DRACUT – In a game that can be compared to the one back on Thanksgiving Day morning from 2018 in terms of extreme cold temperatures, the Tewksbury Memorial High School football team opened the Fall-2 season on Monday night by gutting out a 21-0 victory over a tough, yet small in numbers, Dracut squad.
With temperatures in the low 20s with an off and on wind, the two teams had to shake off a lot of rust early on as well as deal with the tough conditions. The Middies entered the game without any pre-season scrimmages, and neither team had any idea what to expect from the other with no exchanging of films or information for that matter.
Although Dracut held the edge in the trenches in the first half and also forced two turnovers, Tewksbury was able to withstand those bumps in the road by wearing down the Middies in the final quarter.
“It's kind of a shame to have to start in these conditions, a real cold day on a Monday and that's a tough situation for these guys. I thought they played hard,” said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward. “There's no easy games (on our schedule) and we knew this wasn't going to be one especially with their guys up front (on the offensive and defensive lines). That's as good of a front (group) that we'll see all year. They have good talent there.”
Tewksbury struggled offensively early on with just one first down in its first two series. In the third drive, the Redmen were able to move the ball to the Dracut 38, but an incomplete pass on fourth-and-long gave the Middies the ball back.
A quick three-and-out, gave Tewksbury the ball at midfield with 4:20 to go in the second quarter. That's when QB Ryne Rametta connected with senior wide out Mike Kelly on two passes for a combined 25 yards, while a pass interference penalty moved the ball to the 10 yard line. On first-and-goal, senior back Kyle Darrigo (23 carries, 114 yards) took a hand-off but immediately handed it to Kelly coming the other way for the inside counter and he darted to his left and dove into the end zone for the 10-yard TD.
Senior Nabil Barkallah, who was one of the captains of the soccer team, showed off his strong leg by booting the first of three PATs on the night.
Trailing 7-0, Dracut immediately moved the ball behind a talented back named Jean Carlos Santiago. He had runs of seven and 23 yards, which was followed by a 36-yard completion to Jacob Truong, which moved the ball to the Redmen 10 yard line with 12 seconds left. Tewksbury senior Michael Duggan then hit QB Jacob Pynn for a three-yard loss forcing the Middies to use their last timeout with six seconds left.
On the next play, a low snap forced Pynn to pounce on the loose ball, ending the first half with Tewksbury still leading 7-0.
Tewksbury's defense really dominated in the second half. Dracut had three straight three-and-out series, then managed one first down on the fourth series. After recovering a Tewksbury fumble, Dracut got the ball back with 3:01 to go and moved it deep into Tewksbury territory but a QB sack and an incomplete pass and a running play stopped for a loss one a yard ended the threat and the game.
“Defensively, I thought we tightened up in the second half. They had a half of football under their belts and we made some small, tiny adjustments as we kept to the same game plan. We just executed better,” said Aylward. “I give our coaches credit for staying within the game plan. I'm just happy to be out here playing football again.”
Tewksbury's defense held Dracut to 132 total yards of offense, including just 63 on the ground. Cole Kimtis had two QB sacks, Davenche Sydney had one, Duggan had two tackles for loss of yards and Will McKay had a fumble recovery. Also, Tewksbury held Santiago to just 52 yards on 10 carries.
“We knew number two was going to cause some problems. He was one of the better kids in the league last year prior to getting hurt,” said Aylward. “I don't know what the situation was with him not being at quarterback, but we had to prepare for him in that spot because he was successful there last year. They can do some things. They are going to be fine the rest of the way.”
Offensively, Tewksbury had to make some adjustments without senior Kalu Olu in the line-up. Kyle Darrigo took the ball 23 times for his 114 yards and a score. Rametta completed 4-of-9 passes for 63 yards, all to Kelly, and also rushed in the team's second score, a 1-yard QB sneak coming with 10:13 left in the fourth.
Kyle Darrigo scored the final TD on a 7-yard run coming with 6:10 to go. His younger brother Justin stepped in for Olu and managed 10 yards on three carries.
“Missing Kalu (Olu was tough) mostly because he had taken a lot of reps and we were prepared that way and our depth is not where you would like it to be right now. I give the Justin Darrigo kid a lot of credit — stepping up and did things that we asked him to do,” said Aylward. “You know what you are going to get from Kyle (Darrigo). He has done this now for three years. Ryne tried to get nifty there on that one throw that was picked, but this was not night for good throwing conditions.”
Tewksbury now has just three days to prepare for its next opponent with a road trip to Chelmsford on Friday night (5 pm). The Lions were defeated by North Andover 35-14 in their opener.
The Redmen have defeated the Lions in each of the previous seven meetings with scores of 35-6, 35-0, 41-21, 27-13, 29-7, 17-0 and 27-6. The teams did not play in 2012 and Chelmsford last defeated Tewksbury in 2011 by a 35-16 score.
