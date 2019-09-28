HAVERHILL – The strong start has continued over for another week for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer team.
After coming away with three points the week before with a gritty 1-0 win over Andover (second time in program history that Tewksbury has defeated them) and then a thrilling 1-1 tie with league power North Andover, the Redmen had a week off before traveling to Haverhill and coming away with another thrilling, 2-1 victory.
With the game tied late in the second half, Lexi Polimeno was able to put one in the back of the net for the game winner, while helping Tewksbury improve to 5-0-1 overall, while outscoring opponents 21-3 at this point (11-3 minus the 10-0 win over Lawrence).
"The second goal was a through ball from Iris Diaz to Lexi Polimeno, who beat the defenders and her shot went right under the goalie's hands," said head coach Samantha Tavantzis.
While Polimeno was the hero with her last minute goal, the brilliant play by senior goalie Julia Cafferty has continued. This time she turned away 24-of-25 shots, according to the Coach.
"Julia Cafferty won the game for us today. We didn't play our best game as a team, but we were able to pull through with the win. Julia made 24 saves and stopped several (breakaways). She really kept us in it," said Tavantzis.
Daniela Almeida assisted on the first goal, which was scored by Diaz, who took the pass and blasted a strong shot to the top right hand corner making it 1-0. Haverhill would later tie it which then set up Polimeno's game winner.
Tewksbury has another lay-off with the next game coming on the road on Sunday against Central Catholic at 12:30. The game was moved from Thursday night to avoid EEE.
Then next week, Tewksbury will travel to Billerica on Tuesday and Dracut on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
While the girls are on fire, the boys team continues to struggle. Last Thursday, the Redmen were ahead by two goals late in the second half before Lawrence was able to find the back of the net twice, including the last one coming with about 90 seconds left in the game on a long free kick from midfield. The game ended in a 3-3 tie.
"It's just the way it's going I guess. I don't know how to describe (our play). Sometimes it's good and then sometimes it's just awful. I don't know, there's just no consistency with our play. When you score three goals you should win the game and when you're up 3-1 with 17 minutes left in the game, you should win the game. I don't know what else I can say," said a frustrated head coach, Chris Burns.
Tewksbury led 1-0 scoring a goal at the 20 minute mark of the first half as Patrick Demelo found the back of the net on an assist from Zach LaLonde. The score remained 1-0 through the first half break.
Eight minutes into the second half, Lawrence tied it up on a breakdown on the defensive end, but then about nine minutes later, Justin Rooney scored on a chip shot with the assist going to Joey Branchaud to make it 2-1.
Just two minutes later, the Redmen stormed the net again and scored another goal. LaLonde had the ball and shielded off a defender, and used some strength to fight him off, before turning and blasting a shot to the top corner for a beautiful goal. Demelo, who played a strong game, got the assist.
Lawrence then came back and scored two goals the rest of the way, the first coming with 16 minutes left and the last one with under two minutes left in the game.
On Tuesday, Tewksbury was defeated by Dracut, 2-0, which puts the team's overall record at 1-5-1, which being outscored 21-9.
The Redmen faced Methuen on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Chelmsford on Tuesday for a 3:45 contest.
