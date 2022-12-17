TEWKSBURY – During last year's cold winter months, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys indoor track-and-field team – mostly Alex Arbogast – were staying warm by running some incredible times. He and a handful of other veteran runners and throwers return for this season, with the hopes that they can help the Redmen improve on last year's 4-6 regular season record.
Head coach Fran Cusick, who was recently named the one to call the shots for both the boys and the girls teams this season, also believes that this year's roster has what it takes to surpass the .500 record, and then also continue to cause some damage in the invitational and post-season meets.
“I think we have a good boys team and I'm interested to see what the first meet is going to look like,” said Cusick. “If we can fill some holes, I think we will surprise some people.”
Cusick replaces Lauren Polimeno, who held the position for one year before going to Italy for her studies. Cusick, who resigned during the summer as the girls cross-country coach but still serves as the girls' outdoor track coach, becomes the program's ninth coach in the past eleven years. He is following Steve Levine, who retired after the 2011 season, and then Bill Meuse, Peter Fortunato, Scott Vandermolen, Peter Molloy, Jake Cofer, Nick Parsons and Polimeno. The last four served for one year each.
Cusick has a team on paper that should be fairly competitive, starting with Arbogast. Last year as a junior, he had a season that he'll always remember, being crowned the Merrimack Valley Conference, Division 4 and New England Champion in the 55-meter dash, while taking second at the All-State Meet. In addition to that, he was the league champion in the 300-meters as well, before finishing 19th in the entire state in that event.
“We obviously have Alex Arbogast, who is the defending New England Champion in the 55-meter dash, and he is coming off a pretty good football season and then outdoor track season. He's healthy and was healthy all last spring which was a major change from the year before,” said Cusick.
Besides Arbogast, the team has a handful of other senior veterans, who should help out in many different events. Among them include Nick Alvarado, Will Eskenas, Will Humphrey, Kodie LeGrand, Tristan Leslie and Kyle Adams. Alvarado will head up the distance group, Eskenas will be in the middle distance events, and LeGrand and Adams will be the team's top two throwers.
“We're a little it bigger (with numbers) on the boys side (than the girls). We've got 38 boys and not like that's a huge difference but it's eight more kids,” said Cusick. “We have Will Eskenas and Nick Alvarado, both seniors who had really good seasons last year. I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do.
“We also have Stephen Oppedisano, who is a freshman. He recently won the freshmen 3K (league title) during the cross-country season. We have a big group in the distance events and that's something that we really haven't had in the past, at least in the last four or five years. We have a ton of distance guys and I'm excited about that. In the throwing events, we have Kyle Adams and Kodie LeGrand, who are both good senior throwers.”
The other seniors on the team include Ervin Aneus, Albie Bosworth, Joshua Carlino, Michael Hill, Alexander and Anthony Naghibi and Clyde Roberts. The lone junior on the team is King Shakes. The sophomores include Matthew Beggam, Sean Carroll, Evan Festa, Dayton Fisher, Maximos Harrington, James Maloney, Austin Mannetta, Colby Mengata, Devin Ricci, Basheer Shikh Khamis and Edison Sok.
The incoming freshmen include Maddox Chretier, Theodore Corelli, Kyle Ernewein, Nolan Fowlie, Payton Haines, Sean Maloney and Oppedisano.
Tewksbury will open the season Sunday at the new and gorgeous New Balance Facility starting at 10:00 am. Tewksbury will be in the MVC Small School and will compete against Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut and Lawrence, as part of four separate meets which will include competing against the MVC teams from the large school division at the same time, but only team scores will count against the opponent of the day.
“I don't really know much about these teams except Billerica was really good last year and has been really good for a while. They won the MVC Small pretty easily last year and they have a lot of those kids back. Other than that, I think we can be competitive with all of the other teams because we have some depth,” said Cusick.
