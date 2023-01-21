TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury High School wrestling squad has completed another week of the long wrestling season, which only means another week of continued dominance and success.
That’s been the story for this squad of wrestlers so far this season; A 5-1 dual meet record along with many top finishes in tournaments is priming head coach Steve Kasprzak’s group for a strong playoff push.
When the Redmen matched up with Lowell on Wednesday night, it was yet another dog fight where Tewksbury proved to have wanted it more.
“Lowell was Lowell,” said Kasprzak. “They’re a perennial power as always. (It’s) a big proud tradition over there.”
Tewksbury was able to squeeze out a 35-31 win over one of the best teams in the state, and Kasprzak realized how tough that win was for his team.
“We were a little shorthanded going into it,” said Kasprzak. “Hunter (Johnson) was out with an injury so we knew it was going to be tough and some guys were going to have to step up and we were going to have to find a way to manufacture a win. It was going to be tough with Hunter, period.”
The Redmen crowned seven individual winners, but those weren’t the only Redmen to contribute to the win.
“Nick Desisto and Angelo Desisto, even though they didn’t come away with wins, they stayed off their back and they saved a bunch of team points,” said Kasprzak. “Sean Callahan wrestled real tough, gave up a minor decision which only gave away three team points. You get to that last match of the night, we were up by seven points. You add up those points that those guys saved, that was the difference right there.”
Two other Redmen performances that stood out to Kasprzak included Jack Callahan (126-pound weight class) over Damien Pak by a score of 15-0, and Ryan Fleming (160-pound weight class) over Hussein Alobaidi by pin.
“We just had a bunch of kids that went out there and fought and I give our kids a lot of credit for staying off their backs and Ryan Fleming going out there and getting a huge win,” said Kasprzak. “Jack Callahan going out and he gets a tech fall against one of their better kids like fifteen to nothing, so just a real dominant performance by Jack.”
The strong performances didn’t end there. In a match where Kasprzak knew his three heavy-weights were going to have to pick up some points, they delivered. Manny Mengata (220-pound weight class) beat Amrin Pich by pin, Paxton Green (195-pound weight class) beat Luis Gomez by pin, and James Carroll (285-pound weight class) defeated Keniel Burgos by pin.
“It was nice to see the top of the lineup step up as well,” said Kasprzak. “We needed 18 points out of those three weight classes with Manny, Paxton, and James and they took care of business.”
The two other Redmen winners were Jack Donovan (138-pound weight class) over Moustafa Alsaied in a 7-1 decision, and Sean Hirtle (170-pound weight class) over John Crabtree in a 9-2 decision.
Tewksbury looked to march on when they made the trip to the Woburn Invitational on Saturday, where they finished second out of 21 teams competing.
“Overall as a team it was a great success,” said Kasprzak. “Obviously we aren’t wrestling for second place but to have a nice strong showing like that (was great). (We) fell a little short of Saint John’s Prep.”
The Redmen placed an impressive ten wrestlers, including four second place finishers, one third place finisher, three fourth place finishers, and two fifth place finishers.
Out of all the showings, Kasprzak was once again impressed with Fleming.
“Ryan Fleming again, that was the first varsity high school tournament that he’s placed in,” said Kasprzak. “He wrestled fantastic. He knocked off some really good kids.”
Fleming’s fourth place finish in the 152-pound weight class started with a bye followed by two straight wins over Isaac Campolongo of Boston College High School by pin and Sam Connelly of Mansfield by pin. He went on to drop two of his next three matches, picking up his final win of the day against Benjiman Brenner of Newton North.
The Redmen’s second place finishers included Callahan (126-pound weight class), Mengata (220-pound weight class), Nick Desisto (106-pound weight class, and Paxton Green (195-pound weight class).
Callahan won his way to the finals, ultimately losing a close battle with Newton South’s Dylan Kadish in a 2-1 decision. Following his first round bye, he beat James Delorfano
Woburn by pin, Ronan Devitt of Belmont by pin, and Matthew Thorley of Boston College High School by pin.
Mengata also won his way to the finals, beating Mohamed Ahmed of Putnam by pin, Kaleb Corner of Saugus/Peabody by pin, and Myles Beckett of Bridgewater-Raynham in a 6-5 decision. He fell to Colton Johnson of Mansfield in the finals.
Nick Desisto beat Michael Saggese of Newton North by pin, Ava Svistunov of Belmont by pin, and Jordan Agosto of Agawam in a 11-3 major decision following his first round bye. Like Callahan and Mengata, Desisto couldn’t close it out in the finals, losing to Yandel Morales of Andover in a 19-8 major decision.
The last of the second place finishers for the Redmen was Green, pinning Ryan Watson of Wilmington, Peter Foley of Boston College High School, and Vassilli Syssoev of Newton South before falling to Nathan Leach of Bridgewater-Raynham.
Tewksbury’s lone third place finisher was Angelo Desisto, having an impressive 4-1 day, picking up wins against Dillon Noonan Lexington in a 4-0 decision, Luke Goodchild of East Longmeadow by pin, Dillon Noonan of Lexington in a 10-1 major decision, and Alex Rhein Newton South by pin.
Benjamin Barrasso (120-pound weight class) took fourth place with Fleming, going 3-2 on the day with wins against Cameron Boulanger of Cranston East by pin, Luke Mcdonald Boston College High School by pin, and Anthony Nguyen of Braintree 15-0.
Sean Hirtle also took fourth place, going 5-2 and pinning Liam Tanguay of Braintree, Michael Adubi of Boston College High School, Emiliano Gutierrez of Dedham, and beating Liam Tanguay of Braintree 20-10. He also picked up a forfeit win against Odin Miller of Mansfield.
Closing out the finishers, Donovan and Carroll placed fifth. Donovan went 4-2, picking up a first round bye to later beat Declan Kelly of Malden Catholic by pin, Michael Maraio of Saugus/Peabody by pin, and Emad Zadi of Newton North in a no contest.
Carroll also went 4-2 following a bye in the first round, beating Zack Soucey of Cranston East by pin, David Osborne of Boston College High School by pin, and Edward Sallese of Woburn by pin.
“It was a great day, I’m really happy with the kids’ performance,” said Kasprzak. “I think what really showed was our conditioning was superior to a lot of the other teams that were there. I would like to see what would have happened with Hunter in the lineup but hopefully he’s back ready to go fresh this week and we’ll just hit the ground running again.”
Tewksbury continues their season with a dual meet with Andover on Wednesday followed by a home quad meet on Saturday morning.
