooke. "It's an honor to be part of that club. There's a lot of good names who have reached that milestone."
And for Cooke, he is hoping that in two years, there's at least one more name added to that list.
"It was a cool moment (to share with my brother Matt)," said Jason. "I think he is hoping that he can get there too. I told him that he definitely can. He just needs to keep up what he's doing now and he'll definitely get there."
This season, Jason Cooke helped to get to the three digit plateau with his 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points, coming in just 19 games. During the middle of the season, Cooke and his linemates struggled a bit in terms of offensive production, but since got out of the rut and have played extremely well over the last two weeks or so.
"He came in and sat down with me and asked, 'what do I need to do here. I don't feel like I'm playing well'? I just told him to keep doing what you're doing, keep believing in it and things will happen, you are a great player. And he did. Now he's really playing well," said Doherty.
Since that chat, things have changed.
"He's shooting the puck more. He was trying to wait for that perfect opportunity. I don't think there's anybody in the league who even comes close to having as hard of a shot as he does, so I just told him to get that thing off of your stick," said the coach. "He was doing a lot of east-to-west stuff in the neutral zone and trying to toe drag past guys and now he is beating the guy wide, cutting in and giving himself more opportunities (to score) and more opportunities for his linemates."
In the last two games alone, Cooke has combined for two goals and five assists, making the leap to 100 points more possible.
"Obviously going into the (Concord-Carlisle) game, I knew that I needed four points, but I was trying not to worry about it," he said. "I was trying to close the season out with a win for the team so we could roll into the playoffs. Early on I scored a goal in the first period and then I had three more assists and Aaron (Connelly) was doing an awesome job finishing around the net."
After his goal and those two assists, he got the third one of the night on Lane's goal.
"We were on the power play and they all were saying stuff about it and they were all trying to get the puck to me. At first I was taking shots from everywhere and then we settled it down a bit and I found Sean out front and he was able to finish it for me. So obviously I couldn't have done this without my teammates, finishing those goals for me," he said.
Getting 100 points in hockey, or 100 wins in wrestling or 1,000 points in basketball is never easy. You have to be successful all four years of your high school career. Cooke accomplished this feat really in 3.5 years.
"Absolutely (this is a tremendous accomplishment)," said Doherty, “especially since we had a shortened season last year. He's actually has started playing really well these last few games. He went through a little bit of a cold spell for a little bit and now he has really kicked it up a notch and is really playing confident right now."
The hope here is Cooke continues to play like he has lately to help the Redmen make a long, deep state tournament run which starts Thursday against Melrose.
"They obviously are going to come out flying. We have to treat it like it's a normal game and go out and hopefully step on their throat in the first period," he said.
Cooke is the first to point out that Tewksbury can't get to the Garden without winning its first game and so on. You can't play tomorrow if you don't win today.
"We have high hopes but one thing that Coach (Doherty) has been saying is when we went (to the state championship game) during our freshmen year, we were the underachievers. We really weren't supposed to be there, but now that's the goal, that's the expectation and we have to live up to that expectation. We can definitely do it but only if we take it one game at a time," he said.
