On Tuesday, the MIAA released its latest Power Rankings for basketball and ice hockey. These rankings shouldn't move that much when the final ones come out on Friday and state tournament pairings get announced on Saturday, because most of the teams have either finished their regular seasons or have one game left.
We took an advance look into each of the local brackets to give you an idea of where the teams stand, and who they could or most likely will play.
We'll start with Division 2 boys basketball with Tewksbury. Currently the Redmen are 9-10 on the season and faced Billerica on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. As of Tuesday's rankings, the Redmen are No. 27 and appear to be a lock in for the tournament regardless of that outcome.
As of Tuesday it appeared as if 39 teams will make it, possibly 40 if Medfield wins its last game. Regardless if Medfield wins or not, and the rankings stay the same, Tewksbury would host No. 38 Nauset (12-8) in a preliminary round game most likely Monday or Tuesday of next week, and the winner of that game would go to No. 6 Wakefield (17-2).
In Division 3 boys basketball, Shawsheen is locked in with their 12-8 record. The 12th win came after Tuesday's rankings were released but it doesn't appear as if the win would cause any differences in the rankings.
Currently there's 45 teams that will qualify, but East Bridgewater the No. 34 seed is 9-9 and needs to win one more game. If that's the case and the rankings stay the same, the Rams would go to No. 29 Abington (9-12) for a preliminary round game on Monday or Tuesday, and the winner would get a date with No. 4 Cardinal Spellman.
In Division 2 girls basketball, things could get interesting with Tewksbury. Tuesday's rankings put the Redmen at No. 21 with 8-12 record. Later that day, they defeated a Division 1 team in Brookline, which could give them a boost. On Thursday, they will face Dracut and if they remain close in the game, win or lose, that will give the team a boost.
Right now there's 42 teams that appear to be locked in with Agawam needing a win in its final game to get in. If things stay the same and 42 teams get in and Tewksbury is No. 21, they would go to No. 12 Nashoba Regional in Bolton for a first round game most likely Wednesday or Thursday of next week with the winner going to No. 4 Foxboro, a team that defeated the Redmen by 20 points on Monday.
If Tewksbury moves up to No. 20, they would travel to South High Community of Worcester and the winner would go to No. 4 Westwood.
In Division 3 girls basketball, Shawsheen (11-8) is locked into a spot. According to Tuesday's pairings, they would be 38 teams in, thus if everything stays the same, the Rams would travel to face No. 29 Quabbin Regional (9-10) in a preliminary round game with the winner going to No. 4 Dover-Sherborn.
Turning to boys hockey, in Division 2, both Tewksbury and Wilmington are locks and played each other Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. The Redmen are the No. 2 seed at 17-1-1 and Wilmington is No. 16 at 8-8-2 (only playing 19 games).
Currently there's 36 teams that have qualified and that number won't change. If things remain the same with the rankings, Tewksbury would host and play the winner of a preliminary round game between No. 31 seed Dartmouth (10-10) or No. 34 seed Diman Voc Tech (15-2) most likely on Thursday or Friday of next week.
Depending on the outcome of the game against Tewksbury, Wilmington could possibly move up or down a spot. If they remain at No. 16, they would host No. 17 Marblehead (13-4-4) most likely Thursday or Friday of next week. If they were to switch spots with Marblehead, they would go to their place and if they were to move up and get spot No. 15, they would host No. 18, which right now is Concord-Carlisle (10-7-1).
In Division 4, Shawsheen is ranked at No. 6 (14-3-1). If the rankings stay the same they would host No. 27 Hamilton-Wenham (6-11-1) a team they defeated handily in the regular season.
Turning to Division 1 girls hockey, it'll be a 32-team tournament. Tewksbury/Methuen (11-5-3) is currently No. 10 but have a game left with No. 11 Longmeadow, so regardless of the outcome not sure much will change with that. If everything stays the same, the Red Rangers would host No. 23 Beverly/Danvers (10-8-1), who they just defeated this past weekend, 5-1. That would probably take place on Wednesday or Thursday.
Wilmington/Stoneham (11-6-1) is No. 19 but the team still has two games left in the Framingham Pool Tournament. If W/S stays at that spot, they would travel to face No. 14 Bishop Stang (11-5-2) also most likely Wednesday or Thursday.
Shawsheen Girls Hockey (7-9-0) is currently at No. 24 and would travel to face No. 9 Arlington if things remain the same.
