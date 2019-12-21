NORTH ANDOVER – The season could not have gotten off to a much better start for the Tewksbury High Wrestling team this past weekend. The Redmen went 3-1 in their quad meet at Greater Lawrence High School. Tewksbury defeated Marblehead/Swampscott by a score of 54-30 and Masconomet by a score of 48-30 while also defeating Greater Lawrence by a score of 42-42 on criteria. They suffered their only loss of the day to Milford by a score of 48-30.
“It was a great way to start the season,” Tewksbury coach Steve O’Keefe said. “All the kids wrestled hard, and we faced some good competition against teams in our division, so it was good to see us wrestle so well.”
Wrestling particularly well for the Redmen were seniors Dylan Chandler at 285 pounds, Pat Fleming at 170 pounds and Connor Charron at 138 pounds. Fleming was 3-0 on the day with three pins, as was Chandler, while Charron was 3-1 with three pins.
While that kind of performance has come to be expected from the senior leaders, particularly Chandler who was sectional champ at 285 pounds last season, it was still an impressive way to start the season.
“They all had great days,” O’Keefe said. “We are expecting big things from them, but it is good to see them get off to strong starts. Once again it was good to see them to so well against sectional opponents.”
The three senior leaders were not alone as freshman Jack Callahan went 3-1 on the day at 120 pounds with three pins, while sophomore Adam Donovan also had a big day, winning a pair if matches at 106 pounds.
“It was great to see Jack come out and wrestle as well as he did,” O’Keefe said. “He is just a freshman, but he has been wrestling for a long time, it was good to see him come out of the gate like that. He is a hard working kid, and he is hoping to just get better. Adam has filled out a lot, so he is a lot closer to the weight limit now which will help him.
“Last year he was a little undersized, but he has added some weight this season and I think it will help him.”
Other winners on the day for the Redmen included Danny Lightfoot at 120 pounds, Rich Lavargna at 132 pounds, Jake Garland at 145 pounds, Ryan Day at 170 pounds Anthony Desisto at 195 pounds and Nick Wilson at 220 pounds.
“We had a lot of kids do real well, which is always good to see so early in the season,” O’Keefe said “We still have a lot of work to do and we are hoping to keep improving as the season goes on but this was a good way to start.”
The Redmen will look to keep their momentum going this weekend when they travel to the Shriner’s Auditorium in Wilmington for the annual Sons of Italy Wrestling Tournament, where they will be part of a 21-team field, including some of the best teams in the state.
The Redmen did very well at the tournament last season, with Chandler advancing to the finals at 285 pounds, while Charron picked up three wins on the day, and Fleming and Cam Cimmino each won two matches.
“I feel like we can do well again,” O’Keefe said. “It will be another day of facing some good league and sectional opponents, so we will see how we match up, but we definitely have some kids what can do very well.”
