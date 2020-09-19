On Monday night, the Billerica Board of Selectmen honored longtime Shawsheen Tech wrestling coach Mark Donovan for his 30-plus years as an outstanding coach, mentor and inspiration to so many student-athletes, by naming March 19th, "Coach Donovan Day."
According to the Proclamation, "Donovan assumed the head coach position of the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team in 1986, at the incredibly young age of 19 years old and whereas, over 35 years, he has grown the school's wrestling program into a Massachusetts Division 1 powerhouse, known for its wrestlers' superior conditioning, tenacity and grit, Donovan (AKA, Dunny) achieved so many accomplishments (throughout this coaching career) including:
Over 500 dual meet wins; 24 League and 17 State Vocational Championships; Coaching over 50 individual wrestler Sectional, State and New England Champions; Inducted into the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
The proclamation continued by saying, "Whereas, in addition to his extraordinary athletic accomplishments, Mark has touched the lives of thousands of high school athletes in Billerica and surrounding towns, imparting lessons such as: how to set goals for individual and team success, achieved through intense work, discipline and focus; how to experience and overcome setbacks, learning the valuable lessons of defeat; how to collaborate with others to reach one's fullest potential in the sport of wrestling and in life.
On Tuesday, the Shawsheen Tech Athletic Twitter Page offered, "We are very proud of our Wrestling Coach Mark Donovan who was honored by the Billerica Board of Selectmen last night for his over 30 years as a Hall of Fame coach, mentor and inspiration to many. The Board unanimously voted to declare March 19th 'Coach Donovan Day' moving forward in the Town of Billerica. Thank you to the Town of Billerica and congratulations Coach Dunny!"
(0) comments
