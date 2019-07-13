TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury 9U District All Star Baseball team did not achieve the results they wanted this past weekend, finishing with a 1-2 record in the States round of the Cal Ripken tournament.
Things started out great for the boys. They beat Marshfield via the mercy rule by a score of 13-1 in four innings on Friday.
The bats came out hot early in the 1st inning, putting up seven runs against Marshfield pitching. That paved the way for starting pitcher Shayne Welch. Shayne pitched a great game, going three innings allowing just one run. Brady Babbitt came on in relief for the only other inning in the game.
Saturday’s game was a close one, but saw Tewksbury lose a tough one to Warrendale by a score of 4-3.
Warrendale got off to a quick start scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and were in control most of the game.
It was 4-1 in the home half of the last inning. Tewksbury fought back with two runs of their, cutting Warrendale’s lead to 4-3.
Tewksbury had the tying run on second base with two out. Warrendale’s defense and timely pitching stranded that tying run to end the game.
Justin Harrington and Brady Harris’ did the bulk of the pitching in Game Two and did very well.
Tewksbury’s bats could not get going in Game Three on Sunday, as they lost to Norfolk by a score of 6-2.
Defense and pitching were once again the name of the game on both sides. Norfolk’s ability to play small ball created timely placed hits and bunts, allowing for them to score often.
Kyle MacKeen started the game for Tewksbury, pitching four strong innings. Brady Babbitt came on in relief and did well.
Tewksbury played in a must win game Tuesday night against Plymouth in an attempt advance to the elimination bracket of the tournament this coming weekend. Results of that game were not known as of presstime.
The Tewksbury 9U District All Star Team includes: Beckett Anderson, Nico Auriti, Brady Babbitt, Michael Barletta, Nicholas Colameta, Justin Harrington, Brennen Davis, Brady Harris, Will Harrison, Kyle MacKeen, Andrew Polleys, and Shayne Welch.
Mark Babbitt coaches the team, and his assistants are Shawn Anderson, Dan Davis, and Bill Harrison.
11U
The Tewksbury 11U District All Star Baseball team played four games in the Cal Ripken tournament over the weekend, finishing with two wins and two losses.
The first game on Saturday was a highly competitive one for Tewksbury, as they beat Weymouth by a score of 4-2.
Tewksbury scored four runs on five hits in this game. Down 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Cohlton Carmody tripled on a line drive down the right field line, scoring both Philip Lombardi and Nick Burgess, making it a 2-1 game.
In the next at bat, Cam Kingston singled up the middle to score Carmody and Tewksbury would take a 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Nick Burgess would hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Lombardi from 3rd base to take a 4-1 lead.
Lombardi and Carmody each had two hits on the game.
Weymouth would add a run late, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Phil Lombardi was the winning pitcher for Tewksbury, as he lasted 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out ten.
The second game on Saturday was a different story, as Tewksbury couldn’t get the offense going, losing to Chelmsford 12-5.
Tewksbury’s big scoring play would come in the third and fifth innings. In the bottom of the third, Zachary Russo launched a solo home run to get the offense going.
In the bottom of fifth inning, Cohlton Carmody would hit a bases clearing double, scoring three runs.
Tewksbury would add one run late, but Chelmsford’s offense proved to be too much.
Nick Burgess took the loss for Tewksbury, lasting only one inning, allowing three runs on three hits, walking one batter and striking out one batter.
Phil Lombardi led Tewksbury with two hits in three at bats.
Game three was a much better result, as Tewksbury destroyed Dedham 18-5 on Sunday.
Dedham was able to get on the board early, scoring three runs in the first inning.
But, it was Tewksbury from there. Tewksbury was able to tally 15 hits against Dedham pitching.
In the bottom of the first inning, Tewksbury answered back with three runs of its own.
In the second inning, Nick Burgess, Cohlton Carmody, Cam Kingston, and Colin Durkin would all collect RBIs on favorable counts as part of a five run inning.
Tewksbury put up ten runs in the third inning. The big bats in the inning were led by doubles from Nick Burgess (2), Carmody, Nick Desisto, and Kingston.
Colin Durkin would get the win for Tewksbury, going three innings, allowing five runs on two hits and striking out three. Ben Barrasso threw an inning of relief out of the bullpen.
Game four was a heartbreaker for Tewksbury as the fell to Burlington 8-7 on Sunday on a walkoff run.
Tewksbury fired up the offense in the first inning when Nick Burgess doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
It was neck and neck for most of the game. The game was tied at seven with Burlington batting in the bottom of the sixth inning, when an error scored the winning run.
Tewksbury lost despite out-hitting Burlington 12-10. Zachary Russo and Philip Lombardi each had multiple hits on the day. Lombardi went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Zachary Russo would take the loss for Tewksbury. He lasted 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out seven. Nick Burgess started the game, and he went two innings allowing five runs on eight hits, striking out a batter.
By the time the paper went to print, Tewksbury would have played a ‘win or go home’ game to determine their status in the Regional play in the Cal Ripken tournament.
The Tewksbury 11U District All Star team includes Cam Kingston, Cam Guender, Ben Barrasso, Cohlton Carmody, Nick Burgess, Jason Lavoie, Jackson Feudo, Colin Durkin, Phil Lombardi, Zach Russo, Cam Duval, Nick Desisto.
The team is coached by Steve Powers, and his assistants are Anthony Burgess, Joe Lombardi, and Michelle Feudo.
