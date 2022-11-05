BILLERICA - Shawsheen Tech’s undefeated football team will open play in the state Div. 5 playoffs on Friday night in Billerica on Shawsheen’s Cassidy Field.
The fourth-seeded Rams, who improved to 8-0 last Friday with a victory over Whittier Tech, will host Worcester Tech at 7 p.m. Worcester enters with a 4-4 record and is seeded 13th.
“They’re a really good team,” said Shawsheen coach Al Costabile. “They have a lot of seniors and an enthusiastic coaching staff. They have really good speed.”
Worcester has played several teams that are appearing in postseason play including two that are in the Div. 5 tournament.
Worcester lost to top-seeded Hudson by just one point, 21-20, on Sept. 23 and fell to third-seeded Maynard on Sept. 16 by a 42-14 score. Friday’s visitors also fell to Valley Tech, who is in the Div. 6 playoffs this weekend.
After starting its regular season 1-3, Worcester Tech edged Assabet Valley by a 20-19 score, fell to Auburn (15-6), and then won its last two games, topping Montachusett Regional, 16-6, and then clobbering winless St. Paul, 48-0.
“They run their offense very well and we’re going to have to tackle very well,” Costabile said of Worcester. “They have a lot of things you have to prepare for and they have tremendous team blocking across the board. They throw a lot of things at you and defensively they have a lot of speed.”
Shawsheen has plenty to throw at its opponents too.
In its last two games, the Rams beat Northeast Regional with sophomore quarterback Sid Tildsley throwing six touchdown passes before last week’s win against Whittier that featured four rushing touchdowns from junior back Caleb Caceres.
On the season, Tildsley has thrown for almost 1,300 yards, rushed for over 400 yards and has 25 combined touchdowns.
Caceres is just shy of 400 rushing yards, and just shy of 250 receiving yards, and has combined to score 10 touchdowns between the ground and the air.
Mavrick Bourdeau has caught seven touchdown passes and Ryan Copson has caught five.
“We’re really developing a balanced attack,” said Costabile. “And that’s so needed when you get to playoff time, you have to have a balanced attack and I think that’s coming together. It can only help us.”
In that Whittier game, Shawsheen outscored the Wildcats by a 20-0 margin in the final quarter.
“That was a great fourth quarter,” the coach said. “That was one of the best quarters of football we’ve played all year and of course you’d love to pick up where you left off there, but that’s impossible to do. But looking back on it, you realize what your capabilities are. When you put something like that together, you realize ‘We can be pretty good.’ In the playoffs you need that feeling because there’s going to be adversity.”
Shawsheen faced a few speedbumps against a Whittier team that the Rams were expected to beat easily. The ‘Cats didn’t get the memo, trailing 21-8 at halftime and 21-16 after three quarters before Shawsheen finally pulled away.
Friday is believed to be the first-ever game between Shawsheen and Worcester Tech in football.
As Costabile discussed the upcoming playoff game and the vocational tournament that will also be held in the coming weeks, he couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for the playoff atmosphere.
“This is great stuff isn’t it?” Costabile said. “I’m so happy for the kids. We’re really excited about it.”
If Shawsheen gets past Worcester Tech, it will remain at home for the following weekend and host the winner of No. 5 Old Rochester and No. 12 Fairhaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.