TEWKSBURY — In terms of wins and losses, it was a tale of halves for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Field Hockey team. In the first four years, the team had records of 13-3-3, 12-5-2, 11-4-4 and 14-5-2, and then the next six years the team never got over the .500 mark with records of 10-11-0, 7-11-1, 5-8-3, 8-9-2, 9-10-0 and 7-12-0.
Pat Ryser was the head coach until the end of the 2017 season. In her eight years this decade, she guided the team to an 80-56-17 record, which included one MVC Large School Division League title coming in 2013 and seven trips to the state tournament, including a 4-7 record.
In 2010, '11 and '12, the Redmen were eliminated in the first round of the tournament by Georgetown (1-0), Wayland (2-1 in penalty strokes) and Bishop Fenwick (2-1). In 2013, the team defeated both Gloucester (1-0) and Swampscott (2-1) before falling to Watertown (5-0).
In 2014, Emily Donahue provided the dramatics with game winning goals against Marblehead (2-1) and Triton (1-0, in OT) before again falling to Watertown (6-0). In 2015, the team lost to Weston, 7-2, and then didn't qualify in 2016, which ended 20 straight appearances.
Then in Ryser's final game as a coach, Tewksbury was defeated by Marblehead, 1-0 in the first round of the tournament. When she retired, she finished with an overall record of 242-127-76.
Former player and assistant coach Jordan Russell took over as head coach and guided the team to records of 9-10-0 and 7-12-0, reaching the state tournament twice, losing both times in the first round.
The program had a combined 96-78-7 record in the decade.
Below is the All-Decade team, and again all picks were made by me.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
Forward: Natalie Bourne – She was 'Bourne' to score. In 2011, she scored 15 goals and was named a league all-star and the following year she had 18 goals and 15 assists. She went on to play at Salem State University.
Forward: Megan Donahue – She had a strong career as an offensive force which was highlighted by the 2015 season that saw her score 16 goals and add 10 assists.
Forward: Ally Greene – Greene makes her third appearance on the Town Crier All-Decade teams, first with indoor track, then softball and now with the stick. Just her 2010 season counts here, but it was a big one as she finished the season with 16 goals and 4 assists, was named to the MVC All-Conference team while helping the Redmen finish 13-3-3.
Forward: Ryan Quinn – The recent graduate had a tremendous career which included being named a three-time MVC All-Star, a two-time MVC All-Conference player and a two-time Lowell Sun First Team All-Star.
In 2018, she finished the season with 16 goals and 7 assists, including scoring some dramatic goals late in the season to push the team into the state tournament. Then in 2019, she finished with 18 goals and 11 assists.
Midfielder: Allie Couillard – After several years on the team, she really put everything together for a terrific senior year. Known her devastating hits, she was named to the MVC All-Conference squad, while helping the team reach the state tournament, a year after not qualifying for the first time in two decades.
Midfielder: Jess Liggiero – The younger sister of the next All-Decade selection, Jess could do a little bit of everything on the field. She could score, she could run, she could pass and she could defend. She just had a real solid career.
Midfielder: Sheri Liggiero – Several weeks ago she was on the front page as part of the all-decade softball team and now she makes an appearance with the field hockey stick. In 2010 and '11, she was part of two teams that combined for a record of 25-8-5, losing two heartbreaking games in the state tournament.
A center-midfielder, who controlled a lot of the play, she also had 10 goals and 12 assists during her senior season.
Midfielder: Leanne Tucker – A former two-time TC Female Athlete of the Year who went on to Villanova to compete in track, Tucker is now making her third trip to the All-Decade team after indoor and outdoor track.
In 2010, as a senior, she the center-midfielder was named a MVC All-Conference player, who had speed, great stick work and always found teammates Liggiero and Greene.
Defense: Amanda Brown – A former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, she was an All-Conference defensive midfielder during the 2014 season helping the team win two tournament games before losing to Watertown in the sectional semi-finals.
A savvy veteran, who was just a gamer in every sport she played.
Defense: Hayley Sutherland – A tremendous three-sport athlete and former TC Female Athlete of the Year. Sutherland was a first team selection to the All-Decade Lacrosse team and a second-team selection to the girls hockey team.
In addition, she was a two-time All-Conference Field Hockey player, who as a senior was named the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Player of the Year after guiding the Redmen to a league title.
Riley Ryan – A three-year varsity player, who drastically improved every season, Ryan was absolutely tremendous in several state tournament losses, including a dramatic 2-1 game with Wayland. She finished the 2012 season with a 94 percent save percentage, an 066 GAA, and gave up just 12 goals all season.
She was named a MVC All-Conference player, to the Eastern Mass Best of 60 roster, and as a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star.
RESERVES:
Forwards: Kelsie Bradley, Nicole Liggiero and Jocelyn Stavros; Midfielders: Amanda Aylward, Sarah Hogan, Cassidy Russell and Tori Schille; Defense: Bella DeRoche and Taylor Lirakis; Goalie: Cora Gagnon.
