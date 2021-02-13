TEWKSBURY – After taking it on the chin with four straight losses to league powers Chelmsford and Central Catholic, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team was hoping to put a stop to the four game losing streak against a pesky, athletic Dracut team back home last Wednesday night.
In a game that resembled more of a track meet than a basketball game, the Redmen relied on strong passing and enjoyed an overall good shooting night to prevail over the Middies, 75-56.
“I thought overall the kids played good. We have been off since Saturday so to come back here and beat Dracut, who has some pretty good players (Tatiannah) Feury girl, (Ashlee) Talbot is very good,” said head coach Mark Bradley. “The style that they play – (assistant coach Mike Hayes) is the aggressive one who says maybe we should flip the switch a little bit – (helped with the offense breaking out).
“Overall the girls played good. We have to contain the Talbot girl so she's not splitting doubles and stuff like that, rebounds were an issue at some parts of the game but overall I thought the girls played a strong all-around game.”
Eleven different players from Tewksbury scored at least a point, led by Lexi Polimeno with 18, MaryKate Callinan with 12 and Erin McIntyre with ten. Maddie Stovesand was right behind with nine, while, Kassidy MacDonald, Rachel Picher and Victoria LaVargna had five each. McIntrye led with six assists, while Katrina MacDonald and Kati Polimeno had four each.
“We passed the ball really well. Overall, we shot better and just made some shots. That's the difference. We got a nice balanced attack tonight. We got some good point production from MaryKate Callinan, which was good,” said Bradley.
Stovesand also had nine boards while Kati Polimeno and McIntyre had four steals each. McIntrye played one of her better all-around games and was she everywhere on the floor.
“Erin had a strong game, too. She is coming back from getting her nose dinged up a bit, a little concussion from the last Central Catholic game,” said Bradley. “This downtime (with the snowstorm) helped because she got clearance. If we played (on Tuesday), she wasn't going to play.
The teams were tied at 5-5 early on before Stovesand scored on a put back giving Tewksbury the 7-5 lead and they never looked back. The Redmen built quarter leads of 15-11, 37-25 and 59-41 before closing it out in the fourth quarter. In the first half, Lexi Polimeno, Picher and LaVargna drained three-pointers and in the second half, Lexi added two more and McIntyre had one.
For Dracut, Cameron Watkins led with 19, and Talbot and Feury combined for 17.
The very next night, Dracut came away with a 61-47 win, which was a 33-point swing in less than 24 hours.
“It was a very different game from (Wednesday). Dracut made shots and we didn't make shots and we had some forced turnovers. Maddie Stovesand played really well and she finished with 13 points. Other than that, we just couldn't score. We were 12-for-32 from the free throw line and we shot under 25 percent from the field, we just couldn't score.
“When we struggle, teams that can run, can take advantage of that with transition so we let up some points there. That's just part of that system (that we play), but we left a lot of baskets out there that we should have had. At the same time, Dracut played very well. They have three very good players, who are all back next year.”
Tewksbury faced Billerica on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then were scheduled to host the Indians on Friday.
“Billerica is a good team. They always play us tough. If we can score, we can play with them because they don't play a lot of kids, but we're going to have to put the ball in the net,” said Bradley. “That has sort of been our struggle at times.
“The kids play hard but it stinks when you're not scoring and you are playing at that pace – (the players are thinking) if I miss a lay-up, so then on the defensive end I'm not focused, a mistake will happen there. So that's just a trickle down effect right there.
“Hopefully we put that Dracut loss behind us and we can build off the first game when we scored 75 points against them and we caused a lot of turnovers. And even in the second game against Central Catholic, at times we played good.”
The last two scheduled games against Methuen have been canceled due to the recently announced MVC Playoff format.
The selection process and game schedule for the girls basketball playoff format will be released on the MVConference Twitter page on Saturday. The games will be held on Monday and Thursday.
“From what I'm told, it's a power seeding with coaches voting on it. I don't know where we will end up. I think it's going to be predicated on how we do against Billerica and how it unfolds when Dracut plays Chelmsford this week. I do like the format. It's something you can play for, which is always a good thing,” said the coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.