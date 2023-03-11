BILLERICA – On Sunday, the Tewksbury High School cheerleading squad took to the mat to jump start their winter postseason. After a season of working out the kinks and developing a strong routine, the Redmen kicked off their competition season at Billerica High School for the North Regional Championship.
The Redmen scored an 80.7, coming in third place and qualifying for next weekend’s state meet at Worcester State University.
“We did awesome,” said head coach Paige Winn. “This was our best performance yet, it’s especially hard when you have a small team with ten girls and no alternates.”
Throughout the season, Tewksbury has embraced the challenge of facing low numbers.
“Trying to keep everybody healthy is definitely the most important priority,” said Winn. “Seeing everybody not really brush it aside, but all come together to just have that one goal of performing at their best and it really showed today. I’m wicked proud of them.”
Tewksbury’s 80.7 score was a direct result of a routine they’ve learned to master over the course of the year. However, Sunday’s performance featured some new skills that the team had to execute.
“The routine that we had out on the mat today is kind of this shell of the routine that we’ve been using all year,” said Winn. “We do add skill as we get to the more important major competitions just to keep up with the competition. So this routine is relatively new, but the shell of it is the same.”
All season, Winn’s squad has taken it day by day due to the uncertainty of what would come if injuries occurred. As the team rolls into states next weekend, she aims to keep that same mindset.
“It feels awesome, I couldn’t be prouder of them,” she said. “I know that with a small team it’s hard to look that far because you don’t know with injuries and if we’ll make it. But with the skill and the technique that they have, it’s without a question I know that we’ll make (a deep run).”
The Redmen have been led by their three captains Lauren Ryder, Jocelyn Kinnon, and Avery Smallidge both on and off the mat this season.
When Ryder reflected on the team’s season, she was simply grateful the team earned an opportunity to be competing on Sunday.
“It is an honorable privilege to be here today because we’ve worked so hard all season to get to this point,” said Ryder. “All these girls have gone from fall to winter all in one season so we’ve been back to back and we’ve just been working so hard.”
Kinnon, along with Ryder, nods to the team’s work ethic as a reason for their success.
“We were very determined to get here and we worked really hard,” said Kinnon. “Winter is usually the off season kind of but we still put in a lot of work and we’ve had a lot of fun along the way.”
Smallidge knows that if the group can be as prepared as they were Sunday, they show promise to keep advancing throughout the postseason.
“We did absolutely amazing today,” said Smallidge. “We were so ready and all of our girls worked so hard and I could not be prouder. This season is going amazing.”
The Redmen take to the mat next Sunday at Worcester State to compete in the state championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.