TEWKSBURY – Despite a limited line-up, due to the meet being rescheduled to Sunday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnastics team put forth a terrific effort, falling short in a Merrimack Valley Conference league meet with Central Catholic by a score of 147.35-126.05 held at Wilkey's Gymnastics.
The loss puts the Redmen at 3-4 on the season and the team will wrap up its regular season dual meet schedule on Thursday at home against Billerica/Chelmsford/Tyngsboro (7:30 pm) before the league championship meet is held on the following Thursday.
“We were short people due to the change in date. Many of our gymnasts had other commitments. But, we gave it our all with what and who we had,” said head coach Jessica Wilkey. “I am super please that athletes stepped out of their comfort zone to help the team.”
Two of those athletes included Abby McCarthy and Lila Areias.
“Abby McCarthy, who hasn’t vaulted in over a year, vaulted and nailed it for us,” said Wilkey. “And Lila Areias competed balance beam successfully for the first time at the high school level. She nailed it. It was also her first time competing in the all-around.”
McCarthy earned scored of 7.8 on the vault and then she had a real solid 8.1 score on the beam. Areias was one of the team's two all-around competitors. She earned scores of 8.35 on the floor, 8.2 on the vault, 8.0 on the beam and 7.4 on the bars, and she's just an eighth grader.
The other all-around competitor was none other than Amanda Ogden. She scored a season and career best 9.7 on the floor exercise and then added a 9.1 on the vault, an 8.5 on the beam and an 8.3 on the bars.
“Amanda Ogden was a rock (once again). Her highest floor score ever of a 9.7,” said Wilkey.
Maddie Carroll competed in three events and had a terrific showing on the vault with an 8.4. She also finished with a 7.5 on the floor and a 6.7 on the bars. Keira Gaffney put forth a strong effort and received a 7.5 on the beam and a 6.3 on the bars and finally Julia Carlson took a 6.2 score on the floor exercise.
“Overall a very successful day in my book,” said Wilkey. “Even though we lost against a very competitive, talented team, (it was successful). Our team camaraderie and love for the sport, our team and our town continues to grow. Proud athletes and proud coach.”
