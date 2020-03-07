METHUEN – The Tewksbury High Wrestling team continued to make their presence felt among the best teams and wrestlers in the state this past weekend, with three of their wrestlers competing in the All-State Tournament at Methuen High School.
Facing what is literally the best competition in the entire state of Massachusetts, the Redmen wrestlers more than held their own, continuing what has been a great season for the MVC Division 2 champions. Each of the Redmen who competed won at least one match, while one, senior Dylan Chandler earned a fourth place finish at 285 pounds to earn a spot in this weekend’s All New England Tournament, which will also be held at Methuen High.
In addition to Chandler’s fourth place finish, fellow senior Pat Fleming (170 pounds) and junior Danny Lightfoot (132), each competed for the Redmen, with each of them going 1-2 for the tournament.
Chandler, who entered the All-State Tournament fresh off of winning the 285-pound championship at both the Division 2 North Sectionals as well as the Division 2 State Tournament the past two weeks, went 4-2 to earn his fourth place finish.
Chandler opened the tournament on Friday with a pin in just 53 seconds over Jack Desmond of Weymouth in the round of 16. He saw his dreams of an All-State title come to an end in heartbreaking fashion in the quarterfinals, dropping a 5-3 sudden victory decision to eventual finalist Tyrek Williams of New Bedford.
Chandler scored late against Williams in the third period to deadlock the match at 3-3 and send it into overtime, but 44 seconds into the extra session, Williams scored on a takedown to earn two points and come away with the win.
Moving to the consolation bracket, Chandler rebounded nicely, winning three matches in a row over some excellent competition. Chandler, who was seeded No. 2 in the tournament, started his run with a 7-3 decision over Jaydahrius Levy of Haverhill, before moving on to defeat two of the other top wrestlers in the bracket.
Chandler earned a 6-3 decision over No.6 Gregory Harris of Springfield Central, before pulling out dramatic 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker win over No. 4 Manny Rosado of Walpole in the consolation semifinals. The Rosado match went through a remarkable six periods before Chandler earned the winning point with an escape 16 seconds into the seventh period.
“Dylan had a tough matchup in the quarterfinals, and that kid went on to make the finals, but he fought back and was able win a match in overtime himself,” Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe said. “That was a great match, and Dylan was able to go out there in the overtime period and get the escape and get the point he needed.”
Chandler was denied a third place finish when he was pinned by No. 4 Tristan Kemp of Quabbin, but his fourth place finish still earned him a spot on the podium, and more importantly, a spot in this weekend’s All New England Tournament.
“He can do well. A lot of it depends on which bracket he ends up in, but if he ends up in a good spot, he can do well,” O’Keefe said. “He still has to wrestle hard against a lot of kids he hasn’t faced before from other states.”
Fleming, who had already earned a Division 2 North Sectional championship this season, started his tournament with n 8-0 loss to eventual semifinalist Cameron Jones of Wayland. But undeterred, he moved on to the consolation bracket, where he earned a win over Tyrian Saeturn of Dracut, coming away with a pin in a time of 3:02. Fleming was eliminated in the next consolation round by eventual third place finisher Michael Edmonds of North Attleboro.
His last two opponents were very familiar to Fleming, who has now faced Saeturn five times this season, splitting the first two matches, but winning the past three including matchups in the sectionals and states. On the other hand, he had lost his third place match to Edmonds last week at states. Edmonds had originally been the number one seed in Division 2 before being upset in the state semifinals.
“That was a tough draw against the kid from North Attleboro,” O’Keefe said. “But Pat wrestled well. He has been a great leader in the room for four years and has always been a good role model for the younger kids.”
Lightfoot had finished seventh a last week’s Division 2 State Tournament, earning him a spot as an alternate in the All-State Tournament. A couple of days prior to the tournament he found out that a wrestler from Central Catholic would not be able to compete, and he got the opportunity to wrestle.
Lightfoot made the most of his opportunity, winning his round of 32 match over Troy Forgitano of Georgetown-Ipswich by a score of 6-0.
Lightfoot went on to lose his next two matches, first dropping a major decision to No. 1 seed Calvin Curtis of West Springfield, and then losing a hard fought 4-2 sudden victory decision to Rafael Knapp of Algonquin. He had lost to Knapp in an 8-0 major decision at last week’s Division 2 State Tournament. Overall, O’Keefe was very pleased with Lightfoot’s performance, particularly against Knapp.
“Danny has always been a hard worker in the room, and has always put in extra work in order to get better,” O’Keefe said. “He did a great job to win the first match, but he was in a tough spot facing the number one seed. He bounced back and wrestled really well in his next match. He had a much better performance against the kid than he did last week.”
