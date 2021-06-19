ANDOVER – We can say until we turn blue, but competing in the Merrimack Valley Conference, no matter the sport, is no day at the beach.
The Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Track-and-Field team found out all about that on Saturday, while competing in the League Championship Meet held at Andover High School.
The league features three of the best all-around female track stars in the state with Tewksbury's Makayla Paige, Central Catholic's Katharine Duren and Haverhill's Finleigh Simonds, so facing that trio is certainly daunting. Then there's the teams. North Andover is powerful, deep and just a fantastic squad. Central Catholic is outstanding, Lowell, Billerica and Andover are also very strong.
“I would say we had a mixed bag of results,” said Redmen head coach Fran Cusick, referring to his team's seventh place finish out of 11 teams. “Look, this meet is very competitive. On the girls side, North Andover seems to gobble up every single possible point out there so it is hard when you're looking around the league and you try to figure out where are we going to score points?
“It's pretty tough to do that against North Andover, then Central Catholic is a very good team, Lowell has a good team, Billerica is obviously very good so there's really good competition. I thought we competed really well.”
All but one of the team's points had something to do with Paige. She won and broke the meet record in the 400-meters with a time of 57.21 and then later on in the day, she dropped a stunning 54.3 anchor leg to help the 4x400 relay team come from behind with a dramatic win and a combined time of 4:11.39 (see related stories).
The other point came from Carrina Barron, who was also a part of the 4x400 relay, with her sixth place finish in the long jump (16-06.50).
Besides Page, Barron and the relay team, Tewksbury had a seventh place and three eighth place finishes, as those performances just missed out on placing. Isabelle Carleton, Jaden Kasule and Maci Chapman finished eighth. Carleton was clocked at 1:12.34 in the 400-meter hurdles, Kasule in the pole vault clearing 8-0 and Chapman with a time of 2:31.16 in the 800-meters.
The 4x100 relay team finished seventh at 54.27 seconds behind the efforts of Cassidy Paige, Raia Price, Maria Da Silva and Emma Giordano.
“Even though our 4x100 relay team didn't score, we didn't have two of our normal kids who usually run it as Noelia Cura and Amanda Ogden are usually in it. Noelia ran the 4x400 and Amanda wasn't at this meet,” said Cusick. “That 4x100 team ended up finishing seventh so they were one spot away from scoring. Maci Chapman had a personal record in the 800 so that was great.”
Barron was also 14th in the 200 at 28.60 and Cura was also 16th in the triple jump at 30-06.75.
Ava Piccolo had a very busy day as she competed in three events, finishing 12th in the javelin (73-09), 16th in the discus (68-06) and 22nd in the shot put (26-11.00). Also in the field events, Victoria Allen was 14th in the javelin (66-02) and 19th in the discus (61-01), while Abby Demos was 13th in the shot put (29-06.50) and Cassidy Paige was 19th in the triple jump (30-12.00).
In the other running events, Giordano (17th, 14.25), Da Silva 919th, 14.31) and Price (20th, 14.41) competed in the 100-meters. Madison Forgione was 19th in the 200 at 29.42 and then in the mile Molly Cremin was 9th at 5:52.93 and Erin Sands was 15th at 6:19.21.
“I thought everyone who ran competed hard. This is a good way to close out the season before the (divisional) meet next week,” said Cusick.
Tewksbury will compete in the newly aligned Division 2 North Divisional Meet which will start Friday and conclude on Sunday, all held at Weston High School. North Reading is the favorite and on a strong day, Tewksbury and neighbor Wilmington, could be right up in the mix.
