TEWKSBURY – Back in the mid 1990s when the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Hockey team was on its way to winning the Division 2 state championship title, then head coach Bob McCabe would often refer to the team as the 'Little Engine That Could'.
Well 27 years later that train is still kicking, and the baseball world can hop as this year's Redmen team are red-hot.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Redmen scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth before Kodie LeGrand tossed a scoreless fifth inning to lead his team past Haverhill, 12-2, in a 5-inning mercy run rule game played at Strong Field.
The Redmen have now won four in a row, including last week's sweep over Lowell, Billerica and Dracut. The four wins puts Tewksbury at 6-9 on the season, which is a much different tune than on April 21st when the team was 0-6 after a 9-1 loss to Dracut or even April 29th when the team was 1-8 after a loss to Chelmsford.
“A lot of things in baseball are contagious. Errors, hits, so winning right now for us has been contagious. With all modesty, we haven't gone on a winning streak like this in quite a long time, so it feels and I think it's giving the boys a big boost of confidence,” said head coach Kirk Monbleau. “We have believed in their ability all along, but when you get a couple of wins under your belt, you can tap back into that feeling knowing that they can get the job done and that's what they have done.”
In the early goings of the season, the Redmen struggled mostly with hitting, in particular timely hitting, as well as defensive miscues, which seemed to open the flood gates. It seemed like at times, players were trying to do too much, and in the early goings of Tuesday's win, perhaps that was happening with ace pitcher Kodie LeGrand. The first three batters reached base against him, including hitting the lead-off batter, before giving up two singles. Two batters later, he fielded a comebacker, and his throw to second sailed into the outfield, which plated the second run.
“Kodie is a guy who puts a lot of pressure on himself and it took him an inning or so to settle down a bit,” said Monbleau. “He threw that ball away going to second base and he could have easily let that pile up or snowball, but he took a deep breath, settled in and started pounding the strike zone again. Then we were able to put up (nine) runs in the bottom of the fourth.”
After that inning, LeGrand indeed settled down and was terrific the rest of the way, giving up just one hit and one walk, while striking out four, and five in all. On the season, he has now thrown 33 innings, giving up four earned runs for an 0.85 ERA, on 23 hits, while walking 13 and striking out 35.
While in the previous games, LeGrand barely got any run support but that changed in this game. Trailing 2-0, Tewksbury got one run back in the bottom of the first. Aidan Crogan walked and after the next two batters were retired, he stole second and third, before Matt Cooke delivered a RBI double, but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple.
After leaving two runners on in the second, Tewksbury scored two in the third behind a one-out bases empty double off the bat of junior Dylan Paulding. Michael Sullivan then took an inside-out swing and plunked a ball down the right field line, just inside the foul line for a RBI single. He would then come around on a wild pitch.
Then in the fourth, Tewksbury sent 13 batters to the plate with nine scoring. Haverhill helped out with five errors, a passed ball, hitting a batter and walking two others, but between all of that, Matt Cooke drove in a run with a fielder's choice groundout, David Miller struck a two-run single to left, Ben O'Keefe delivered a sacrifice fly, before both Blake Ryder and Crogan belted back-to-back RBI doubles.
“One through nine, we're getting production. Today that was the case again. (Ryan) Flynn and O'Keefe are hitting the ball well and Blake Ryder has an on-base percentage over .400. He's just always finding ways to get on base, to put the ball in play, and working at bats to get walks. Everyone is contributing,” said Monbleau.
Tewksbury finished with nine hits and Flynn was the only batter with multiple, ending with two singles. Flynn, Ryder, Paulding and Sullivan each scored two runs, while Cooke and Miller had two RBI each, and Crogan, Sullivan, O'Keefe, Flynn and Ryder had one each.
Crogan and Paulding finished a combined 2-for-6 with two doubles, three runs scored, two walks and two stolen bases as the team's 1-2 hitters.
“You always know that the two of them are always going to grind out at bats. They give you that good opportunity to put some base runners on and manufacture some runs,” said Monbleau.
Sullivan had a strong defensive game, including making a nifty play in the hole to get the third out in the top of the third.
In the 7-2 win over Billerica, Drew Nestor got the win, going the first five innings, giving up five hits and one earned run. Zach Russo came on relief and struck out three to hold down the fort. Crogan finished 3-for-3 with a RBI and Paulding belted a two-run home run.
In the 10-1 win over Dracut, LeGrand got the win, going six innings, giving up one earned run on four hits, while walking one and striking out three. Offensively, LeGrand was 1-for-1 with a double and three RBI, Sullivan was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Cooke was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and both Miller and O'Keefe had a hit.
On Wednesday, Tewksbury battled Chelmsford and its stud pitcher Braydon Gray with results not known as of presstime. On Friday night, Tewksbury will travel to Methuen in a rematch of the 2-1, 11-inning victory for the Redmen back on May 2nd.
“Methuen is going to be a tough game. Their record isn't great, but they are coached well and we had a tough match-up with them before. They are a good match-up with us, and for them we're a similar team having some guys with some ability,” said Monbleau. “We had trouble putting it all together early on (and scored just two runs against them). They have beaten Lawrence twice and they have shown ability that they can hang with those tough teams.”
After that game, Tewksbury will conclude the regular season schedule with three games next week, Monday home against Winchester and then they will compete in the annual Haverhill Tournament with a match-up against Salem in the first game and then either Lawrence or Marblehead in the final/consolation depending the outcome of the first game.
Over these last five games, its imperative that the Redmen win as many games as possible to qualify for the new Division 2 statewide tournament, and get the best possible seed. As of last Thursday, the Redmen were the No. 32 seed but have since won two games and would move up.
“We've been keeping tabs of the power rankings, so I think we should be OK, especially if we can win a few more,” said Monbleau.
