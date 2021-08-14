NEWBURYPORT – A few back, the Tewksbury 9U All-Star team has put together a tremendous run in the first round of the Bay State Baseball Tournament, doing well enough to advance all the way to the gold trophy game, before falling to Newburyport in that game and settling for the silver trophy while advancing to the second round of the tournament. Despite missing out on the gold, that seemed like a pretty hard act to follow.
But follow it they did. And not only did they follow it, they topped it with an incredible run in the second round of the tournament, including a spectacular three game stretch this past weekend’s Trophy Weekend which saw them take home the gold trophy after sweeping all three of their games, capped by a 10-0 rout of Winchester in the finals on Sunday at Newburyport’s Founder’s Field.
With their incredible run to the gold trophy, the 9U squad earned themselves a spot in the final round of the tournament, this week’s Tournament of Champions, where they will take on some of the top nine-year old teams in the state in their quest for the Bay State championship.
Tewksbury had actually started their week with a tough 8-7 loss to Bedford on Wednesday in a game where they were not at their best. The unexpected loss did some damage to Tewksbury, ultimately costing them the top seed in Trophy Weekend, instead relegating them to the four seed. But it could have been much worse had they let it affect them going forward. But instead, they rebounded with three of their biggest wins of the summer.
“The Bedford loss was probably our worst loss of the year. Something just wasn’t clicking,” Tewksbury coach Brian Schofield said. “But the kids came back and played very well this weekend.”
Indeed, they did, starting with Friday night’s 17-1 mercy rule shortened win over Brookline. Tewksbury struck early and often in this one, scoring five times in the second inning and then ten more times in the third inning on their way to the four inning win.
Obviously there plenty of offensive stars for the 9U squad in this one, led by Noah Martins, who was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Arthur Bernier meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, and Alex Solemina was 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Gennaro Parziale added three runs scored for Tewksbury, while Cam Estabrook also scored two runs.
And while it may not have been vital in this game, Tewksbury also got some outstanding pitching, with three pitchers combining to no hit Brookline. Solemina struck out four batters over two innings, while Jason Malone and Alex Bouchie each also tossed a hitless inning, with Malone striking out two batters in his inning.
There was no such easy time of it the next day when Tewksbury squeezed out a 5-4 thriller over North Andover. Tewksbury had actually jumped out to a 5-0 lead after three innings before North Andover fought back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, and then a massive threat in the bottom of the sixth.
Tewksbury’s offense was powered by Solemina, who was 2-for-3 on the day with three RBI, while leadoff batter Grady Claycomb scored twice. Aiden Marier had a big day at the plate as well, going 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Billy Sullivan was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Still, however, the 9U’s led just 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth when North Andover took their last shot. With Jackson Schofield on the mound for Tewksbury, two walks and a single loaded the bases with nobody out. And when a single scored another run, the lead was down to 5-4 with the bases still loaded.
But that was as close as North Andover would get, as a line shot down the first base line was snared by first baseman Gennaro Parziale for the first out of the inning. But Schofield’s work was not done yet, as the bases remained loaded for Andover with just one out. Schofield responded however, striking out the next two batters to preserve the win and pick up the save.
“We knew it would be a good competitive game with North Andover, and it was. We started off strong, but then we had a few errors, and kind of stopped hitting and they came back,” manager Schofield said. “But that catch by Gennaro was the play of the game. It was just unbelievable.”
Billy Sullivan was the winning pitcher for Tewksbury, going 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out nine. Schofield tossed 2 1/3 innings in relief for the save.
Sunday’s 10-0 mercy rule shortened win over Winchester was somewhat anticlimactic, but you won’t find the 9U’s complaining as they rolled to the gold trophy and a prime spot in the Tournament of Champions.
Tewksbury scored five times in the first inning to take control before adding two runs in the third and three in the fourth for the 10-0 final. Billy Sullivan was 2-for-2 on the day with an RBI and two runs scored, while Alex Solemina, Jackson Schofield and Gennaro Parziale each scored two runs.
Parziale also led Tewksbury on the mound, allowing only one hit over four innings while striking out seven batters.
With the big weekend, the Tewksbury 9U squad is now 12-4 on the summer and have earned themselves the number two seed in the eight team Tournament of Champions which will be played in Chelmsford. They were set to begin play in the double elimination tournament on Tuesday night against host Chelmsford, the number seven seed. A win in that game would advance them to a matchup with the winner of the Newburyport-North Andover first round matchup.
