TEWKSBURY — It was fitting, perhaps, that the prevailing conditions for Monday’s Tewksbury lacrosse finale were dreary and drizzly. The weather replicated the season outcome for the Redmen, which featured a single win in twelve tries.
The Redmen exited the 2021 campaign in much the same manner that they entered it – falling in a double digit defeat. In this instance, it was the 9-4 Dracut Middies dishing out a 17-5 drubbing to add to an 11-1 win in the previous meeting between these Merrimac Valley League foes.
On the strength of hat tricks from Brock Desmarais and Andrew Titus, Dracut built a commanding 9-3 lead at the break and coasted through the second half.
The real difference in this game was Dracut goalie, Calvin Desmarais, brother of the Middies offensive star. Goalie Desmarais overcame an earlier ACL injury, as well as a season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic only to return to the net and lead his team to a MVL title.
“My hats-off to their goalie,” said first-year Tewksbury coach Anthony Pontes. “There’s a reason why he’s not only one of the best in our conference, but in our state. He made a number of incredible saves. Honestly, with any other goalie in the opposition’s net, I think we would have been tied at halftime.”
Pontes was alluding to the quantity and quality of the Tewksbury shots on net, which were, for the most part, top-notch. Early in the contest, Sean Hirtle, Rory Power, and Caden Conners, among others, were getting their looks. Noteworthy in the good shot category was senior tri-captain Kyle Darrigo, who was previously sidelined due to a chronic shoulder injury.
“Kyle wanted to play in his last game as a senior,” said Pontes. “He’s been dealing with a shoulder thing but it was really his call in the end. He’s a tough kid and we knew he’d somehow go out on a strong note and playing as opposed to standing on the sideline.”
Dracut put three behind Tewksbury goalie Skyler Schielding before three minutes had elapsed. The Middies doubled that count before Tewksbury snapped the shutout near the end of the first quarter, on a goal from Hirtle.
Trailing 8-1 midway through the second frame, Conners beat Desmarais, seconds after the goalie robbed Power with a diving save.
Near the end of the half, Tewksbury closed the gap to 9-3 on a tally from junior Jason Cooke, who took full advantage of back-to-back Dracut penalties, coupled with a bench misconduct when Middie’s coach Paul Ganley questioned the officials.
But when play resumed after the intermission, Dracut cranked up the intensity and climbed to an insurmountable 13-3 lead. The 10-goal disparity in the score triggered the MIAA mercy rule, and the officials wound the clock unabated for the remainder of the game.
Conners picked up his second of the afternoon late in the third quarter and with 7:02 left, senior tri-captain Sean Fahey accounted for Tewksbury’s final goal of the season.
While this was a campaign that Pontes would much rather put behind him, there were certainly a number of positives that give him hope for the future of the program. First, and foremost, is freshman goalie Schielding, who has obvious potential.
“I really want him to be working out during the off-season,” the coach said. “I completely agree that he has improved in leaps and bounds since game one. You can see that he has really stepped it up. He’s a lot less afraid of the ball. He just started playing goalie a couple of months ago and he still has a lot of experience to gain but he’s recording double-digit save numbers against some talented varsity athletes.”
Speaking of talent, Pontes is looking forward to a number of returning players, one year wiser.
“We have a lot of young kids who really need to stick with it over the off-season,” he explained. “They need to keep a stick in their hands, play for a club team, and join a winter league – just keep playing in some form or another.”
Pontes went on to point out a number of his younger players who he believes have “a ton of upside,” including Braydon Aylward, Tyler Barnes, and Sean Hirtle. And he has a group of juniors who will soon be seniors and will provide the leadership for the Redmen next year.
While the Conference All-Stars will be released at a future date, Pontes shared the team awards. He paid tribute to Sean Fahey as the MVP, the Coach’s Award went to Jason Cooke, Most-Improved to Skyler Schiedling, Grit Award was given to Kyle Darrigo, and Caden Conners received the Playmaker Award.
“I think our attitude improved a great deal,” responded Pontes. “Whether it was talking with each other, the coaches, or the referees – they just vastly improved in that respect. They kept their frustrations in check and I expect the good attitude to carry over to next year.”
