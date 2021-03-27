BILLERICA – Every time they take the court, the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball keeps coming closer to picking up their first win of the season.
That was certainly the case for the Rams on Tuesday afternoon when they took on CAC rival Lowell Catholic at the Mark Donovan Gymnasium, as the Rams battled their new league rivals for five sets before finally succumbing by a score of 3-2 (16-25, 25-17, 25-15, 24-26, 15-9) to drop their record on the season to 0-4.
First year Shawsheen coach Kelsey Rapoza has loved the effort she has seen from her team this season, and Tuesday was no exception, but she would just like to see the Rams believe in their abilities a little more.
“We played well at times, and we keep getting into situations where the match is a real nail biter and then sometimes we are our own worst enemy,” Rapoza said. “I think they get down on themselves a little too much. If we are playing great, our motivation and out attitude is fantastic, but when things start to go against us, it starts to fade.”
A perfect example of that for the Rams came in the second set of Tuesday’s match. After rolling to a 25-16 first set victory behind the efforts of junior Sarah Comeau, as well as Darielle Wilson of Tewksbury, the Rams quickly fell behind in the second set, trailing 8-4 early on, and never truly recovered, on their way to dropping the set by a score of 25-17.
It was more of the same for the Rams in the third set, as they started off well, jumping out to a 9-6 lead thanks to some fine serving from freshman Cade Barron and some great hitting from sophomore Kiley McFadden. But a 10-0 run by Lowell Catholic completely switched the momentum as the Crusaders took a 16-9 lead and never looked back, winning 25-15, taking a 2-1 lead in sets for the match.
“We had won the first set and played really wee, but we got down a little early in the second set and you could just see they were very frustrated,” Rapoza said. “I tell them all the time in situations like that, that, they have every right to be frustrated, but how you deal with the frustration is key. I think that is our biggest issue. They are still pulling for each other and working hard, but sometimes we just can’t get out of that frustrated mindset when we are losing.”
The Rams seemed to solve that problem pretty well in the fourth set. This time around when they fell into an 8-4 hole, they fought back to first close within 12-9 and then eventually take the lead at 16-13, forcing Lowell Catholic to take a timeout. Lowell Catholic scored four straight points coming out of the timeout to take a 17-16 lead, leading to an epic finish to the set.
The Rams got several big plays down the stretch, staring with a key kill from junior Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury to make the score 19-18, followed by a couple of big points from Isabella Schena to make it 21-20 in favor of the Rams.
Lowell Catholic looked poised for victory shortly thereafter, when they took a 24-23 lead, but Rams junior Bianca Corso of Wilmington tied the score at 24-24 and then eventually got the winning kill to give the Rams a 26-24 win and tie the match a 2-2.
“Bianca had some big plays for us,” Rapoza said. “She has been hitting really well for us. She has just been phenomenal.”
Corso was not alone in her strong efforts on the day, as the Rams also got big games from Comeau, Darielle Wilson and Mirisola.
“Sarah (Comeau) was a real standout for us. Chloe Gaglione got hurt and Sarah went in for her and just did a great job serving, especially in the fifth set. Her attitude alone make her a huge asset for our team,” Rapoza said. “Darielle (Wilson) did a great job for us at the net, and Kayla (Mirisola) did a nice job both passing and hitting the ball.”
The Rams battled back in the fifth set as well, coming back from an early 11-3 deficit to close within 14-9, but it wasn’t quite enough as they fell 15-9 to give the Crusaders the victory.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Lowell Catholic for a rematch with the Crusaders at 5:30, followed by another road tilt on Friday, this time against Essex Tech at 5:30.
