TEWKSBURY – When the final whistle blew of the final game played last year, Mike Woodford had a pit in his stomach. After all, he had just spilled his guts on the same field that Tom Brady does each and every Sunday.
When he walked off the Gillette Stadium Field after the 20-7 loss to Springfield Central in the Division 3 State Championship game, Woodford knew that the two-year deep state tournament run for the Redmen wasn't going to an end before his final season.
And it didn't.
"As soon as we lost at Gillette last year, I thought that we had a Super Bowl team this year," he said. "It was a heart-breaker (on Saturday, losing to Duxbury in the state semi-final game). We had full confidence going into that game."
Like last year's Super Bowl, Tewksbury was defeated by simply a better team when Duxbury came away with a 35-6 victory on Saturday as the Redmen fell one win away from facing that same Central team, back at Gillette Stadium for what would have been a December 7th date.
"It's definitely tough to go out there, give it your all and fall by the margin that we did (against Duxbury)," he said."It's definitely not what we wanted so that's tough. It's the end of the ride and that's it. We still have Thanksgiving but (Saturday) was tough because you know that you can't go any further than that now."
Last year, the now senior captain and two-way lineman, who stands in at 6-foot-1, 305 pounds, helped the Redmen reach the pinnacle – something he will never forget the rest of his life.
"It was a different type of experience, going out and playing on that field," he said. "It was so different than any other field that I had ever played on – all of the bright lights, everything was just crazy. It's definitely one of the better experiences of my life, even though it didn't end the way we all wanted it to end. We sat on that loss and I think it really fed us this year."
It certainly did.
While replacing nearly all but several starters on both sides of the ball, this year's team is currently 9-2, which included dramatic playoff wins over Lynn English, Concord-Carlisle and Winchester.
One of the few returning players from last year's team is Woodford, who was a returning defensive tackle, and also saw time on the offensive line each of the past two years.
"Mike's an unusually big kid for Tewksbury standards," said head coach Brian Aylward. "He's done some good things the last couple of years. This year he has had a solid season, unexpectedly on the offensive side of the ball. He has probably done better there for us than he has defensively and early on in the season we figured that was where he could help us best. We needed it and he has played pretty good there."
The offensive line has really played well collectively all season long. The group has helped newcomer quarterback Ryne Rametta get his feet wet and in the pocket trying to find open receivers, and also creating the holes and making blocks for the talented backfield, which on any given day is different between fellow captains Shane Aylward and Tyler Keough, juniors Kyle Darrigo and Kalu Olu, as well as sophomore Danny Fleming. All five of those kids are talented with the ball in their hand, and with space to run and shift past defenders.
"All of the linemen here know the plays," said Woodford. "It's just getting into games and getting used to each other. (Saturday) we were a little shaky but for the most part we got the job done this year."
Woodford said that he will most likely continue to play football next year, most likely at a Division 3 college. He has already been accepted to both Dean and Western New England. But until those days come next fall, he still has some plans with his buddies who wear the Tewksbury colors.
"I know Wilmington has had a tough season but they are always chomping at the bit to get to us," he said. "This is going to be the last one that we play out there so they are going to be as fired up as we're going to be, actually not sure about that. Hanging up the old Tewksbury red and blue (uniform) is going to be tough. It'll definitely be an emotional day. Everytime I step out on that field, it's always an emotional day."
Everyday that he steps out on that field, he is helping this Tewksbury team get better and possibly can help a future program get better.
"Against those teams who want to just drive ahead right at us, Mike's an important piece of that on the defensive end," said Aylward. "He cares and has done a good job of trying to rally the guys up leading up to the games and that sort of stuff. He's probably one of our more vocal guys on that end. He's had a good career here but he's not done yet. He has one more game left and we're going to need him to have a big game on Thursday."
The game will also be special for his family. Mike's sister, Tricia, is a member of the cheerleading team, and his father Mike played at Malden Catholic during his high school days.
"I grew up loving football and playing it. My Dad (Mike) played it too at Malden Catholic (as a tackle). I grew up knowing that I was going to play football. It's what I love," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.