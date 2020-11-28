BILLERICA — Over the past couple of seasons, the Shawsheen Tech Football team has seen a revolving door of Thanksgiving Day opponents, facing Austin Prep in 2018 and Arlington Catholic in 2019. If there had been a Thanksgiving Day game this season, the Rams would have traveled to Arlington Catholic to hopefully continue what they hope will be a great Thanksgiving rivalry for many years to come.
But prior to 2018, the Rams were already part of a great Thanksgiving tradition, as they had squared off against CAC rival Greater Lowell for the past 25 years. competing for the Collins Cup, named after former Greater Lowell Superintendent of Schools, William J. Collins.
While the later years of the rivalry were completely dominated by Shawsheen, with the Rams winning 17 straight games before Greater Lowell opted out of after the 2017 season, the early years of the rivalry were very competitive, with the teams splitting the first eight games from 1993-2000. Even many of the games in the early part of Shawsheen's winning streak were exciting, hard fought games.
Shawsheen really started to dominate the series beginning in 2010 with a 35-0 rout of the Gryphons, on their way to a Division 4 Super Bowl title. Including that game, the Rams outscored the Gryphons 251-57 over that span. Prior to that, there were plenty of great games along the way.
With no Thanksgiving Day game this season, we thought it would fun to look back at some of the greatest games in the history of the rivalry since I started covering the Rams in 2000. Let's hope that next year at this time, readers of the Town Crier will be reading a Thanksgiving game preview, and eagerly anticipating the Rams taking the field against Arlington Catholic. Until then, enjoy this look back at some of the best games of the Shawsheen-Greater Lowell rivalry.
#5 2015
Shawsheen 35, Gr. Lowell 7
This one was obviously not a great game in terms of competitiveness, but it stands out for just how dominant the Rams were in a game that was supposed to be very competitive, with it being one of the few times in recent year that the Gryphons brought a better record into Thanksgiving than the Rams.
Shawsheen came into to game with a record of 5-5, having bounced back from records of 0-2 and 3-5 at various points in the season, while Greater Lowell came in at 7-3, having advanced all the way to the Division 5 North sectional final a couple of weeks earlier.
But Thanksgiving morning was more off the same, as senior quarterback Alex Tate threw for 268 yards and five touchdowns, three of them to senior wide receiver Andy Diranian, who hauled in five catches for 126 yards to help the Rams retain the Collins Cup for another year.
Facing a fired up Greater Lowell squad, eager to put years of losses in the rivalry behind them, the Rams established their dominance early on. After the teams traded scoreless possessions to start the game, the Rams took a 7-0 lead with 4:05 left in the first quarter when Tate hooked up with Diranian for their first score of the game on a 15-yard scoring strike for a 7-0 lead.
The Rams never looked back from they took a 28-0 halftime lead with Tate throwing another touchdown pass to Diranian as well scoring passes to Sam Baker and David Lindsey of Tewksbury.
Tate would cap his day with one more touchdown pass to Diranian, this one from 14 yards out late in the third quarter to make the score 35-0 before Greater Lowell responded with a fourth quarter touchdown.
#4 2002
Shawsheen 21, Gr. Lowell 14
This game was a perfect example of what coaches and others are talking about when they say that you can throw out the records on Thanksgiving Day, because it is a season in itself.
Unlike a couple of years earlier when a league title and a Super Bowl berth were at stake, both teams brought just a 2-7 record into this turkey day clash, but you never would have known it by the way the teams battled in a game that wasn't decided until the Rams, who overcame a 14-7 halftime deficit, broke up a last ditch pass into the end zone by the Gryphons as time expired.
Which isn't to say that game was necessarily a work of art, as bitter cold weather as well as a snow and ice covered Cassidy Field helped contribute to seven fumbles for each team, with each team losing five of them. But the biggest fumble recovery of all came from Shawsheen's Shawn Turner, who pounced on a loose ball at the Gryphons 20-yard line late in the third quarter with the score tied 14-14.
Three plays later, Shawsheen quarterback Mike Gore threw his third touchdown pass of the game, connecting with senior tight end Joe Whitney in the corner of the end zone for what would prove to be the game winning score. It was Whitney's first reception of the season, and it could not have come at a better time.
Greater Lowell did have one more chance however, conjuring up nightmares of the dramatic finish in 2000 (see #3 below), as they blocked a Rams punt with 2:00 left in the game to give them a first down at midfield. Once again, they marched down to the three-yard line of the same end zone where they had kicked the game winning field goal two years earlier. But this time they needed a touchdown and not a field goal, and on the final play of the game, a pass sailed just out of the reach of the Gryphons receivers hands, sealing the dramatic win for the Rams.
Gore was 6-for-10 on the day for just 84 yards, but more importantly he threw three touchdown passes and he did not turn the ball over despite the tough weather conditions. He threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to Tewksbury native Scott Johnson in the first half and ten yards to game MVP Jamie Martines in the third quarter before his game winning strike to Whitney later in the third.
Along with his touchdown, Martines earned his MVP award on defense, with ten tackles to go along with a fumble recovery.
