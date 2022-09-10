BILLERICA – If you just look at the record of the Shawsheen Tech Boys Cross Country team last season, it looks like it was a rather disappointing season, as the Rams posted just a 2-6 overall record.
That record doesn’t begin to tell the whole story of just how the season played out for the Rams, who came up just short in several of their meets, including losing their first three meets by one, three and five points respectively.
With a little luck, it certainly could have been a much better season, with a .500 record or better/
“Absolutely, they could have been 4-4, or perhaps even better than,” Shawsheen coach Dan Dorazio said. “We had four meets where we lost by five points or less, so that record is very deceiving.”
The good news for the Rams is that they bring back nearly all of their top runners from last season. While they will be hurt by the loss of captain Adam Ippolito of Tewksbury, who finished no lower than fourth among Rams runners in every meet last season, along with fellow captain Victor Lam, and several other seniors, they return six of their top seven runners from last season, and appear primed to pick up those few extra points they needed last year.
“We are very solid. The boys squad from one through seven is pretty well set, although we do have some young kids who are rocking the boat a little, so that kind of competition is good for everyone,” Dorazio said. I think we will be that much better for it.”
Dorazio — who is in his first year as head coach of the Rams after serving as an assistant to Pat Kelly for the past 13 seasons — has good reason to be optimistic, and one of the biggest reasons for his optimism is sophomore Noah Brooks, who by the end of last season had emerged as the Rams top runner, including finishing as the Rams number two runner in the CAC Meet with a time of 19:18. While still among their youngest runners, Brooks has emerged as the Rams top runner and will be looking to improve on last year’s freshman campaign right from the start this year.
“It’s wonderful to have Noah back, because he sets a good example. He shows up every day and works hard. He is not a prima donna, he works hard every day and he leads by example,” Dorazio said. “And the kids buy into that, they really do. And they acknowledge him as the performance leader, but they also acknowledge him as a leader by example.”
Senior Ben Hollenbeck will also return to the Rams lineup as one of their top threats. He finished as their top runner at the CAC Meet last season in a time of 18:48, finishing strong in what was an otherwise tough season where he was hindered by injuries.
“Ben had a bit of an off-year last year, but he has looked really good in preseason workouts,” Dorazio said. “We expect him to have a very good season.”
Other top runners returning to the fold for the Rams this season include junior Will Biscan of Wilmington, who posted a time of 19:53 at the CAC Meet, along with junior Gordon Noble who was the top Rams finisher in a pair of meets last season.
Other key returning runners for the Rams will include sophomore Ethan Zadig and senior Caden Schering. Zadig is coming off an outstanding spring track season, while Schering seemingly came out of nowhere to fight for a spot in the top seven for the Rams this preseason.
“Caden has also had a great pre-season,” Dorazio said. “He was never a consideration for the top seven last season, but he has arrived in such great shape this year, he is going to be pushing for that spot as well, so I am just absolutely thrilled.”
In addition to their returning runners, the Rams also will be looking to some talented newcomers to contribute to the team, and it looks like they have found an excellent young runner in freshman Ralph Raymond of Tewksbury. Raymond’s presence on the team helps to add to a great mix of veterans and young runners that offer a bright hope for the Rams future.
“Ralph is very athletically gifted. He has been working hard all summer, and he has been pushing Noah for the top spot,” Dorazio said. “This is all great stuff. We are still a very young team. We only have four of five seniors, as well as a bunch of juniors who have really matured nicely. We add to that mix the talented sophomores that we have, along with a strong freshman class, and I think we will be solid for the next few years.”
Other newcomers hoping to contribute for the Rams will include freshmen Brennan Skelly, Patrick Bumpus, and Liam Finn of Wilmington, along with sophomore Jonathan Hureau of Tewksbury and juniors Ben Skorik, and Patrick Tassone of Wilmington.
The next few years not withstanding, the upcoming season looks pretty bright as well, as the Rams attempt to make a run at the league title against top teams like Greater Lowell and Essex Tech, among others. While not wanting to get ahead of himself, it is hard for Dorazio to not like what he sees from this group.
“A coach always likes to think his team will be in the hunt,” Dorazio said. “I like to call it guardedly optimistic. I expect some big things from this team.”
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
The Shawsheen Girls Cross Country team also had a somewhat deceiving record of 3-5 last season. While their record was not necessarily deceiving in terms of close losses, they missed out on an even better season due primarily to being shorthanded in many of their meets, or running with several inexperienced runners at the varsity level.
Still, despite their limited roster, the Rams battled to a nearly .500 record, and much like the boys saw a freshman emerge as their top runner by the end of the season, with Amelia Matzke of Wilmington putting together a great season, including finishing in 16th place overall in the CAC Meet in a time of 24:21.
“Amelia had an outstanding season last year,” Dorazio said. “She has looked good in preseason practices, and we are looking for her to have another great season.”
While the Rams were forced to say goodbye to co-captains Kaylee Gaffney of Tewksbury and Devin Sweeney, each of whom battled their way through injury plagued seasons last year, they do bring back some key runners from last year’s squad, including senior Hannah Lyle, who was their top finisher in the CAC Meet last season, narrowly edging out Matzke for a 15th place finish in a time of 24:19.
They will also return another sophomore who had put together a strong freshman season before an injury cut it short, in Anna Andacic, while junior Bella Mason of Wilmington will return looking to build on a sophomore season where she continued to improve as the season went on.
“It is great to have the two of them back and we are hoping they can continue to improve after last season.” Dorazio said. “We have also had some newcomers come along who have developed nicely so we hope that continues throughout the season.
Among the newcomers that Dorazio will be looking to contribute will be several local runners including freshman Ava Brothers and sophomore Corrine Foley of Tewksbury, along with sophomore Alyssa Costantiello of Wilmington as well as sophomore Melissa Lavine.
“We’re hoping for some more kids to come out as well,” Dorazio said. “Our cutoff is usually about a week after school opens, so it would be good to get some more kids.”
