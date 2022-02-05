TEWKSBURY – In a matter of eight days, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team faced the No. 15 ranked Dracut Middies, the No. 1 ranked Andover Warriors and the No. 6 ranked Central Catholic Red Raiders in a row. That's three of the top 15 ranked teams in all of Eastern Mass., so certainly no easy task for any team in the entire state, nevermind a younger, less experienced Redmen team.
After falling to Central on Friday night, 63-41, ending the trio of games against Murderer's Row, first-year head coach Joel Mignault is hoping for better outcomes in the second half of the season.
“We get back into the small school opponents next week but we also have some tough non-league games mixed in as well,” he said. “It's nice to get this week over with at least.”
Early on in Friday's game – which was part of the special fundraising night for brain cancer in honor of assistant coach Mike Hayes – Tewksbury was playing up-tempo and hanging with Central. Kati Polimeno started the game's scoring with a bucket off a steal by junior Katrina MacDonald, who continues to thrive defensively with her steals and overall hustle.
After MacDonald scored on her own drive, Polimeno drained a three-pointer to tie the game up at 7-7 with 3:05 left in the first. But after that, it was all Central. The Red Raiders closed out the quarter on a 5-0 run, and then outscored Tewksbury 21-5 in the second quarter to take a 33-12 lead into halftime.
Tewksbury did have some turnovers which led to some easy baskets for Central during that stretch, but also had a handful of good looks, with the ball just not falling in.
“It's kind of what we talked about at halftime. I thought we had a lot of good looks (in the first half) but we were just being a little bit timid. I told the girls (at halftime) that we don't have much to lose here. We are down by twenty so we have to find a way to get back into it, so don't be afraid to pull the trigger and shoot,” said Mignault.
Polimeno once again kick-started the offense to begin the third hitting a free throw and then converting on a nice cut to the rim, but again Central followed with a 15-2 run to go up 48-17 after the third.
In the fourth, still against some of the CC starters, Tewksbury started to hit some shots and really started to move the ball around better and generate more offense.
Trailing 50-20, the Redmen went on a 9-0 run behind baskets from Sam Ryan, a pair from MacDonald, a three-pointer from Vicki Lavargna and then a drive by Rachel Picher, who was fouled on the play but missed the freebie. That cut the deficit to 52-31.
Several minutes later Lavargna and Maddie Stovesand connected on back-to-back three-pointers, before Lavargna closed out the scoring with a field goal with under 30 seconds left.
“I thought we started the game well and we finished the game well. When we finished, I think we had the kind of 'so what' attitude and we weren't really scared anymore. Not that I think that we were actually scared of this game, but we were timid on taking those open shots that we had. Again we show spurts, but it's just so tough to put it together for the full four quarters,” said Mignault.
MacDonald led the way with 14 points, Polimeno added 10 and Lavargna finished with nine as they combined for 33 of the team's 41 points.
Central Catholic was led by Ashley Dingas with 21 points Claire Finney with 12 and Shea Montague with nine.
On Tuesday, the Redmen defeated Methuen in a terrific back-and-forth battle, 49-44, to improve to 4-8 on the season.
“We needed that one and it was a good quality win,” said Mignault. “It was back-and-forth all night. We go tout to an early lead and seven points was the largest lead we had all night. It was just back-and-forth with every possession.”
In the first meeting, Methuen pressed Tewksbury through and through and the Redmen struggled hanging onto the ball. The Rangers tried to do the same thing but didn't have as much success.
“We handled the ball much better and this way was pretty similar to the last one with the exception that we made some buckets when we needed them, and then at the other end we made some defensive stops when we needed it,” said Mignault.
The game was tied entering the fourth and then Tewksbury chipped away with a 2-4 point lead throughout, and finally sealed it down the stretch.
Vicki Lavargna led the way with 14 points and three steals and Kati Polimeno had a terrific night with 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
“Vicki gave us some offense that we needed and she had that confidence in herself that she was looking to score. And Kati was huge with her free throws. She was able to get to the line a lot, and she knocked down some big ones for us. When she plays (the way she is capable of), she's fantastic. Sometimes she's not as aggressive as we would like to see, but tonight she was terrific and she showed a lot of leadership.”
Tewksbury will be back in action with a handful of games upcoming with Haverhill and Chelmsford at home on Friday and Monday at 6:00 and 5:30, respectively, followed by the final home game of the season on the 11th against an outstanding Bedford team.