#3 2000
Gr. Lowell 30, Shawsheen 28
While this one ended up in the loss column for the Rams, there is no denying that this was one of the best games in the history of this one-sided rivalry. It was also the last time the Gryphons would win on Thanksgiving before opting out of the rivalry after the 2017 season.
With three lead changes in the final three minutes of the game, including a game winning field goal as time expired, this would have been a great game under any circumstances. What made this one stand out even more were the stakes, as the winner would not only take home the CAC title, but would also secure a spot in the Division 5 Super Bowl.
The Rams led 21-12 at the end of three quarters and still led 21-19 late in the fourth quarter before Greater Lowell's Miguel Rivera Miguel Rivera, (234 yards, 4 touchdowns) scored on a 26-yard run to give the Gryphons a 27-21 lead with 2:46 remaining after the two point conversion.
Shawsheen was stopped on their next possession and when Greater Lowell took over with 1:39 left, it appeared all hope was lost. Moments later a great play by Shawsheen defensive back Mike Stubbs, who stole the ball from Rivera, gave the Rams the ball at the Gryphon 40-yard line. Three plays later, senior quarterback Derek McLaren connected with James Fallica in the corner of the end zone with 39 seconds left, and when Charlie Ward nailed the extra point, the Rams appeared to be Super Bowl bound.
A 44-yard reception by Jay Blake, along with a couple of running plays, gave the Gryphons the ball at the Rams three-yard line with one second left, and Blake came on to nail the game winning 20-yard field goal as time expired to put the Gryphons in the Super Bowl where they routed East Boston 45-18.
#2 2003
Shawsheen 12, Gr. Lowell 6
While there have been some high scoring shootouts in this series, 2003 most certainly did not fall into that category. But despite a lack of many offensive fireworks, the game also certainly didn't lack for excitement, as two outstanding defenses made the offenses fight for every yard, while a stop deep in their own territory by the Rams late in the fourth quarter ultimately led to the Shawsheen victory.
This one had a great local flavor, as several Tewksbury and Wilmington players helped lead the Rams to the win, including junior quarterback Chris Holak of Tewksbury, who threw the game winning 30-yard touchdown pass to fellow Tewksbury native Scott Johnson with just 54 seconds left in the game to snap a 6-6 tie.
Moments earlier, it looked like Greater Lowell would be going in for the game winning score, as they had a first and goal at the Rams three-yard line. But an illegal procedure penalty as well as some great gang tackling by the Rams stopped the Gryphons at the four-yard line where Holak took over and led his team to the winning score.
Junior running back Kyle Marzeoti (27 carries, 167 yards) did a lot of the damage on the drive, with 38 yards rushing, but the biggest play of the drive, other than the touchdown of course, came on an 11-yard pass from Holak to senior wide receiver Joe Esposito of Wilmington on a third-and-11 play to give the Rams a first down at midfield. Two plays later, Holak connected with Johnson for the game winning score.
Greater Lowell had one more chance, driving to the Rams 30-yard line in the closing seconds, but Esposito got the job done on defense as well squelching the threat with a sack of Greater Lowell quarterback Matt Fuller as time expired.
The win wrapped up a successful turnaround season for the Rams, who had gone 3-7 the year before and had started this season 0-2 before turning it on over the second half of the season.
#1 2004
Shawsheen 31, Gr. Lowell 20
While there have been bigger wins for the Rams in recent years, including a Super Bowl championship in 2010, at the time this was one of the biggest wins in the history of the Shawsheen football program. The come from behind win over the Gryphons not only clinched a tie for the CAC championship along with Tyngsboro, but it also secured a spot in the first ever Large School State Vocational championship game, the Rams first playoff game since a 1978 Super Bowl loss to Concord-Carlisle.
With the win, the Rams finished the regular season with a record of 9-2, which at the time tied the program record for most wins in a season. That record was of course eventually surpassed by the Super Bowl champs of 2010 which won 11 games.
As for the game itself, while the final score looks like a comfortable win for the Rams, it was actually anything but, as the Greater Lowell had taken a 20-19 lead with 8:41 left in the game when Gryphons running back Josh Rosado had scored on a 26-yard run and then also ran in the two point conversion.
The Greater Lowell lead was extremely short lived, as Rams superstar running back Kyle Marzeoti returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown to once again put the Rams on top, by a score of 25-20 after the failed extra point attempt.
Before Greater Lowell could think about answering with a score of their own, the Rams special teams made another big play, this one coming from Tom Warford of Wilmington, who recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to give the Rams the ball at the Gryphon 30-yard line. It took the Rams just three plays to score from there, with senior quarterback Chris Holak connecting with fellow Tewksbury resident Pat Connor for a 29-yar pass down to the one-yard line, before Marzeoti pounded it in from there for his fourth touchdown of the day and his 22nd of the season with 7:30 left.
Along with clinching the league title for themselves, the win also denied Greater Lowell a share of the league title as well as a playoff spot, a small measure of revenge for the dramatic loss in 2000 that had denied the Rams a Super Bowl berth.
The Rams would go on to lose to Bay Path in the Vocational Bowl, but a new era of dominance had begun in the rivalry, as the Rams would go on to win by 14 points or more over the next six Thanksgiving matchups, with an average score of 30-7 over that span.
