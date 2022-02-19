BILLERICA – If the Tewksbury/Methuen Girls' Hockey team plays like it did in the third period of Saturday night's contest against Billerica/Chelmsford, they are going to be one tough match-up come state tournament time.
With the game tied up at 1-1 and being outshot 13-9 through two periods, the Red Rangers flipped the switch over the final 15 minutes. In that third period, they were flying all over the ice throughout all three zones, were efficient offensively with passes and crashing the net for rebounds. All of those positive aspects led to the three goals in a span of 6:19, to lift the co-op team to a terrific 4-1 victory played at Hallenborg Arena.
The win improves the No. 12 ranked Red Rangers to 6-7-4 overall, including a 3-0-1 mark in their last four games that has seen the team outscore its opponents 16-6, and three of those four teams are ranked No. 5, No. 9 and No. 19 in the latest MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings.
Besides the 3-0-1 mark in the last four, the Red Rangers are 5-2-3 over their last ten – including several wins and ties against other top-ranked teams – after starting out with one win in their first seven games.
“It was an awesome third period. They came out flying, did everything that we had talked about inbetween periods well and that's what you want. You want the team to play stronger as the game goes on,” said head coach Sarah Doucette.
One big area of improvement in the third was the Red Rangers forwards crashing the net and pouncing on rebounds. That aggressiveness led to their second and third goals of the game.
“We talked about (going after the rebounds) between the second and third periods. We felt like we were in position for the rebounds, but we weren't necessarily ready to score on them. But in that third period, we were ready to score on them,” said Doucette.
With the score tied at 1-1 five minutes into the third period, the Red Rangers were called for a penalty. Easily the momentum could have shifted to the B/C side, but the Red Rangers killed it off.
Shortly after that, senior forward Jessica Driscoll, who had scored the first goal, came into the offensive zone and her shot went off the goalie's stick. Driscoll was able to retrieve the loose pick and she came off the right dot, put a shot on net, which was saved by the goalie’s left foot. That’s when linemate Riley Sheehan fought off a defender, while staying tough on her stick and from a tough angle, put the loose puck upstairs for a pretty goal.
“That was great for Riley going to the net, and being ready to score. I thought some of our older girls stepped up tonight. We were obviously missing (three starting players) and Riley played great, Nikole (Gosse) played great and some of our upperclassmen stepping up and giving us a bit more (tonight),” said Doucette.
The same duo – as well as Kat Schille who had an assist – hooked up again 1:23 later as Driscoll's shot was saved and Sheehan drove home the rebound to make it 3-1.
“At first (we weren't crashing the net) but then coach told us in the locker room (inbetween periods) that we got to get after the rebounds. We started listening and started to get on them and two of our goals were off rebounds. That definitely helped for sure,” said Driscoll.
Driscoll added a breakaway goal with 3:37 left to ice the game.
While Driscoll and Sheehan had strong nights putting points on the board, goalie Michelle Kusmaul had another terrific night between the pipes making 20 saves, including two gems late in the second period.
Driscoll's four-point night against B/C comes after a previous four-point night in the team's 5-1 win over Waltham last Wednesday. She finished with three goals and an assist, while Gosse and Bree Lawrence had one goal each. Liv Lawrence, Ava Duffy, Bree Lawrence and Jamie Constantino each had one assist.
Kusmaul made 12 saves without allowing a goal in that win and was relieved by Ashe Wogan, who made two stops.
On Saturday, the Red Rangers will host Beverly/Danvers for a noon contest. Then on February 21 and 23, the Red Ranger girls hockey team will host a tournament in memory of Brianna McCarthy, a beloved and dedicated hockey coach and English teacher who is dearly missed. Proceeds from the tournament, including the raffle for gift baskets, will be donated to the Brianna M. McCarthy Memorial Scholarship fund. The schedule for the tournament is shown below:
Monday, February 21 at Methuen High School Ice Rink: Masconomet vs. Longmeadow, 3 p.m; Methuen/Tewksbury vs. Matignon, 5 p.m; Wednesday, February 23, at Methuen High School Ice Rink; Consolation Game, 5 p.m.; Championship Game, 7 p.m.
