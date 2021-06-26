BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech Boys Lacrosse team saw their season come to an end this past Friday afternoon, with a 13-6 loss to Bishop Fenwick in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 North Sectional Tournament at Cassidy Field.
With the loss, the Rams closed out their season with an overall record of 8-4. While the Rams saw their streak of four consecutive CAC titles come to an end, Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker was still very happy with the season his team had, especially considering they were dealing with some rather unique circumstances this season.
"I’m happy with the season," Baker said. "They played hard through the entire season. We had five great seniors as leaders and we are just looking to get better in the off season and be ready for next spring."
In Friday's matchup with talented a Fenwick squad, the Rams played well at times, but it just wasn't quite enough to get the win. Shawsheen trailed 7-2 at the half, and they were unable to close the gap in the second half.
"We had some chances, but we just didn’t bury the ball," Baker said. "We were up and down throughout. But I guess with how young and inexperienced we were, we played pretty well."
The Rams got three goals on the day from senior midfielder Dan Lee of Tewksbury, while junior midfielder Jacob Martins of Wilmington, junior attack Kyle Brouillette and sophomore midfielder Derek Maguire of Wilmington each added solo tallies.
With another successful season behind them, Baker was able to both look back and look ahead as to what the future holds for the lacrosse program. The Rams will undoubtedly miss their strong core of seniors, led by Lee, who was their leading scorer with 29 goals on the season, along with fellow seniors Pete Caniff, TJ Elouzanni, Boston Bergeron, and perhaps most importantly, goalie Jonah Varallo, who has been a four-year starter for the Rams.
On the other hand, the Rams do bring back a strong core of players for next season, including freshman Kyle Gray of Wilmington, who had 12 goals this season, along with sophomore Mike Lawson (10 goals), Martins (seven goals), Brouillette (seven goals) and many others who Baker will be counting on to step up and fill the big shoes left by the graduating class.
"The seniors are all going to be missed. Jonah is going to be a huge hit. He has been our backbone for years," Baker said. "We are just going to have to work harder until we can get our next young goalie some experience."
