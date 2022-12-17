The senior members of the TMHS Boys Track team includes front row from left, Alexander Naghibi, Clyde Roberts, Elijah Achonolu, Alex Arbogast and Ervin Aneus; Middle row from left, Tristan Leslie, Will Eskenas, Nick Alvarado, Kodie LeGrand, Albert Bosworth and Will Humphrey; Back row from left, Michael Hill, Kyle Adams, Joshua Carlino and Anthony Naghibi. (photo by Eric Canha).