On Monday, the Massachusetts COVID-19 Task Force voted to send the following recommendations to the MIAA Board of Directors for their Wednesday meeting. Any announcements from the meeting were made after the Town Crier went to press, therefore, we will have stories in upcoming editions.
The recommendations include this calendar year to have four phases of high school sports, including football getting pushed to the spring. Here's the outlook:
Sept 14-Nov 20th: Fall Sports: B/G Soccer, Fall Gymnastics (doesn't apply to any of the three local schools), B/G Cross Country, Field Hockey, Girls Volleyball, Swim & Dive (Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Only) and Golf.
Nov 30-Feb 21st: Winter Sports: B/G Basketball, B/G Hockey, Winter Gymnastics (Tewksbury only), B/G Indoor Track (Tewksbury and Wilmington), Alpine and Nordic Skiing (doesn't apply to any school), Winter Cheerleading, Dance (doesn't apply to any school) and Swim and Dive (Wilmington and Shawsheen).
Feb 22-April 25: Fall Sports II: Football, Fall Cheerleading, Unified Basketball (Tewksbury only), and sports not played in fall season because of remote/other.
April 26-July 3rd: Spring Sports: Baseball, Softball, B/G Lacrosse, B/G Tennis, B/G Track-and-Field; and also, Boys Volleyball, Rugby, Sailing, Crew and Girls Golf (none apply to any of the three schools).
*Member schools of the MIAA would have the ability to adjust dates with approval of their District Athletic Committee (DAC). This would allow eligibility if certain schools can't play sports right away or have to postpone a season at some point.
